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414 episodes
- Is your air conditioner secretly doing chemistry while you’re inside pretending summer doesn’t exist? How does it turn hot air into cool air, and why does part of the AC blow out even more heat? In this episode, Melissa and Jam crack open the mysterious black box of air conditioning to explore refrigerants, phase changes, energy transfer, and the surprisingly clever science keeping your house livable. Plus: frozen AC coils, summer survival drinks, and the beginning of Hibiscus Girl Summer.
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Timestamps
00:00 — Could we survive a Texas summer without air conditioning?
01:52 — Opening the mysterious black box that is your AC
02:50 — Traditional air conditioners vs. swamp coolers
03:33 — The two chemistry concepts behind air conditioning
04:38 — Understanding energy transfer through human collisions
05:49 — Phase changes explained using a crowded theater
10:30 — How an AC removes energy from hot air
14:20 — What happens inside the refrigerant coils
15:46 — Cooling and recycling the refrigerant
18:50 — Do refrigerators work the same way?
23:19 — Why would ice form inside a broken AC?
28:42 — Our favorite treats and drinks for surviving hot weather
References from the Episode:
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Sara Hull
Dog Day Dan
Bri .
Summer Alden
Amanda Raymond
Kyle McCray
Justine
Ash
Vince W
Julie S.
Heather Ragusa
Autoclave
Dorien VD
Scott Beyer
Jessie Reder
J0HNTR0Y
Cullyn R
Erica Bee
Elizabeth P
Rachel Reina
Letila
Katrina Barnum-Huckins
Suzanne Phillips
Venus Rebholz
Jacob Taber
Brian Kimball
Kristina Gotfredsen
Timothy Parker
Steven Boyles
Chris Skupien
Chelsea B
Avishai Barnoy
Hunter Reardon
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
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- #044 Rebroadcast
You know what we're talking about. That spectacular fizzy geyser. This week, Melissa and Jam explore what makes diet coke and mentos go crazy together. Is it love? Is it hate? Is it chemistry? Why diet coke specifically? Or more importantly, why mentos? Let's get into it.
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References from this episode
Diet Coke and Mentos: What is really behind this physical reaction? - American Journal of Physics 76, 551 (2008)
Diet Coke and Mentos: What is really behind this physical reaction? - Tonya Coffey
Spurting Science: Erupting Diet Coke with Mentos - Scientific American - Science Buddies
Thanks to our monthly supporters
Sara Hull
Dog Day Dan
Bri .
Summer Alden
Amanda Raymond
Kyle McCray
Justine
Ash
Vince W
Julie S.
Heather Ragusa
Autoclave
Dorien VD
Scott Beyer
Jessie Reder
J0HNTR0Y
Cullyn R
Erica Bee
Elizabeth P
Rachel Reina
Letila
Katrina Barnum-Huckins
Suzanne Phillips
Venus Rebholz
Jacob Taber
Brian Kimball
Kristina Gotfredsen
Timothy Parker
Steven Boyles
Chris Skupien
Chelsea B
Avishai Barnoy
Hunter Reardon
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
Watch our episodes on YouTube
Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife
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- #135 Rebroadcast
Well guess what, Melissa is a PhD Doctor now! And you know what that means? She gets to tell us more details about the research she did to get her PhD. Listen to hear what Melissa found as she dove deep into the question "Why do people hate organic chemistry?" for the past few years.
References from this episode
National Research Council, (2012), Discipline-based education research: Understanding and improving learning in undergraduate science and engineering, The National Academies Press.
Graulich N., (2015), The tip of the iceberg in organic chemistry classes: How do students deal with the invisible? Chem. Educ. Res. Pract., 16(1), 9–21.
Xu X. and Lewis J. E., (2011), Refinement of a chemistry attitude measure for college students. J. Chem. Educ., 88(5), 561–568.
Gibbons R. E. and Raker J. R., (2019), Self-beliefs in organic chemistry: Evaluation of a reciprocal causation, cross-lagged model. J. Res. Sci. Teach., 56(5), 598–618.
