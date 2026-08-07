The house had been built by her parents, long before the surrounding neighborhood existed. There were no previous residents, no tragic stories attached to it, and no obvious reason anything unusual should have been there.

Yet throughout her childhood, she often woke to the sound of her bedroom door opening. Footsteps would enter, cross part of the room, then quietly leave again. Each time, she assumed one of her parents had stopped in to check on her.

They always insisted they hadn't.

As she grew older, the experiences followed her into a bedroom downstairs, where the footsteps became harder to dismiss. Then one night, something entered the room, approached her bed, and made a sound so distinctive that she has never forgotten it.

Who was visiting her after everyone else had gone to sleep?

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