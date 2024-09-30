Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal Attacks

Hey everyone! Here's another subscriber episode we thought would be fun to release to the world at large to give everyone a little taste-test of what they can expect if they join either our Patreon or Apple Griz Club. In this one, Jeff shares an unlikely story involving a skydiver and some fire ants, Wes gets fussy about the liberal usage of time travel, and Mike is worried about everyone else's marsh mellows.
Tooth & Claw is brought to you by QCODE.
1:00:46
Bear 399 - Wes's Wildest Night with 399's Cubs
In memory of Bear 399, Wes shares some of experiences working with her and her cubs, including one of the most intense nights of his life.
For the latest updates on the show and all things wildlife, follow us at toothandclawpod.com and social:

Instagram: @ToothandClawPodcast
Twitter: @ToothandClawPod
Wes: @GrizKid
Jeff: @jefe_larson
Mike: @mikey3ds
1:34:22
Wolves & Werewolves - The Beast Within with Sammy Smart
Wes made sure to prepare another wild episode for guest host Sammy Smart's second appearance on Tooth & Claw. He details just how bloody things can get when humans channel their inner wolf, whether it's real or not.
Check out Sammy's show Too Scary; Didn't Watch to get your fill of horror movie content!
Tooth & Claw is brought to you by QCODE. Support the show and get access to an extensive library of exclusive episodes like this by supporting the show on Patreon or joining the Grizzly Club on Apple Podcasts.
1:39:17
Black Mamba Attack - Almost Certain Death
Wes has a couple of stories to share about a creepy animal making its first appearance on the show. If you wish to avoid major ouchies, we would advise that you do NOT get bitten by one of these snakes. If you can help it.
If you are struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm, reach out to someone who cares or to organizations who are there to help you. We love all.
Dial 988 for help, or visit:
https://988lifeline.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=onebox
Tooth & Claw is brought to you by QCODE. Support the show and get access to an extensive library of exclusive episodes like this by supporting the show on Patreon or joining the Grizzly Club on Apple Podcasts.
1:27:51
Black and Brown Bear Attacks - Bearanoia in Alaska
In 1992, two Alaskan communities were shaken by two different encounters with bears that ended in tragedy. Wes sheds a a light on how things went wrong, and then goes over the best things to do should anyone find themselves in a similar situation.
Three things to remember in the event of a bear encounter:
1. Group up (safety in numbers!)
2. Get your bear spray out and have it ready to use
3. Slowly back away
Tooth & Claw is brought to you by QCODE. Support the show and get access to an extensive library of exclusive episodes like this by supporting the show on Patreon or joining the Grizzly Club on Apple Podcasts.
About Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal Attacks
True stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented, told and explained by Wes Larson, a wildlife biologist and animal behavior expert. Wes is joined by his brother Jeff and their mutual friend Mike, and in each episode the three pour over the details of animals attacks and explain how listeners can avoid these kinds of dangerous encounters, and learn a new appreciation for the wild things of the world