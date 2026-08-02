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308 episodes
- Graihagh Jackson talks to mothers from India, Kenya and the UK about how climate change is affecting women's decisions about whether to have children and how to raise them.
Her guests are Bhavreen Kandhari, a clean air campaigner from Delhi; Dr Susan Chomba, a Kenyan forest scientist and environmentalist; and Dr Elizabeth Cripps, a political philosopher specializing in climate justice. This programme was first broadcast in 2025.
Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
Produced and presented by Graihagh Jackson
Sound mix: Tom Brignell and Neil Churchill
Editor: Simon Watts
- Climate activists have blocked highways, scaled oil rigs and even thrown soup at master artworks. But have protests ever made a difference?
The modern green movement started in the 1970s when Greenpeace sailed a fishing boat towards a nuclear test site in Alaska. It now encompasses everything from bake-ins and marches to Radiohead concerts.
A small minority of activists even favour breaking the law to raise awareness about climate change. Some of them have superglued themselves to railings and blocked bridges.
BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has made a new podcast series about the green movement – and the heated splits among activists about tactics. He talks to Climate Question hosts Graihagh Jackson and Jordan Dunbar about the past - and future - of climate protest.
You can hear Ten Fights That Made the Green Movement here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002ybbl
Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
Producers: Simon Watts, Diane Richardson and Ellie House
Sound Mix: Mike Regaard
Editor: SImon Watts
- Scientists are warning that climate change and deforestation increase the risk of outbreaks of deadly diseases. How big is the danger? And what action can we take?
Dr Neil Vora is a so-called “disease doctor” - an epidemiologist who has travelled the world to help trace the sources of outbreaks of Ebola, cow pox and rabies.
Dr Vora tells The Climate Question hosts Graihagh Jackson and Jordan Dunbar about his specialism in zoonotic diseases, which are caused by infections passing from animals to humans. He is worried that the combination of climate change and cutting down forests will lead to more human-animal contact, and that the higher stress levels experienced by animals such as bats and monkeys will make them more likely to pass on deadly pathogens.
Dr Vora says we need to act now to protect forests and avoid the possibility of epidemics or even a pandemic.
Neil Vora started his career at the US Centres For Diseases Control and Prevention. He is now Executive Director at the Preventing Pandemics at the Source Coalition.
Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
Producers: Diane Richardson, Jordan Dunbar and Melanie Stewart-Smith
Sound Mix: Dafydd Evans and Tom Brignell
Editor: Simon Watts
- The acclaimed US sci-fi author Kim Stanley Robinson is also a star in the world of climate activism because his work often features climate change - on Earth and beyond.
Robinson has been a guest speaker at the COP climate summit, and novels such as The Ministry For The Future and The Mars Trilogy are admired by everyone from Barack Obama to former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres. Robinson's books are not just imaginative but scientifically accurate, and some of their ideas have even inspired new thinking about climate-proofing technology.
Kim Stanley Robinson spoke to the Climate Question team in 2024.
Presenters: Jordan Dunbar and Graihagh Jackson
Producer: Ben Cooper
Editor: Simon Watts
Sound Mix: Tom Brignell
Got a question for The Climate Question? Email us: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
- More than seven billion of us are expected to be living in urban areas by 2050. So what are the world’s great cities doing about climate change?
Humans are now city creatures – with more than half the world’s population already living in urban environments, and huge growth expected in cities in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa during the rest of the 21st century.
So mayors are on the front line of dealing with climate change – whether it’s keeping people cool during heatwaves or redesigning cities to cope with floods.
In this edition of The Climate Question, Host Jordan Dunbar hears about inspiring solutions from cable cars in Colombia to water parks in the Netherlands and city gardens in the Philippines.
His guests are Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone and Co-Chair of the C40 Cities Coalition, and Rogier van den Berg, an architect and urban planner who’s Global Director at the WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.
Jordan, Yvonne and Rogier also discuss the crucial role that cities need to play in reducing carbon emissions by making buildings more energy-efficient and rethinking transport.
Got a question or comment? You can email the team: theclimatequestion@bbc.com
Producers: Jordan Dunbar, Diane Richardson, Melanie Stewart-Smith
Sound Mix: Dave O'Neill and Tom Brignell
Editor: Simon Watts
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Why we find it so hard to save our own planet, and how we might change that.Podcast website
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