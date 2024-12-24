My name is Miguel Ramirez and I am the host to the Sasquatch Theory Podcast! In 2019 I encountered a clan of Sasquatch and I was able to lay eyes on them several times! I started creating content in hopes of capturing these things on film! I began reaching out to like-minded people who have had encounters of their own to better understand the phenomenon! I have spoken to many people in North America who have close-up encounters with these creatures! I have been doing research by learning more about their behavior according to eye-witness testimonies that have been shared with me! If you would like to learn more about Bigfoot you can follow the Podcasts and follow the journey! Have you had an eye-sighting encounter before? Please contact me at [email protected]