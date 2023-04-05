I Know Dino: The Big Dinosaur Podcast

Fossilized ankylosaur larynx, sinus infections, and facial bite marks

Dinosaur of the day Saurolophus, a hadrosaurid that is similar to Parasaurolophus, but with a much smaller crest that curved upwards at the back.In dinosaur news this week:A fossilized larynx of an ankylosaur, Pinacosaurus, shows that they didn't use their larynx to vocalizeResearchers found a surprising massive bony growth near the trachea of a Tarchia that was likely caused by an infectionTrinity the T. rex was auctioned for $6.1 million (USD)Fukui Prefectural University in Japan will be offering dinosaur studiesThere's a family friendly dinosaur movie, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2: The Lost Secret