I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

From the smallest ones (birds) to the largest (tyrannosaurs) and in between. The evolution of theropods, an extra large tyrannosaur, more evidence that Nanotyrannus is valid, two new small theropods (enantiornithine birds), and much more

For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Avimimus, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Avimimus-Episode-568/

Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.

Dinosaur of the day Avimimus, the bird mimic of bird mimics.

In dinosaur news this week:

A new Early Jurassic theropod skeleton gives more insight into how theropods evolved

There’s a new enantiornithine, Plumadraco bankoorum, and it had really long tail feathers

There is a new enantiornithine, Gorgonavis alcyone, and it had a long beak

Paleontologists found an extra large tyrannosaur shinbone in New Mexico, which may show Tyrannosaurus evolved in North America

A study of the tiny hyoid bone (in the mouth) in Nanotyrannus supports that it is a valid dinosaur

How and what theropods ate changed over time as their skulls evolved—a new study breaks down the theropod group changes

Five different carnivorous non-avian theropod groups evolved to have shorter arms and bigger heads (not just T. rex)



We're releasing collectible cards to commemorate the biggest new Dinosaurs of 2025! Reserve your spot by June 30th iknowdino.com/cards and get a sticker of our vintage logo and an audio guide of all 6 of the dinosaurs featured in our Dinosaur Rookie Class of 2025! www.iknowdino.com/cards

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.