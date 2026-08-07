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Real Ghost Stories Online
Real Ghost Stories Online | Paranormal, Supernatural & Horror Radio
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3102 episodes
- Her parents were the very first people to live there. There were no previous owners, no tragic stories tied to the property, and no obvious reason for anything paranormal to happen.
Yet over time, small unexplained events slowly became impossible to ignore.
Years later, a quiet family conversation revealed something even more unsettling—several relatives, without ever comparing notes, had all seen the exact same dark figure inside the house.
If the house had no history... where did it come from?
#RealGhostStories #HauntedHouse #ShadowFigure #GhostStories #Paranormal #TrueGhostStory #Supernatural #NewHouse #HauntedHome #Hauntings #UnexplainedActivity #ParanormalActivity #Unexplained #GhostEncounter
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- Working the overnight shift in a long-term care facility meant hearing stories that most people would dismiss without a second thought. Residents with dementia often spoke to people who weren't there, mistook the past for the present, or insisted strangers were standing in their rooms. The staff learned to comfort them, reassure them, and move on.
Then something unusual began to happen.
Residents living in different wings of the building—people who never spoke to one another—started describing the same quiet visitor. A tall man dressed in black. An old-fashioned hat. Always calm. Always wandering the halls after dark.
At first, it seemed like an incredible coincidence.
But after enough residents told the same story...and a few members of the overnight staff experienced things they couldn't explain...one unsettling question refused to go away. What if the residents had been telling the truth all along?
#Paranormal #GhostStories #HauntedNursingHome #LifeAfterDeath #TrueGhostStory #Haunted #Unexplained #ParanormalEncounter #BeyondTheVeil #ShadowPerson #Ghosts
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- The house had been built by her parents, long before the surrounding neighborhood existed. There were no previous residents, no tragic stories attached to it, and no obvious reason anything unusual should have been there.
Yet throughout her childhood, she often woke to the sound of her bedroom door opening. Footsteps would enter, cross part of the room, then quietly leave again. Each time, she assumed one of her parents had stopped in to check on her.
They always insisted they hadn't.
As she grew older, the experiences followed her into a bedroom downstairs, where the footsteps became harder to dismiss. Then one night, something entered the room, approached her bed, and made a sound so distinctive that she has never forgotten it.
Who was visiting her after everyone else had gone to sleep?
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- He'd used Ouija boards before without ever experiencing anything unusual, so buying one for his apartment didn't seem like a risky decision. One evening, he and his girlfriend decided to give it a try. The session was uneventful, the board was put away, and life went on.
Or so they thought.
A few nights later, strange sounds began echoing through the apartment in the middle of the night, each one becoming harder to dismiss than the last. The more they tried to explain what they were hearing, the more one unsettling question kept coming back: Had something answered after all?
#RealGhostStories #OuijaBoard #GhostStories #Paranormal #SpiritCommunication #HauntedApartment #TrueGhostStory #Supernatural #GhostEncounter #Haunting #Unexplained
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- Finding their dream home felt almost too easy.
The house checked every box. It was within budget, had the perfect garage for her husband's business, and seemed to offer everything they'd been hoping to find. Looking back, though, there were warning signs they somehow overlooked—including one family member who wanted nothing to do with the place from the very beginning.
Not long after moving in, strange things began happening that were impossible to ignore. At first they seemed harmless enough, but as the family settled into the house, an unsettling pattern began to emerge. Years later, one unexpected conversation with a longtime neighbor would make those early experiences far more disturbing than they had ever imagined.
Sometimes the creepiest part of a haunted house isn't what happens inside it...it's wondering whether it wanted you there all along.
#RealGhostStories #GhostStories #TrueGhostStories #HauntedHouse #GhostCats #ShadowAnimals #HauntedHome #ParanormalEncounter #GeorgiaGhosts #DarkHistory
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
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About Real Ghost Stories Online
Get ready to have your spine tingling and your hairs standing on end with the Daily Paranormal Podcast hosted by Tony Brueski. This show is no joke - it's packed with real-life horror stories of ghosts, demons, haunted houses, possessions, shadow people, and all things supernatural that will leave you quivering with fear. Our listeners can't get enough of our bone-chilling tales, describing them as the "best ghost story podcast out there." Don't expect the same old cliché zombies, vampires, witches, and werewolves here - we go way beyond that to deliver a solid, spooky experience that even puts Coast to Coast AM, George Noorey, and Art Bell to shame. Tune in to Real Ghost Stories Online today and experience the ultimate in paranormal storytelling. Got a scary story of your own to share? Call us anytime at 1-855-853-4802 or submit your ghostly encounter via our website at http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com - we're waiting to hear from you, if you dare.Podcast website
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