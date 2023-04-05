A podcast that helps you understand the fascinating chemistry hidden in your everyday life.
Available Episodes
What is whipped cream?
#160Recently we talked about how butter is made from cream, but how is whipped cream made from cream? What is whipping? How does whip cream get foamy and stay foamy? What's happening at the molecular level? Let's find out.References from this episode
The development of structure in whipped cream https://digitalcommons.usu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1130&context=foodmicrostructure
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/9781118881194.ch13#:~:text=A%20foam%20is%20a%20dispersion,the%20stability%20of%20the%20foam.
Development of a model whipped cream: Effects of emulsion droplet liquid/solid character and added hydrocolloid https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0268005X0700032X
https://blogs.extension.iastate.edu/answerline/2020/12/22/whipped-cream-tips-for-perfecting-by-stabilizing/
https://uwyoextension.org/uwnutrition/newsletters/stabilizing-whipped-cream/
Experimental Food Science (third edition) Milk and Milk Products
5/4/2023
40:16
What are trans fats and are they evil?
#004 RebroadcastThis week Melissa and Jam talk about some of the possible unexpected results of hydrogenation, including trans fats.
4/27/2023
23:48
What is butter?
#159Can you spread it? Can you melt it? Can you bake with it? Can you cook things with it? You butter believe it! But what is butter? Or rather, whatter is butter? How do we turn cream into butter, and what is happening at the molecular level? Let's find out.References from this episode
https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/they_did_what_to_your_milk
https://www.compoundchem.com/2018/06/02/milk/
Biochemistry, 4th edition - Garrett & Grisham
https://edu.rsc.org/primary-science/how-to-make-butter/4011889.article
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6836175/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34065288/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814612009363
4/20/2023
44:46
Bonus: How does lightning striking sand create glass? (and other questions)
Bonus Episode: Question and Response 42In this month's bonus episode, Melissa and Jam respond to comments and questions about freezing point depression, super-heated water, what salt does to yeast, video games, and more!
4/13/2023
48:16
How do gemstones get their color?
#158Gemstones come in all sorts of colors, but how do they get them? Are different stones super different at the molecular level? How do these different colors happen naturally? And how can those colors be replicated in lab-made gemstones? Let's get into it.References from this episodehttps://www.acs.org/education/students/highschool/chemistryclubs/activities/jewelry-science.html
