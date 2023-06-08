Ever wonder why you can practice for hours, sound great in the practice room, and still be frustratingly hit or miss on stage? Join performance psychologist and...
Difficulty Staying Focused While Practicing? Why “Airplane Mode” May Not Be Enough
You know those moments when you're practicing, and suddenly wonder what time the 49ers game is tonight? Or if so-and-so returned your email? Or if it's going to rain tomorrow? Or what you should eat for lunch? Staying focused for extended periods of time can be a real challenge. And our phones dinging and buzzing every other minute certainly doesn't make this any easier. But airplane mode should solve that problem, right?Well...according to a 2017 study, maybe not! But that's ok - there are some simple things we can do to make sure we can devote as much of our brainpower as possible to practicing, with as little cognitive "leakage" as possible.Get all the nerdy details here:Difficulty Staying Focused While Practicing? Why "Airplane Mode" May Not Be Enough
8/20/2023
8:48
A Hack to Boost Your Practice Efficiency
You know how some practice sessions can feel really good? Where it seems like you're making lots of improvement? But then the next day, things don't sound much better?And then sometimes, you have what feels like a crappy day in the practice room, where nothing seems to be improving...but then the next day, you sound so much better?A 2009 study provides some clues on why this is, what's happening, and how you can tweak your practice for more lasting improvement from one day to the next.Get all the nerdy details here:A Hack to Boost Your Practice Efficiency
8/13/2023
9:32
On Building an Audience in 2023: Ken Kubota & Morgan Davison
About a month ago, we heard from violinist Sumina Studer and violist Drew Forde (click here if you missed it), who shared tips and insights on how they built their social media following (about half a million followers combined).Today, in Part 2 of this two-part miniseries, we'll hear from cellist Ken Kubota (160k+) and bassoonist Morgan Davison (35k+), who highlight some of the more meaningful, but less-obvious benefits of becoming a social media content creator. Benefits like improved practice motivation and efficiency, as well as more confidence in performance.You'll also hear about some early mistakes that were made (plus solutions), dealing with imposter syndrome, and more.If you're wondering if it's worth dipping your toes into the social media waters, or whether it's worth continuing your efforts, I think you'll enjoy this episode.Get all the nerdy details here:On Building an Audience in 2023: Ken Kubota & Morgan Davison
8/6/2023
1:06:28
When Is the Best Time to Start Memorizing a New Piece?
Like many other young kids, I never really thought twice about memorizing music. In the course of working on a piece, it usually just happened.Of course, at some point, memorizing music becomes more difficult for everyone. The repertoire gets more challenging, you start having lots of repertoire to learn at the same time, and performance deadlines don't leave you with as much time as you'd like.And this is when you probably began memorizing music on purpose. Intentionally. Using specific memorization strategies (a few linked below).But this leads to a related question that I don't think we often ask. Which is, when should we start the process of memorizing a new piece? Once it's mostly in your fingers? When you can play it at tempo? A month before the performance? Two?A 2002 study of singers provides some clues.Get all the nerdy details here:When Is the Best Time to Start Memorizing a New Piece?
7/30/2023
7:42
The "Lazy" Person’s Guide to Mastering Self-Control
Whether it's sticking to a regular practice routine, studying a little bit every day instead of cramming the night before an exam, or eating more healthily, I think it's pretty universal to wish that we had a little more self-discipline.Because that's the key to doing these things consistently, right?Well...what if there were an easier way to avoid temptations and distractions? One that didn't require as much willpower? And made it easier to practice, or go to the gym, or steer clear of TikTok when doing homework?A 2016 study provides some insights on how to work towards your goals more easily. With less willpower required.Get all the nerdy details here:The Lazy Person's Guide to Mastering Self-Control
