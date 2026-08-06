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Chemistry For Your Life

Melissa and Jam, Bleav
ChemistryScience
Chemistry For Your Life
Latest episode

414 episodes

  • Chemistry For Your Life

    How does your AC actually make cold air?

    08/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Is your air conditioner secretly doing chemistry while you’re inside pretending summer doesn’t exist? How does it turn hot air into cool air, and why does part of the AC blow out even more heat? In this episode, Melissa and Jam crack open the mysterious black box of air conditioning to explore refrigerants, phase changes, energy transfer, and the surprisingly clever science keeping your house livable. Plus: frozen AC coils, summer survival drinks, and the beginning of Hibiscus Girl Summer.

    Support this podcast on Patreon
    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    Timestamps

    00:00 — Could we survive a Texas summer without air conditioning?

    01:52 — Opening the mysterious black box that is your AC

    02:50 — Traditional air conditioners vs. swamp coolers

    03:33 — The two chemistry concepts behind air conditioning

    04:38 — Understanding energy transfer through human collisions

    05:49 — Phase changes explained using a crowded theater

    10:30 — How an AC removes energy from hot air

    14:20 — What happens inside the refrigerant coils

    15:46 — Cooling and recycling the refrigerant

    18:50 — Do refrigerators work the same way?

    23:19 — Why would ice form inside a broken AC?

    28:42 — Our favorite treats and drinks for surviving hot weather

    References from the Episode:

    Thanks to our monthly supporters

    Sara Hull

    Dog Day Dan

    Bri .

    Summer Alden

    Amanda Raymond

    Kyle McCray

    Justine

    Ash

    Vince W

    Julie S.

    Heather Ragusa

    Autoclave

    Dorien VD

    Scott Beyer

    Jessie Reder

    J0HNTR0Y

    Cullyn R

    Erica Bee

    Elizabeth P

    Rachel Reina

    Letila

    Katrina Barnum-Huckins

    Suzanne Phillips

    Venus Rebholz

    Jacob Taber

    Brian Kimball

    Kristina Gotfredsen

    Timothy Parker

    Steven Boyles

    Chris Skupien

    Chelsea B

    Avishai Barnoy

    Hunter Reardon

    Support this podcast on Patreon
    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Chemistry For Your Life

    Why do diet coke and mentos do that thing?

    07/30/2026 | 31 mins.
    #044 Rebroadcast

    You know what we're talking about. That spectacular fizzy geyser. This week, Melissa and Jam explore what makes diet coke and mentos go crazy together. Is it love? Is it hate? Is it chemistry? Why diet coke specifically? Or more importantly, why mentos? Let's get into it.

    Support this podcast on Patreon

    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    References from this episode

    Diet Coke and Mentos: What is really behind this physical reaction? - American Journal of Physics 76, 551 (2008)

    Diet Coke and Mentos: What is really behind this physical reaction? - Tonya Coffey

    Spurting Science: Erupting Diet Coke with Mentos - Scientific American - Science Buddies

     
    Thanks to our monthly supporters

    Sara Hull

    Dog Day Dan

    Bri .

    Summer Alden

    Amanda Raymond

    Kyle McCray

    Justine

    Ash

    Vince W

    Julie S.

    Heather Ragusa

    Autoclave

    Dorien VD

    Scott Beyer

    Jessie Reder

    J0HNTR0Y

    Cullyn R

    Erica Bee

    Elizabeth P

    Rachel Reina

    Letila

    Katrina Barnum-Huckins

    Suzanne Phillips

    Venus Rebholz

    Jacob Taber

    Brian Kimball

    Kristina Gotfredsen

    Timothy Parker

    Steven Boyles

    Chris Skupien

    Chelsea B

    Avishai Barnoy

    Hunter Reardon

    Support this podcast on Patreon
    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Chemistry For Your Life

    Why do people hate organic chemistry?

    07/23/2026 | 53 mins.
    #135 Rebroadcast

    Well guess what, Melissa is a PhD Doctor now! And you know what that means? She gets to tell us more details about the research she did to get her PhD. Listen to hear what Melissa found as she dove deep into the question "Why do people hate organic chemistry?" for the past few years.

    References from this episode

    National Research Council, (2012), Discipline-based education research: Understanding and improving learning in undergraduate science and engineering, The National Academies Press.

    Graulich N., (2015), The tip of the iceberg in organic chemistry classes: How do students deal with the invisible? Chem. Educ. Res. Pract., 16(1), 9–21.

    Xu X. and Lewis J. E., (2011), Refinement of a chemistry attitude measure for college students. J. Chem. Educ., 88(5), 561–568.

