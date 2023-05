What is butter?

Merch Giveaway! Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: youtube.com/@chemforyourlife Take a screenshot proving you're subscribed. Email the screenshot to [email protected] with the subject line "Giveaway Entry" We'll randomly select a winner and they'll get to choose whatever merch item you want! Check out our merch in the meantime at chemforyourlife.com/store - - - - - - - - - - - - -#159Can you spread it? Can you melt it? Can you bake with it? Can you cook things with it? You butter believe it! But what is butter? Or rather, whatter is butter? How do we turn cream into butter, and what is happening at the molecular level? Let's find out.References from this episode https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/they_did_what_to_your_milk https://www.compoundchem.com/2018/06/02/milk/ Biochemistry, 4th edition - Garrett & Grisham https://edu.rsc.org/primary-science/how-to-make-butter/4011889.article https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6836175/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34065288/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814612009363 Thanks to our monthly supporters Nelly Silva Venus Rebholz Lyn Stubblefield Jacob Taber Brian Kimball shadow Emerson Woodhall Nichole Criss Kristina Gotfredsen Timothy Parker Steven Boyles Chris Skupien Chelsea B Bri McAllister Avishai Barnoy Hunter Reardon ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★ Check out our website at chemforyourlife.comWatch our episodes on YouTubeFind us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife.Want to start your own podcast? Use Transistor and you'll have the best podcast platform available. We use it and we are totally in love with it.