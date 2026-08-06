Is your air conditioner secretly doing chemistry while you’re inside pretending summer doesn’t exist? How does it turn hot air into cool air, and why does part of the AC blow out even more heat? In this episode, Melissa and Jam crack open the mysterious black box of air conditioning to explore refrigerants, phase changes, energy transfer, and the surprisingly clever science keeping your house livable. Plus: frozen AC coils, summer survival drinks, and the beginning of Hibiscus Girl Summer.



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Timestamps



00:00 — Could we survive a Texas summer without air conditioning?



01:52 — Opening the mysterious black box that is your AC



02:50 — Traditional air conditioners vs. swamp coolers



03:33 — The two chemistry concepts behind air conditioning



04:38 — Understanding energy transfer through human collisions



05:49 — Phase changes explained using a crowded theater



10:30 — How an AC removes energy from hot air



14:20 — What happens inside the refrigerant coils



15:46 — Cooling and recycling the refrigerant



18:50 — Do refrigerators work the same way?



23:19 — Why would ice form inside a broken AC?



28:42 — Our favorite treats and drinks for surviving hot weather



References from the Episode:



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