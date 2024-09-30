Cute-E - Jackalopes

Welcome … to Cute-E! Every October during Spook-E, we have fun speculatively evolving monsters from myths and stories, but we leave out the cuddlier side of fiction. In Cute-E, we're choosing kinder creatures and discussing how they – or something like them - could evolve here on Earth, pulling inspiration from real-world species across our planet's history. This year's theme is Tiny Monsters. This episode, we look at a local legend. How might real-world evolution result in elusive and mysterious rabbits with antlers? Our creatures to create this time: Jackalopes.