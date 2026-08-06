I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

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- Bird expert Daniel Ksepka joins us from the Bruce Museum to discuss some of the most interesting extinct birds, dinosaur brains, and much more. Plus the new sauropodomorph Xiangyunloong with an extra sturdy tail.
For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Brasilotitan, links from Daniel Ksepka, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Brasilotitan-Episode-570/
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Dinosaur of the day Brasilotitan, a squared jawed titanosaur from (you probably guessed) Brazil.
Interview with Daniel Ksepka, a vertebrate paleontologist who specializes in birds. His main research is on penguins, though he has studied everything from turkeys to albatrosses. He is also a research associate at several museums and curator of science at The Bruce Museum in Connecticut—an art and science museum that has an exciting exhibit coming up about Earth’s mass extinctions.
In dinosaur news this week:
There’s a new sauropodomorph dinosaur, Xiangyunloong fengming that had a sturdy, long tail
Our collectible cards are available now to commemorate the biggest new dinosaurs discoveries of the last year! We just unlocked a 6th (7th for patrons) card—Shri rapax! Get yours now at iknowdino.com/cards and choose from cards, stickers, keychains and even a brand new custom enamel pin! Get yours soon, because they are only available for a limited time. www.iknowdino.com/cards
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A new hadrosaur dinosaur mummy includes "cutaneous spikes" that would have given its skin a thorny texture. Plus Tara Tassone joins to discuss making our Dinosaur Rookie Cards and designing our new logo (and I Know Paleo logo).
For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Atacamatitan, links from Tara Tassone, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Atacamatitan-Episode-569/
Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.
Dinosaur of the day Atacamatitan, one of the most complete titanosaurs found in Chile.
Interview with Tara Tassone, a graphic designer and illustrator. She's a graphic designer for the Mariners’ Museum and Park in Virginia. She also designed our new Dinosaur Rookie Cards. Follow her on instagram @t.n.t.design and check out her etsy shop Feather and Fang Studio.
In dinosaur news this week:
There’s a new hadrosaur mummy featuring the prickliest skin of any dinosaur found to date—the new species Haolong dongi
Our collectible cards are available now to commemorate the biggest new dinosaurs discoveries of the last year! Get yours now at iknowdino.com/cards and choose from cards, stickers, keychains and even a brand new custom enamel pin! Get yours soon, because they are only available for a limited time. www.iknowdino.com/cards
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- From the smallest ones (birds) to the largest (tyrannosaurs) and in between. The evolution of theropods, an extra large tyrannosaur, more evidence that Nanotyrannus is valid, two new small theropods (enantiornithine birds), and much more
For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Avimimus, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Avimimus-Episode-568/
Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.
Dinosaur of the day Avimimus, the bird mimic of bird mimics.
In dinosaur news this week:
A new Early Jurassic theropod skeleton gives more insight into how theropods evolved
There’s a new enantiornithine, Plumadraco bankoorum, and it had really long tail feathers
There is a new enantiornithine, Gorgonavis alcyone, and it had a long beak
Paleontologists found an extra large tyrannosaur shinbone in New Mexico, which may show Tyrannosaurus evolved in North America
A study of the tiny hyoid bone (in the mouth) in Nanotyrannus supports that it is a valid dinosaur
How and what theropods ate changed over time as their skulls evolved—a new study breaks down the theropod group changes
Five different carnivorous non-avian theropod groups evolved to have shorter arms and bigger heads (not just T. rex)
We're releasing collectible cards to commemorate the biggest new Dinosaurs of 2025! Reserve your spot by June 30th iknowdino.com/cards and get a sticker of our vintage logo and an audio guide of all 6 of the dinosaurs featured in our Dinosaur Rookie Class of 2025! www.iknowdino.com/cards
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Spinosaurus mirabilis has a head unlike any other spinosaur with possibly the tallest head crest of any non-avian dinosaur. Plus, Jeff Bond joins from Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park to discuss what it's like running a museum with animatronics, fossils, a prep lab, sculptures, and (in the near future) puppets!
For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Bonatitan, links from Jeff Bond, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Bonatitan-Episode-567/
Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.
Dinosaur of the day Bonatitan, a small titanosaur sauropod with two well preserved braincases.
Interview with Jeff Bond, curator and head paleontologist at Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park in Utah
In dinosaur news this week:
There’s a new species of Spinosaurus, Spinosaurus mirabilis, with a very impressive crest on its head
We're releasing collectible cards to commemorate the biggest new Dinosaurs of 2025! Reserve your spot now at iknowdino.com/cards and get a sticker of our vintage logo and an audio guide of all 6 of the dinosaurs featured in our Dinosaur Rookie Class of 2025! www.iknowdino.com/cards
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast
Did you know a new dinosaur is discovered almost every week? Keep up with the latest dinosaur discoveries and science with I Know Dino. Have fun and relax with hosts Garret and Sabrina each week as they explore the latest dinosaur news, chat with paleontology experts, dive deep into a “dinosaur of the day,” go down Oryctodromeus burrows with their fun facts, answer your burning questions, and connect dinosaurs to topics ranging from chocolate to the Titanic and more! Educational and entertaining, I Know Dino is a must listen dinosaur paleontology podcast for experts and newcomers alike.Hosted by dinosaur enthusiasts and science communicators Garret and Sabrina, a husband and wife di-know-it-all team who love dinosaurs so much they had a dino-themed wedding and now all they do is talk about dinosaurs.Podcast website
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