    Gibbons R. E. and Raker J. R., (2019), Self-beliefs in organic chemistry: Evaluation of a reciprocal causation, cross-lagged model. J. Res. Sci. Teach., 56(5), 598–618.

     
    Support this podcast on Patreon

    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

     

    Thanks to our monthly supporters

    Sara Hull

    Dog Day Dan

    Bri .

    Summer Alden

    Amanda Raymond

    Kyle McCray

    Justine

    Ash

    Vince W

    Julie S.

    Heather Ragusa

    Autoclave

    Dorien VD

    Scott Beyer

    Jessie Reder

    J0HNTR0Y

    Cullyn R

    Erica Bee

    Elizabeth P

    Rachel Reina

    Letila

    Katrina Barnum-Huckins

    Suzanne Phillips

    Venus Rebholz

    Jacob Taber

    Brian Kimball

    Kristina Gotfredsen

    Timothy Parker

    Steven Boyles

    Chris Skupien

    Chelsea B

    Avishai Barnoy

    Hunter Reardon

     

    Support this podcast on Patreon

    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Chemistry For Your Life

    What if the system needs fixing instead of the students? (BCCE 2026)

    07/20/2026 | 28 mins.
    What if the biggest challenge in chemistry education isn’t helping students survive—but helping them thrive? In this final bonus episode of our BCCE Community Conversation series, Melissa talks with Dr. Leyte Winfield about creating learning environments where students feel like they belong. They discuss moving beyond “weed-out” culture, designing courses that maintain high standards while expanding opportunity, and why the future of chemistry depends on empowering talented students rather than simply filtering them out. It’s a fitting conclusion to a series all about rethinking how we teach and learn chemistry.

     
    Important Links

    Submit a Question for Community Conversations

    bcce.divched.org/2026

    YouTube.com/@chemforyourlife

    chemforyourlife.com

     
    Timestamps

    0:00 – Introducing the final BCCE Community Conversation

    2:40 – Meet Leyte Winfield and the vision behind “Shifting the Equilibrium”

    4:25 – From “weed out” culture to empowering student success

    9:30 – Success-oriented vs. deficit-oriented teaching

    13:30 – Practical ways to help students thrive without lowering standards

    16:00 – Open deadlines, accountability, and lessons from COVID

    18:40 – Connecting chemistry to students’ everyday lives

    20:00 – Why organic chemistry shouldn’t be about memorization

    22:20 – Rethinking mentoring and preparing the next generation of chemists

    27:40 – Wrapping up the BCCE series and looking ahead

     
    Support this podcast on Patreon 

    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Chemistry For Your Life

    What’s really happening when our hair gets damaged?

    07/16/2026 | 34 mins.
    #028

    This week, Melissa and Jam travel even further down the rabbit hole of hair chemistry. How does our hair get damaged? How do we curl, straighten, and perm our hair? What's going on there at the molecular level? Let's find out!

    References from this episode

    Biochemistry, Edition 4 - Garret and Grisham

    Making waves: The chemistry of hair perms - Christine Herman, Chemistry & Engineering News

    How Did the 80s Get Hair So Big? - American Chemical Society

    The Chemistry of Hair - C. S. Whewell, Ph.D., F.R.I.C., F.T.I.

    The Science of Curls - Leidamarie Tirado-Lee

    Support this podcast on Patreon
    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

     

    Thanks to our monthly supporters

    Sara Hull

    Dog Day Dan

    Bri .

    Summer Alden

    Amanda Raymond

    Kyle McCray

    Justine

    Ash

    Vince W

    Julie S.

    Heather Ragusa

    Autoclave

    Dorien VD

    Scott Beyer

    Jessie Reder

    J0HNTR0Y

    Cullyn R

    Erica Bee

    Elizabeth P

    Rachel Reina

    Letila

    Katrina Barnum-Huckins

    Suzanne Phillips

    Venus Rebholz

    Jacob Taber

    Brian Kimball

    Kristina Gotfredsen

    Timothy Parker

    Steven Boyles

    Chris Skupien

    Chelsea B

    Avishai Barnoy

    Hunter Reardon

    Support this podcast on Patreon
    Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel

    Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com

    Watch our episodes on YouTube

    Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Chemistry For Your Life
A podcast that helps you understand the fascinating chemistry hidden in your everyday life. Have you ever wondered why onions make you cry? Or how soap gets your hands clean? What really is margarine, or why do trees change colors in the fall? Melissa is a chemist, and to answer these questions she started a podcast, called Chemistry for your life! In each episode Melissa explains the chemistry behind one of life’s mysteries to Jam, who is definitely not a chemist, but she explains it in a way that is easy to understand, and totally fascinating. If you’re someone who loves learning new things, or who wonders about the way the world works, then give us a listen.
Podcast website
ChemistryScience

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