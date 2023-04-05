I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Garret and Sabrina
New dinosaurs are discovered all the time. Have fun and relax with hosts Garret and Sabrina each week as they explore the latest dinosaur news, chat with paleon... More
New dinosaurs are discovered all the time. Have fun and relax with hosts Garret and Sabrina each week as they explore the latest dinosaur news, chat with paleon... More

  • Fossilized ankylosaur larynx, sinus infections, and facial bite marks
    For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Saurolophus, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Saurolophus-Episode-440/Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.Dinosaur of the day Saurolophus, a hadrosaurid that is similar to Parasaurolophus, but with a much smaller crest that curved upwards at the back.In dinosaur news this week:A fossilized larynx of an ankylosaur, Pinacosaurus, shows that they didn't use their larynx to vocalizeResearchers found a surprising massive bony growth near the trachea of a Tarchia that was likely caused by an infectionTrinity the T. rex was auctioned for $6.1 million (USD)Fukui Prefectural University in Japan will be offering dinosaur studiesThere’s a family friendly dinosaur movie, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2: The Lost Secret This episode is brought to you by Exquisite Eons. Explore their complete collection of brooches, desk ornaments, Marvelously Mesozoic Notecards, and Fabulous Fossil Journal at https://exquisiteeons.com/ And don't forget to enter to win their Sterling Silver Triceratops brooch at bit.ly/eetriceratopsYou can dig up real dinosaur bones this summer with Colorado Northwestern Community College! Join them for a two week immersive field paleontology experience digging up dinosaur bones from the Jurassic period in Northwest Colorado. There are two scheduled digs: May 27–June 11 and July 1–July 16. There are also two concurrent immersive lab techniques programs available. Get all the details and register online at cncc.edu/dinodigSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:01:40
  • A new huge titanosaur, Amargasaurus sails, and Hans Sues
    For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Tazoudasaurus, links from Hans Sues, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Tazoudasaurus-Episode-439/Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.Dinosaur of the day Tazoudasaurus, a relatively small sauropod known from a bonebed with over 600 bones, representing at least 10 individuals.Interview with Hans Sues, the Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. He has named many dinosaurs, including Saurornitholestes, Zephyrosaurus, and Daemonosaurus and collected fossils in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, and Morocco. He has authored or co-authored more than 150 scientific articles. Plus he has a dinosaur named after him: the pachycephalosaur Hanssuesia.In dinosaur news this week:There’s a new giant colossosaurian titanosaur Chucarosaurus diripiendaA new paper looks at whether Amargasaurus had spines, sails, or a giant hump on its neck You can dig up real dinosaur bones this summer with Colorado Northwestern Community College! Join them for a two week immersive field paleontology experience digging up dinosaur bones from the Jurassic period in Northwest Colorado. There are two scheduled digs: May 27–June 11 and July 1–July 16. There are also two concurrent immersive lab techniques programs available. Get all the details and register online at cncc.edu/dinodigSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    1:01:49
  • What Triassic dinosaurs ate
    For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Mymoorapelta, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Mymoorapelta-Episode-438/Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.Dinosaur of the day Mymoorapelta, The smallest known four-legged dinosaur from the Morrison Formation and one of the smallest ankylosaurs.In dinosaur news this week:The earliest dinosaurs had surprising dietsOrnithischians evolved to eat plants in many different waysA new Torosaurus specimen has been foundScientists have discovered a new spinosauridThe Natural History Museum in London recently discovered an agate crystal in its collections is a titanosaur eggCrystal Palace Dinosaurs recently got more fundingFilmmaker Danny Donahue made a short sci-fi film called Hell Creek You can dig up real dinosaur bones this summer with Colorado Northwestern Community College! Join them for a two week immersive field paleontology experience digging up dinosaur bones from the Jurassic period in Northwest Colorado. There are two scheduled digs: May 27–June 11 and July 1–July 16. There are also two concurrent immersive lab techniques programs available. Get all the details and register online at cncc.edu/dinodigSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    49:15
  • The first long-necked dinosaur
    For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Sinotyrannus, links from David and Will, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Sinotyrannus-Episode-437/Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.Dinosaur of the day Sinotyrannus, an early tyrannosauroid that was large, had big hands, and was likely covered in feathers.Interview with David Moscato and Will Harris, paleontologists, science communicators, and the podcasters behind Common Descent, which is all about the fascinating diversity of life, past and present. They also have a patreon at patreon.com/commondescentpodcastIn dinosaur news this week:The oldest “long-necked” dinosaur was identified from new material in Southern BrazilTwo titanosaurs in Gondwana had injuries in their tailsDifferent dinosaur groups may have independently evolved pneumaticity (hollow bones) You can dig up real dinosaur bones this summer with Colorado Northwestern Community College! Join them for a two week immersive field paleontology experience digging up dinosaur bones from the Jurassic period in Northwest Colorado. There are two scheduled digs: May 27–June 11 and July 1–July 16. There are also two concurrent immersive lab techniques programs available. Get all the details and register online at cncc.edu/dinodigSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    57:38
  • How dinosaurs became birds update
    For links to every news story, all of the details we shared about Ornithomimus, and our fun fact check out https://iknowdino.com/Ornithomimus-Episode-436/Join us at www.patreon.com/iknowdino for dinosaur requests, bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more.Dinosaur of the day Ornithomimus, the "bird mimic" dinosaur which is the namesake for all the ostrich-like ornithomimids.In dinosaur news this week:An update on how dinosaurs became birds, by looking for the evolution of the front of their wingSauropod expert Michael Taylor et. al have an excellent paper about the concrete Diplodocus of Vernal, UtahMattel is relaunching Barney as an animated series in 2024The Chickenosaurus project—creating a non-avian-looking dinosaur from chicken embryos—is stuck at growing a tail You can dig up real dinosaur bones this summer with Colorado Northwestern Community College! Join them for a two week immersive field paleontology experience digging up dinosaur bones from the Jurassic period in Northwest Colorado. There are two scheduled digs: May 27–June 11 and July 1–July 16. There are also two concurrent immersive lab techniques programs available. Get all the details and register online at cncc.edu/dinodigSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/5/2023
    49:56

About I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

New dinosaurs are discovered all the time. Have fun and relax with hosts Garret and Sabrina each week as they explore the latest dinosaur news, chat with paleontology experts, dive deep into a "dinosaur of the day," go down Oryctodromeus burrows with their fun facts, answer your burning questions, and connect dinosaurs to topics ranging from chocolate to the Titanic and more! Educational and entertaining, I Know Dino is a must listen dinosaur podcast for experts and newcomers alike.


