Real Organic Podcast
Real Organic Podcast
Real Organic Podcast

Real Organic Project
ScienceEarth SciencesBusinessNon-Profit
Real Organic Podcast
  • Julie Guthman: Big Tech's Takeover Of Organic
    #225: Julie Guthman explains how Silicon Valley’s growing role in agriculture is reshaping organic from the top down. From hydroponics to venture capital, she explores what’s lost when food is engineered like software and soil is written out of the future.https://realorganicproject.org/julie-guthman-big-tech-takeover-organic-225(From the Harvard Radcliffe Institute site): "Julie Guthman is a professor of social sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her research has broadly been about how neoliberal-inflected capitalism shapes the conditions of possibility for food system transformation. She has also studied the influence of California’s agrarian past on contemporary efforts to reduce pesticide use."https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=3XUclEoAAAAJ&hl=enThe Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States this year. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).To find a Real Organic farm near you, please visit:https://www.realorganicproject.org/directoryWe believe that the organic standards, with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare were written as they should be, but that the current lack of enforcement of those standards is jeopardizing the ability for small farms who adhere to the law to stay in business. The lack of enforcement is also jeopardizing the overall health of the customers who support the organic movement; customers who are not getting what they pay for at market but still paying a premium price. And the lack of enforcement is jeopardizing the very cycles (water, air, nutrients) that Earth relies upon to provide us all with a place to live, by pushing extractive, chemical agriculture to the forefront.If you like what you hear and are feeling inspired, we would love for you to join our movement by becoming one of our 1,000  Real Friends:https://www.realorganicproject.org/real-organic-friends/To read our weekly newsletter (which might just be the most forwarded newsletter on the internet!) and get firsthand news about what's happening with organic food, farming and policy, please subscribe here:https://www.realorganicproject.org/email/
    --------  
    1:35:38
  • Austin Frerick: Grocery Store Monpolies
    #224: Author and economist Austin Frerick returns to break down how grocery store monopolies are shaping what ends up in our carts, who profits from it, and who gets left out. From Walmart’s grip on food access to the collapse of fair pricing for farmers, Austin exposes how consolidation is driving inequality across the food system. This conversation offers a clear-eyed view of the corporate forces eroding real food, real farms, and the possibility of justice in what we eat.https://realorganicproject.org/austin-frerick-grocery-store-monopolies-224Austin Frerick is a 7th generation Iowan who, after watching his home state be transformed through agricultural policy to the detriment of the family farmer, became an expert on agriculture and antitrust policy and now serves the Co-Chair of the Biden campaign’s Agriculture Antitrust Policy Committee. He is the author of Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America's Food Industry.https://www.austinfrerick.com/https://www.austinfrerick.com/The Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States this year. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).To find a Real Organic farm near you, please visit:https://www.realorganicproject.org/directoryWe believe that the organic standards, with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare were written as they should be, but that the current lack of enforcement of those standards is jeopardizing the ability for small farms who adhere to the law to stay in business. The lack of enforcement is also jeopardizing the overall health of the customers who support the organic movement; customers who are not getting what they pay for at market but still paying a premium price. And the lack of enforcement is jeopardizing the very cycles (water, air, nutrients) that Earth relies upon to provide us all with a place to live, by pushing extractive, chemical agriculture to the forefront.If you like what you hear and are feeling inspired, we would love for you to join our movement by becoming one of our 1,000  Real Friends:https://www.realorganicproject.org/real-organic-friends/To read our weekly newsletter (which might just be the most forwarded newsletter on the internet!) and get firsthand news about what's happening with organic food, farming and policy, please subscribe here:https://www.realorganicproject.org/email/
    --------  
    1:22:54
  • JM Fortier: Farms For Food Sovereignty
    #223: JM Fortier shares his vision for farming as a pathway to food sovereignty. From his home in Quebec, JM has helped lead a growing movement of small-scale, soil-based farmers working to reconnect communities with their food. Through his work with the Market Gardener Institute, he’s offering tools, structure, and encouragement to a new generation hungry for change. This is a grounded and inspiring look at how living soil, real skills, and deep purpose can rebuild the food system from the roots up.https://realorganicproject.org/jm-fortier-farms-for-food-sovereignty-223JM Fortier is a farmer, educator, and author from Quebec, Canada, who also appears on a weekly television show. He is known for promoting a culture that replicates small-scale diversified farms that rely on market gardening strategies (direct sales of cash crops to community members) and human-powered growing practices. In the late spring of 2024, JM and his fried Chris Moran launched the Market Gardener Podcast:https://themarketgardener.com/podcast/You can learn more about JM and his many adventures here:https://www.en.jeanmartinfortier.com/The Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States this year. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).To find a Real Organic farm near you, please visit:https://www.realorganicproject.org/directoryWe believe that the organic standards, with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare were written as they should be, but that the current lack of enforcement of those standards is jeopardizing the ability for small farms who adhere to the law to stay in business. The lack of enforcement is also jeopardizing the overall health of the customers who support the organic movement; customers who are not getting what they pay for at market but still paying a premium price. And the lack of enforcement is jeopardizing the very cycles (water, air, nutrients) that Earth relies upon to provide us all with a place to live, by pushing extractive, chemical agriculture to the forefront.If you like what you hear and are feeling inspired, we would love for you to join our movement by becoming one of our 1,000  Real Friends:https://www.realorganicproject.org/real-organic-friends/To read our weekly newsletter (which might just be the most forwarded newsletter on the internet!) and get firsthand news about what's happening with organic food, farming and policy, please subscribe here:https://www.realorganicproject.org/email/
