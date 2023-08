Stream Drainage Patterns

If you are interested in Yellowstone National Park, or want to learn all the basics of geology, visit our newly updated CampGEO content, including a new Geology of Yellowstone National Park, available now at our web app - here!Just as in so many aspects of the way the world works, geology determines the drainage patterns (or watershed) of rivers. Today, we discuss the major types of drainage patterns - they're not random and we also get into how the geology at the surface determines this shape. This is a continuation of our series on water.