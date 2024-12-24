Powered by RND
SASQUATCH THEORY
My name is Miguel Ramirez and I am the host to the Sasquatch Theory Podcast! In 2019 I encountered a clan of Sasquatch and I was able to lay eyes on them severa...
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsScienceNatural Sciences

  • I ENCOUNTERED BIGFOOT IN THE SWAMPS OF NORTH CAROLINA | IT WAS TERRITORIAL!!!
    On this episode of Sasquatch Theory, Guy from North Carolina shares his bigfoot encounter that he had in the swamp lands! He believes these creatures are living in the swamps and they are not to be messed with. I think the swamps would be an excellent place for an unknown creature to reside due to the lack of people and the abundant food! If you have had a Bigfoot encounter please contact me at [email protected]! Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/join SEND YOUR ENCOUNTER | GET IN CONTACT AT: ([email protected]) ********* LINKS TO MY ENCOUNTERS IN MISSOURI - ******** https://youtu.be/zDtyqKJmLyE https://youtu.be/VbtgzID3PS8 https://youtu.be/KSiCzaz2YI8 https://youtu.be/qs977Jd-BWM https://youtu.be/wWaZVGVRME8**** DONATE LINK BELOW **** (HELP SUPPORT THE CHANNEL) AND NEW FUTURE VIDEOS: PAYPAL LINK BELOW https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYYOU CAN ALSO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL BY PURCHASING A T-SHIRT OR MERCH -LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/storeSPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/3qf8hAlYduQXH4ZnzUgSuaAPPLE PODCASTS - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sasquatch-theory/id1757327783IHEART RADIO - https://iheart.com/podcast/195559529INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/sasquatch_theory/FACEBOOK- https://www.facebook.com/Sasquatchtheory PAYPAL- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYTIKTOK- https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatch.theoryTWITTER- https://twitter.com/sasquatchtheory SOUNDCLOUD- https://soundcloud.com/sasquatchtheorySASQUATCH THEORY WEBSITE - www.sasquatchtheory.com
    44:53
  • SUPERNATURAL BIGFOOT ENCOUNTER IN NEWBERRY SOUTH CAROLINA (THE DOGS WENT CHASING AFTER IT!) THE ORBS
    On this episode of Sasquatch Theory, I interview Tavion from Newberry South Carolina! He had a Supernatural Bigfoot encounter and was blown away by what he witnessed! Newberry is close to the Sumpter National Forest and it is a heavily wooded area with lots of wildlife and waterways! South Carolina is a beautiful state with lots of mysteries and I believe many Bigfoot clans are roaming around in the area! Have you had a Bigfoot encounter before? Is so, please get in touch with me some time and I would like to hear about your encounter! Thank you everyone for the support! Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/join SEND YOUR ENCOUNTER | GET IN CONTACT AT: ([email protected]) ********* LINKS TO MY ENCOUNTERS IN MISSOURI - ******** https://youtu.be/zDtyqKJmLyE https://youtu.be/VbtgzID3PS8 https://youtu.be/KSiCzaz2YI8 https://youtu.be/qs977Jd-BWM https://youtu.be/wWaZVGVRME8 **** DONATE LINK BELOW **** (HELP SUPPORT THE CHANNEL) AND NEW FUTURE VIDEOS: PAYPAL LINK BELOW https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYYOU CAN ALSO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL BY PURCHASING A T-SHIRT OR MERCH -LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/storeSPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/3qf8hAlYduQXH4ZnzUgSua APPLE PODCASTS - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sasquatch-theory/id1757327783IHEART RADIO - https://iheart.com/podcast/195559529INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/sasquatch_theory/ FACEBOOK- https://www.facebook.com/SasquatchtheoryPAYPAL- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYTIKTOK- https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatch.theoryTWITTER- https://twitter.com/sasquatchtheory SOUNDCLOUD- https://soundcloud.com/sasquatchtheorySASQUATCH THEORY WEBSITE - www.sasquatchtheory.com
    42:35
  • How to Cope With A Bigfoot Encounter | Life Does Not Always Have An Answer (Speaking To A Therapist)
    In this video, I speak with a Therapist who claims her neighbors are having Bigfoot and Paranormal Activity taking place on their land. This video is aimed towards helping people who have experienced the unknown and struggle to grasp the true meaning behind it. As someone who has had several Class A bigfoot encounters and a ton of paranormal experiences, I can say that it can really take over your mind and you will constantly think about it. I do believe it all has a purpose and God is refining our faith to lead us closer to him. Having a Bigfoot encounter will make you feel isolated and alone as you seek others to talk to but no one will listen. Those who do listen will judge you leaving you feeling even more isolated. We have to understand that these things are out there and the people need to know. If you have had a Bigfoot encounter and you struggle with it you can contact me to talk about it sometime.Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/joinSEND YOUR ENCOUNTER | GET IN CONTACT AT: ([email protected]) ********* LINKS TO MY ENCOUNTERS IN MISSOURI - ********https://youtu.be/zDtyqKJmLyE https://youtu.be/VbtgzID3PS8 https://youtu.be/KSiCzaz2YI8 https://youtu.be/qs977Jd-BWM https://youtu.be/wWaZVGVRME8 **** DONATE LINK BELOW**** (HELP SUPPORT THE CHANNEL) AND NEW FUTURE VIDEOS: PAYPAL LINK BELOW https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYYOU CAN ALSO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL BY PURCHASING A T-SHIRT OR MERCH -LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/storeSPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/3qf8hAlYduQXH4ZnzUgSua APPLE PODCASTS - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sasquatch-theory/id1757327783 IHEART RADIO - https://iheart.com/podcast/195559529 INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/sasquatch_theory/FACEBOOK- https://www.facebook.com/Sasquatchtheory PAYPAL- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DYTIKTOK- https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatch.theoryTWITTER- https://twitter.com/sasquatchtheorySOUNDCLOUD- https://soundcloud.com/sasquatchtheorySASQUATCH THEORY WEBSITE - www.sasquatchtheory.com
    1:11:58
  • BIGFOOT EYE SIGHTING ENCOUNTER IN WISCONSIN | WE WERE AT A LAKE CABIN WHEN I SEEN IT!!!
    In this podcast episode, Johnathan shares his Bigfoot encounter that he had years ago at a remote lake cabin in Wisconsin! The encounter happened in Sawyer County when he was around 10 years old! I believe Wisconsin is a hot spot for Sasquatch since it is up North and close to the Great Lake region of the United States! If you enjoy listening to Sasquatch Theory please like and subscribe! If you have had a Bigfoot or Cryptid encounter please get in touch with me sometime. Thank you everyone for the support! Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/join SEND YOUR ENCOUNTER | GET IN CONTACT AT: ([email protected]) ********* - LINKS TO MY ENCOUNTERS IN MISSOURI - ******** https://youtu.be/zDtyqKJmLyE https://youtu.be/VbtgzID3PS8 https://youtu.be/KSiCzaz2YI8 https://youtu.be/qs977Jd-BWM https://youtu.be/wWaZVGVRME8 **** DONATE LINK BELOW **** (HELP SUPPORT THE CHANNEL) AND NEW FUTURE VIDEOS: PAYPAL LINK BELOW https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DY YOU CAN ALSO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL BY PURCHASING A T-SHIRT OR MERCH -LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/store SPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/3qf8hAlYduQXH4ZnzUgSua APPLE PODCASTS - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sasquatch-theory/id1757327783 IHEART RADIO - https://iheart.com/podcast/195559529 INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/sasquatch_theory/ FACEBOOK- https://www.facebook.com/Sasquatchtheory PAYPAL- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DY TIKTOK- https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatch.theory TWITTER- https://twitter.com/sasquatchtheory SOUNDCLOUD- https://soundcloud.com/sasquatchtheory SASQUATCH THEORY WEBSITE - www.sasquatchtheory.com
    39:21
  • BIGFOOT EXPERIENCES AT THE CABIN IN UPSTATE NEW YORK! | THE ADIRONDACK MOUNTAINS
    In this podcast, Will from Upstate New York shares his Bigfoot experiences from the Adirondack Mountain Range! They experienced a lot of bizarre activity at the family cabin and his father had a class A sighting years before the experiences! Will used to be a paranormal researcher who transitioned into the Cryptid field! If you enjoy Sasquatch Theory podcasts, please like the video and subscribe to the channel! If you have a Bigfoot or Cryptid encounter you would like to share please get in touch with me at [email protected] Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/join SEND YOUR ENCOUNTER | GET IN CONTACT AT: ([email protected]) ********* - LINKS TO MY ENCOUNTERS IN MISSOURI - ******** https://youtu.be/zDtyqKJmLyE https://youtu.be/VbtgzID3PS8 https://youtu.be/KSiCzaz2YI8 https://youtu.be/qs977Jd-BWM https://youtu.be/wWaZVGVRME8 **** DONATE LINK BELOW **** (HELP SUPPORT THE CHANNEL) AND NEW FUTURE VIDEOS: PAYPAL LINK BELOW https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DY YOU CAN ALSO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL BY PURCHASING A T-SHIRT OR MERCH -LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxoEnj_MmdmaZn39_lYQMfQ/store SPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/3qf8hAlYduQXH4ZnzUgSua APPLE PODCASTS - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sasquatch-theory/id1757327783 IHEART RADIO - https://iheart.com/podcast/195559529 INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/sasquatch_theory/ FACEBOOK- https://www.facebook.com/Sasquatchtheory PAYPAL- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RYCHYZKPGX8DY TIKTOK- https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatch.theory TWITTER- https://twitter.com/sasquatchtheory SOUNDCLOUD- https://soundcloud.com/sasquatchtheory SASQUATCH THEORY WEBSITE - www.sasquatchtheory.com
    38:58

About SASQUATCH THEORY

My name is Miguel Ramirez and I am the host to the Sasquatch Theory Podcast! In 2019 I encountered a clan of Sasquatch and I was able to lay eyes on them several times! I started creating content in hopes of capturing these things on film! I began reaching out to like-minded people who have had encounters of their own to better understand the phenomenon! I have spoken to many people in North America who have close-up encounters with these creatures! I have been doing research by learning more about their behavior according to eye-witness testimonies that have been shared with me! If you would like to learn more about Bigfoot you can follow the Podcasts and follow the journey! Have you had an eye-sighting encounter before? Please contact me at [email protected]