    --------  
    1:20:12
  • Ladd Harris: Feeding NFL Athletes Real Organic Food
    #222: What happens when an NFL team decides to fuel its players with real organic food? Houston Texans wellness coach Ladd Harris shares how he’s building a performance-driven nutrition program based on soil-grown, nutrient-dense ingredients - including Hugh and Lisa Kent's blueberries. Ladd explains how organic food for athletes goes beyond macros — it's about integrity, flavor,  knowing your farmer and rejecting synthetic, lifeless alternatives.https://realorganicproject.org/feeding-nfl-athletes-real-organic-food-222Ladd Harris serves as the Director of Team Wellness for the Houston Texans and was previously the Director of Performance Nutrition for the Oakland Raiders from February 2017 to February 2018. He has a Master of Science in Sports Nutrition from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition Sciences at Utah State University.The Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States this year. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).To find a Real Organic farm near you, please visit:https://www.realorganicproject.org/directoryWe believe that the organic standards, with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare were written as they should be, but that the current lack of enforcement of those standards is jeopardizing the ability for small farms who adhere to the law to stay in business. The lack of enforcement is also jeopardizing the overall health of the customers who support the organic movement; customers who are not getting what they pay for at market but still paying a premium price. And the lack of enforcement is jeopardizing the very cycles (water, air, nutrients) that Earth relies upon to provide us all with a place to live, by pushing extractive, chemical agriculture to the forefront.If you like what you hear and are feeling inspired, we would love for you to join our movement by becoming one of our 1,000  Real Friends:https://www.realorganicproject.org/real-organic-friends/To read our weekly newsletter (which might just be the most forwarded newsletter on the internet!) and get firsthand news about what's happening with organic food, farming and policy, please subscribe here:https://www.realorganicproject.org/email/
    --------  
    1:12:55
  • Anthony Suau: Filming the Chemical Takeover
    #221: Pulitzer Prize-winning filmmaker Anthony Suau returns to share the impact of his documentary Organic Rising and the growing urgency behind its message. After more than a decade documenting the chemical takeover of food, Suau reflects on how toxic agriculture has reshaped our soil, our health, and our trust in the food system. In this conversation, he and Dave Chapman explore what’s at stake—from unregulated pesticide use to the collapse of soil biology—and why telling the truth about farming has never been more important.https://realorganicproject.org/anthony-suau-filming-the-chemical-takeover-of-food-221Anthony Suau is a filmmaker and photojournalist whose work has appeared in National Geographic, New York Times Magazine, and Life. He has published five books, including photo essays documenting the fall of the Berlin Wall and war imagery in Iraq. Originally  from Peoria, Illinois, his lifelong relationships to conventional (chemical) farmers allowed him the access and ability to showcase  various differences between organic and chemical agricultural practices. His film Organic Rising was released on October 1, 2023:https://www.organicrisingfilm.com/The Real Organic Podcast is hosted by Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon, engineered by Brandon StCyr, and edited and produced by Jenny Prince.The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States this year. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).To find a Real Organic farm near you, please visit:https://www.realorganicproject.org/farmsWe believe that the organic standards, with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare were written as they should be, but that the current lack of enforcement of those standards is jeopardizing the ability for small farms who adhere to the law to stay in business. The lack of enforcement is also jeopardizing the overall health of the customers who support the organic movement; customers who are not getting what they pay for at market but still paying a premium price. And the lack of enforcement is jeopardizing the very cycles (water, air, nutrients) that Earth relies upon to provide us all with a place to live, by pushing extractive, chemical agriculture to the forefront.If you like what you hear and are feeling inspired, we would love for you to join our movement by becoming one of our 1,000  Real Fans!https://www.realorganicproject.org/1000-real-fans/To read our weekly newsletter (which might just be the most forwarded newsletter on the internet!) and get firsthand news about what's happening with organic food, farming and policy, please subscribe here:https://www.realorganicproject.org/email/
    --------  
    1:06:55

About Real Organic Podcast

Farmers interview scientists, activists, politicians, and authors engaged in protecting USDA organic food against an active corporate takeover. Real Organic Project released its add-on food label in stores and markets in 2021,  and is focused on introducing eaters across the United States to our movement and its allies. In this podcast series, you'll meet the best organic and regenerative farmers around, as well as journalists, climate experts, policy makers and chefs (Dr. Vandana Shiva, Paul Hawken, Leah Penniman, Bill Mckibben, Alice Waters, Dan Barber, and Eliot Coleman - to name a few!) who support our mission and have lent their voices and insights to explaining the importance of keeping corporate cheaters out of the real food movement. As bad players aim to redefine what food is for the sake of their own profits, we believe there is too much at stake for both human and planetary health today and into the future. Feed the soil, not the plant!! 
ScienceEarth SciencesBusinessNon-ProfitHealth & WellnessNutrition

