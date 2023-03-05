Get ready to have your spine tingling and your hairs standing on end with the Daily Paranormal Podcast hosted by Tony Brueski. This show is no joke - it's packe... More
Available Episodes
5 of 500
Real Ghost Stories Online 📞 EXTRA
This is a Real Ghost Stories Online - EXTRA!
From the best supernatural & paranormal podcast, Real Ghost Stories Online!
Haunting real ghost stories told by the very people who experienced these very real ghost stories. You've never heard a horror podcast like this before.
If you have a real ghost story or supernatural event to report, please write into our show or call 1-855-853-4802!
If you like the show, please help keep us on the air and support the show by becoming an EPP (Extra Podcast Person). We'll give you a BONUS episode every week as a "Thank You" for your support. Become an EPP here: http://www.ghostpodcast.com/?page_id=118 or at or at http://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Watch more at: http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/
If you have a real ghost story or supernatural event to report, please write into our show at http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/ or call 1-855-853-4802!
Want AD-FREE & ADVANCE RELEASE EPISODES?
Become a Premium Subscriber Through Apple Podcasts now!!!
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/real-ghost-stories-online/id880791662?mt=2&uo=4&ls=1
Or Patreon:
http://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Or Our Website:
http://www.ghostpodcast.com/?page_id=118
5/4/2023
8:20
A Helping Hand. Literally. | Real Ghost Stories Online
She was falling down the stairs, but something pushed her mid-fall, making her land on her back with barely a scratch. It felt like someone's hand on her back. What was it?
If you have a real ghost story or supernatural event to report, please write into our show or call 1-855-853-4802!
If you like the show, please help keep us on the air and support the show by becoming an EPP (Extra Podcast Person). We'll give you a BONUS episode every week as a "Thank You" for your support. Become an EPP here: http://www.ghostpodcast.com/?page_id=118 or at or at http://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Watch more at: http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/
Follow Tony:
Instagram: HTTP://www.instagram.com/tonybrueski
TikToc: https://www.tiktok.com/@tonybrueski
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tony.brueski
5/4/2023
9:47
The Contractor Who Wouldn't Leave | Real Ghost Stories Online
They had lived in their house for seven years. Then things started happening. They'd smell coffee brewing, hear voices, and one day they saw someone. Neighbors said it was Joe, the contractor. However, he was dead.
If you have a real ghost story or supernatural event to report, please write into our show or call 1-855-853-4802!
If you like the show, please help keep us on the air and support the show by becoming an EPP (Extra Podcast Person). We'll give you a BONUS episode every week as a "Thank You" for your support. Become an EPP here: http://www.ghostpodcast.com/?page_id=118 or at or at http://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Watch more at: http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/
Follow Tony:
Instagram: HTTP://www.instagram.com/tonybrueski
TikToc: https://www.tiktok.com/@tonybrueski
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tony.brueski
5/4/2023
16:43
Real Ghost Stories Online 📞 EXTRA
This is a Real Ghost Stories Online Classic Episode from our massive paranormal podcast archive!
If you have a real ghost story or supernatural event to report, please write into our show or call 1-855-853-4802!
If you like the show, please help keep us on the air and support the show by becoming an EPP (Extra Podcast Person). We'll give you a BONUS episode every week as a "Thank You" for your support. Become an EPP here: http://www.ghostpodcast.com/?page_id=118 or at or at http://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Watch more at: http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/
Follow Tony:
Instagram: HTTP://www.instagram.com/tonybrueski
TikToc: https://www.tiktok.com/@tonybrueski
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tony.brueski
Get ready to have your spine tingling and your hairs standing on end with the Daily Paranormal Podcast hosted by Tony Brueski. This show is no joke - it's packed with real-life horror stories of ghosts, demons, haunted houses, possessions, shadow people, and all things supernatural that will leave you quivering with fear. Our listeners can't get enough of our bone-chilling tales, describing them as the "best ghost story podcast out there." Don't expect the same old cliché zombies, vampires, witches, and werewolves here - we go way beyond that to deliver a solid, spooky experience that even puts Coast to Coast AM, George Noorey, and Art Bell to shame. Tune in to Real Ghost Stories Online today and experience the ultimate in paranormal storytelling. Got a scary story of your own to share? Call us anytime at 1-855-853-4802 or submit your ghostly encounter via our website at http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com (http://www.realghoststoriesonline.com/) - we're waiting to hear from you, if you dare.