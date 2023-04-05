I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

A new huge titanosaur, Amargasaurus sails, and Hans Sues
Dinosaur of the day Tazoudasaurus, a relatively small sauropod known from a bonebed with over 600 bones, representing at least 10 individuals.Interview with Hans Sues, the Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. He has named many dinosaurs, including Saurornitholestes, Zephyrosaurus, and Daemonosaurus and collected fossils in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, and Morocco. He has authored or co-authored more than 150 scientific articles. Plus he has a dinosaur named after him: the pachycephalosaur Hanssuesia.In dinosaur news this week:There's a new giant colossosaurian titanosaur Chucarosaurus diripiendaA new paper looks at whether Amargasaurus had spines, sails, or a giant hump on its neck