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417 episodes
- Do elite performers actually feel as confident as they look? In this conversation with Boston Symphony principal flutist Lorna McGhee, we explore what's really happening beneath a confident-looking performance, and why she's come to believe that confidence is something you do, not something you feel.
Lorna McGhee is principal flute of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and has previously served as principal flute in the Pittsburgh Symphony and co-principal flute of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in London. She has performed as guest principal with orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, and London Symphony Orchestra, and has appeared as a concerto soloist with ensembles across the U.S., UK, Canada, and Japan. An active chamber musician, she is a member of Trio Verlaine and has recorded several albums, including a Gramophone Editor's Choice selection with the group mobius. She has taught at the University of Michigan, the University of British Columbia, and Carnegie Mellon University, and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music. Scottish by birth, she studied with William Bennett in London and is a lifelong student of English literature and the Alexander Technique.
In this episode, we explore why confidence might be overrated as a performance goal, how one specific audition where her low notes wouldn't come out reshaped her approach to nerves, why she now works with her nervous system instead of trying to override it, what it means to treat courage as a choice rather than a feeling, and the small, deliberate rituals - from a mantra repeated before walking on stage to a notebook carried into her biggest audition - that help her get through high-stakes performances.
Get all the nerdy details in this month's interview:
Lorna Mcghee: Treating Confidence as Something You Do, Not Something You Feel
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
- What if one of the most overlooked factors affecting memory consolidation, emotional regulation, practice efficiency, and performance consistency wasn’t a new practice strategy - but sleep?
Dr. Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse is a triple board-certified neurologist, sleep specialist, and epileptologist at the University of Pittsburgh, where her work focuses on cognitive performance, sleep, and neurological recovery under high-demand conditions. In addition to her clinical and academic work, she consults with high-performing populations including professional athletes, executives, pilots, and first responders, and has served as a neurology consultant to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In this episode, we explore why practice sometimes doesn’t “stick,” how sleep affects emotional reactivity and performance anxiety, why pianists improved 10-13% overnight without additional practice, how naps and “sleep banking” can help before auditions and performances, what musicians should know about jet lag and chronotypes, and the surprisingly small sleep habits that may have the biggest impact on performing at your true level.
Get all the nerdy details in this month's interview:
Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse: The Science of Sleep for Musicians
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
- Have you ever had the experience of fixing something in the practice room…only to have it come back in performance?
Maybe it’s a passage where tension creeps back in. Or a section where your fingers revert to an old fingering. Or some aspect of your technique that you’ve worked hard to fix - until it shows up again at exactly the wrong moment.
Why does this happen?
In this month's episode, cognitive psychologist Paul Baxter explains why bad habits are so persistent, and shares a little-known research-based method that may help change stubborn habits more quickly - and permanently.
Get all the nerdy details in this month's interview:
Paul Baxter: Why Bad Habits Keep Coming Back (And a Faster Way to Change Them)
Additional Resources
The exact Old Way New Way protocol and examples across a wide range of performance domains can be found in Paul's book, Overcoming Performance Roadblocks
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
Micah Killion: The One Thing Artist-Level Musicians Do Differently in the Practice Room03/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.How should musicians actually practice to improve faster? In this conversation with researcher and trumpet professor Micah Killion, we explore what expert musicians do differently in the practice room and what research reveals about effective practice.
Micah Killion is Assistant Professor of Trumpet and Brass Coordinator at Montclair State University and former principal trumpet of the United States Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. A Yamaha Performing Artist with degrees from Juilliard, Teachers College–Columbia, and UT Austin, his research on expert practice and music learning has been presented at leading institutions including Juilliard, Eastman, and the Royal Academy of Music.
In this episode, Micah shares what he discovered after closely analyzing how elite performers actually practice - and why their approach looks very different from the way most musicians were taught. We explore the decision-making process behind effective practice, the surprising role of mistakes in learning, and a simple strategy that can help musicians practice more efficiently, musically, and consistently.
Get all the nerdy details right here:
Micah Killion: The One Thing Artist-Level Musicians Do Differently in the Practice Room
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
- One of my teachers often used to say that no matter what you’re playing, when you’re on stage, the beginning of a piece is always the hardest part.
Not because the opening is more difficult technically, but because we’ve generally been sitting around for a little while, so we’re feeling kind of cold, a little disconnected from our instrument, and nervous and jittery.
And it often takes us a minute or two to get warmed up and really hit our stride. Which might not be the end of the world if you’re playing a 30-minute concerto. But if it’s an audition that only lasts a few minutes, this “warm-up” period can feel like a really long (and crappy) couple minutes.
Is there something we can do to be more accurate right from the start, and skip that “settling-in” period? (spoiler alert - yes, there is 😁).
Get all the nerdy details here:
How to Start a Performance with More Accuracy (Without the "Onstage Warm-Up")
Live mental skills class begins soon!
Learn research-based strategies for effective practice, managing nerves, getting into the zone, and performing more confidently with a month of live Zoom sessions, weekly homework, and feedback.
Registration ends January 25th.
👉 Join Performance Psych Essentials - Cohort 26 (February 1 - March 1)
References
Perry, I. S., and Katz, Y. J. (2015). Pre-performance routines, accuracy in athletic performance and self-control. Athens J. Sports 2, 137–152. doi: 10.30958/ajspo.2-3-1
More from The Bulletproof Musician
Get the free weekly newsletter, for more nerdy details and bonus subscriber-only content.
Pressure Proof: A free 7-day performance practice crash course that will help you shrink the gap between the practice room and the stage.
Learning Lab: A continuing education community where musicians and learners are putting research into practice.
Live and self-paced courses
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About The Bulletproof Musician
Ever wonder why you can practice for hours, sound great in the practice room, and still be frustratingly hit or miss on stage? Join performance psychologist and Juilliard alumnus/faculty Noa Kageyama, and explore research-based “practice hacks” for beating anxiety, practicing more effectively, and playing up to your full abilities when it matters most.Podcast website
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