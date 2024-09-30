Powered by RND
Common Descent
Join David and Will as they explore the paleontologists’ perspective on various topics in life and earth history. Each episode features a main discussion on a ...
  • Episode 204 - The Messinian Salinity Crisis
    Around six million years ago, the Mediterranean Sea dried up, wreaking havoc with local marine life and leaving a dramatic legacy in the geologic record in the form of massive salt deposits. This episode, we'll explore the evidence for this event, why it happened, how it ended, and the impact it left in the fossil record. In the news: marine crocs, giant cicadas, giant tadpoles, and drowning bats.
    --------  
    2:14:58
  • Spotlight 2024 - Amy and Meaghan, Weird and Dead
    Welcome to Spotlight 2024! In this series, we're sitting down with our fellow paleo-podcasters to discuss Science Communication. This time, we're hanging out with Amy and Meaghan from Weird & Dead!
    --------  
    1:09:36
  • Cute-E - Jackalopes
    Welcome … to Cute-E! Every October during Spook-E, we have fun speculatively evolving monsters from myths and stories, but we leave out the cuddlier side of fiction. In Cute-E, we're choosing kinder creatures and discussing how they – or something like them - could evolve here on Earth, pulling inspiration from real-world species across our planet's history. This year's theme is Tiny Monsters. This episode, we look at a local legend. How might real-world evolution result in elusive and mysterious rabbits with antlers? Our creatures to create this time: Jackalopes.
    --------  
    53:09
  • Episode 203 - Rodents
    Mice, rats, beavers, and more! Rodents are some of the most diverse and successful mammals on the planet. This episode, we discuss what traits make rodents special, and we explore their incredible living diversity. Then we'll take a trip to the past to investigate early rodent evolution, some highlights of their fossil record, and some of their ancient competitors. In the news: Arthropleura's head, raptorial birds, dinosaur eggs, and evolution education.
    --------  
    2:27:46
  • Spook-E - Redcaps
    Welcome ... to Spookulative Evolution. October is Spook-E Season on Common Descent! Each episode, we pick monsters from fiction and fable and ponder how they – or something like them – could evolve here on Earth, pulling inspiration from real-world species across our planet's history. This year's theme is Tiny Monsters. This episode, there's trouble afoot. How could biological processes generate ornery little fiends with gruesome headgear? Our creatures to create this time: Redcaps.
    --------  
    56:00

About The Common Descent Podcast

Join David and Will as they explore the paleontologists’ perspective on various topics in life and earth history. Each episode features a main discussion on a topic requested by the listeners, presented as a lighthearted and educational conversation about fossils, evolution, deep time, and more. Before the main discussion, each episode also includes a news segment, covering recent research related to paleontology and evolution. Each episode ends with the answer to a question submitted by subscribers on Patreon. New episodes with new topics every fortnight!
