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The Climate Question

BBC World Service
ScienceTechnology
The Climate Question
Latest episode

308 episodes

  • The Climate Question

    How is climate change affecting motherhood?

    08/02/2026 | 26 mins.
    Graihagh Jackson talks to mothers from India, Kenya and the UK about how climate change is affecting women's decisions about whether to have children and how to raise them.
    Her guests are Bhavreen Kandhari, a clean air campaigner from Delhi; Dr Susan Chomba, a Kenyan forest scientist and environmentalist; and Dr Elizabeth Cripps, a political philosopher specializing in climate justice. This programme was first broadcast in 2025.
    Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
    Produced and presented by Graihagh Jackson
    Sound mix: Tom Brignell and Neil Churchill
    Editor: Simon Watts
  • The Climate Question

    Do climate protests ever work?

    07/26/2026 | 26 mins.
    Climate activists have blocked highways, scaled oil rigs and even thrown soup at master artworks. But have protests ever made a difference?
    The modern green movement started in the 1970s when Greenpeace sailed a fishing boat towards a nuclear test site in Alaska. It now encompasses everything from bake-ins and marches to Radiohead concerts.
    A small minority of activists even favour breaking the law to raise awareness about climate change. Some of them have superglued themselves to railings and blocked bridges.
    BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has made a new podcast series about the green movement – and the heated splits among activists about tactics. He talks to Climate Question hosts Graihagh Jackson and Jordan Dunbar about the past - and future - of climate protest.

    You can hear Ten Fights That Made the Green Movement here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002ybbl
    Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
    Producers: Simon Watts, Diane Richardson and Ellie House
    Sound Mix: Mike Regaard
    Editor: SImon Watts
  • The Climate Question

    Could climate change fuel an epidemic?

    07/19/2026 | 26 mins.
    Scientists are warning that climate change and deforestation increase the risk of outbreaks of deadly diseases. How big is the danger? And what action can we take?
    Dr Neil Vora is a so-called “disease doctor” - an epidemiologist who has travelled the world to help trace the sources of outbreaks of Ebola, cow pox and rabies.
    Dr Vora tells The Climate Question hosts Graihagh Jackson and Jordan Dunbar about his specialism in zoonotic diseases, which are caused by infections passing from animals to humans. He is worried that the combination of climate change and cutting down forests will lead to more human-animal contact, and that the higher stress levels experienced by animals such as bats and monkeys will make them more likely to pass on deadly pathogens.
    Dr Vora says we need to act now to protect forests and avoid the possibility of epidemics or even a pandemic.
    Neil Vora started his career at the US Centres For Diseases Control and Prevention. He is now Executive Director at the Preventing Pandemics at the Source Coalition.
    Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
    Producers: Diane Richardson, Jordan Dunbar and Melanie Stewart-Smith
    Sound Mix: Dafydd Evans and Tom Brignell
    Editor: Simon Watts
  • The Climate Question

    Can science fiction help us fight climate change?

    07/12/2026 | 26 mins.
    The acclaimed US sci-fi author Kim Stanley Robinson is also a star in the world of climate activism because his work often features climate change - on Earth and beyond.
    Robinson has been a guest speaker at the COP climate summit, and novels such as The Ministry For The Future and The Mars Trilogy are admired by everyone from Barack Obama to former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres. Robinson's books are not just imaginative but scientifically accurate, and some of their ideas have even inspired new thinking about climate-proofing technology.
    Kim Stanley Robinson spoke to the Climate Question team in 2024.
    Presenters: Jordan Dunbar and Graihagh Jackson
    Producer: Ben Cooper
    Editor: Simon Watts
    Sound Mix: Tom Brignell
    Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
  • The Climate Question

    How to build a climate friendly city

    07/05/2026 | 26 mins.
    More than seven billion of us are expected to be living in urban areas by 2050. So what are the world’s great cities doing about climate change?
    Humans are now city creatures – with more than half the world’s population already living in urban environments, and huge growth expected in cities in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa during the rest of the 21st century.
    So mayors are on the front line of dealing with climate change – whether it’s keeping people cool during heatwaves or redesigning cities to cope with floods.
    In this edition of The Climate Question, Host Jordan Dunbar hears about inspiring solutions from cable cars in Colombia to water parks in the Netherlands and city gardens in the Philippines.
    His guests are Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone and Co-Chair of the C40 Cities Coalition, and Rogier van den Berg, an architect and urban planner who’s Global Director at the WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.
    Jordan, Yvonne and Rogier also discuss the crucial role that cities need to play in reducing carbon emissions by making buildings more energy-efficient and rethinking transport.
    Got a question or comment? You can email the team: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
    Producers: Jordan Dunbar, Diane Richardson, Melanie Stewart-Smith
    Sound Mix: Dave O'Neill and Tom Brignell
    Editor: Simon Watts
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About The Climate Question
Why we find it so hard to save our own planet, and how we might change that.
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