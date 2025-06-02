Anthony Suau: Filming the Chemical Takeover

#221: Pulitzer Prize-winning filmmaker Anthony Suau returns to share the impact of his documentary Organic Rising and the growing urgency behind its message. After more than a decade documenting the chemical takeover of food, Suau reflects on how toxic agriculture has reshaped our soil, our health, and our trust in the food system. In this conversation, he and Dave Chapman explore what's at stake—from unregulated pesticide use to the collapse of soil biology—and why telling the truth about farming has never been more important.

Anthony Suau is a filmmaker and photojournalist whose work has appeared in National Geographic, New York Times Magazine, and Life. He has published five books, including photo essays documenting the fall of the Berlin Wall and war imagery in Iraq. Originally from Peoria, Illinois, his lifelong relationships to conventional (chemical) farmers allowed him the access and ability to showcase various differences between organic and chemical agricultural practices. His film Organic Rising was released on October 1, 2023.

The Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.