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
Watch our episodes on YouTube
Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife
Thanks to our monthly supporters
Sara Hull
Dog Day Dan
Bri .
Summer Alden
Amanda Raymond
Kyle McCray
Justine
Ash
Vince W
Julie S.
Heather Ragusa
Autoclave
Dorien VD
Scott Beyer
Jessie Reder
J0HNTR0Y
Cullyn R
Erica Bee
Elizabeth P
Rachel Reina
Letila
Katrina Barnum-Huckins
Suzanne Phillips
Venus Rebholz
Jacob Taber
Brian Kimball
Kristina Gotfredsen
Timothy Parker
Steven Boyles
Chris Skupien
Chelsea B
Avishai Barnoy
Hunter Reardon
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
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- What if the biggest challenge in chemistry education isn’t helping students survive—but helping them thrive? In this final bonus episode of our BCCE Community Conversation series, Melissa talks with Dr. Leyte Winfield about creating learning environments where students feel like they belong. They discuss moving beyond “weed-out” culture, designing courses that maintain high standards while expanding opportunity, and why the future of chemistry depends on empowering talented students rather than simply filtering them out. It’s a fitting conclusion to a series all about rethinking how we teach and learn chemistry.
Important Links
Submit a Question for Community Conversations
bcce.divched.org/2026
YouTube.com/@chemforyourlife
chemforyourlife.com
Timestamps
0:00 – Introducing the final BCCE Community Conversation
2:40 – Meet Leyte Winfield and the vision behind “Shifting the Equilibrium”
4:25 – From “weed out” culture to empowering student success
9:30 – Success-oriented vs. deficit-oriented teaching
13:30 – Practical ways to help students thrive without lowering standards
16:00 – Open deadlines, accountability, and lessons from COVID
18:40 – Connecting chemistry to students’ everyday lives
20:00 – Why organic chemistry shouldn’t be about memorization
22:20 – Rethinking mentoring and preparing the next generation of chemists
27:40 – Wrapping up the BCCE series and looking ahead
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
Watch our episodes on YouTube
Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife
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- #028
This week, Melissa and Jam travel even further down the rabbit hole of hair chemistry. How does our hair get damaged? How do we curl, straighten, and perm our hair? What's going on there at the molecular level? Let's find out!
References from this episode
Biochemistry, Edition 4 - Garret and Grisham
Making waves: The chemistry of hair perms - Christine Herman, Chemistry & Engineering News
How Did the 80s Get Hair So Big? - American Chemical Society
The Chemistry of Hair - C. S. Whewell, Ph.D., F.R.I.C., F.T.I.
The Science of Curls - Leidamarie Tirado-Lee
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
Watch our episodes on YouTube
Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife
Thanks to our monthly supporters
Sara Hull
Dog Day Dan
Bri .
Summer Alden
Amanda Raymond
Kyle McCray
Justine
Ash
Vince W
Julie S.
Heather Ragusa
Autoclave
Dorien VD
Scott Beyer
Jessie Reder
J0HNTR0Y
Cullyn R
Erica Bee
Elizabeth P
Rachel Reina
Letila
Katrina Barnum-Huckins
Suzanne Phillips
Venus Rebholz
Jacob Taber
Brian Kimball
Kristina Gotfredsen
Timothy Parker
Steven Boyles
Chris Skupien
Chelsea B
Avishai Barnoy
Hunter Reardon
Support this podcast on Patreon
Buy Podcast Merch and Apparel
Check out our website at chemforyourlife.com
Watch our episodes on YouTube
Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @ChemForYourLife
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Chemistry For Your Life
A podcast that helps you understand the fascinating chemistry hidden in your everyday life. Have you ever wondered why onions make you cry? Or how soap gets your hands clean? What really is margarine, or why do trees change colors in the fall? Melissa is a chemist, and to answer these questions she started a podcast, called Chemistry for your life! In each episode Melissa explains the chemistry behind one of life’s mysteries to Jam, who is definitely not a chemist, but she explains it in a way that is easy to understand, and totally fascinating. If you’re someone who loves learning new things, or who wonders about the way the world works, then give us a listen.Podcast website
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