A Geology and Earth Science Podcast. Join Chris, an award-winning geology teacher, and Jesse, a geoscience professor, in discussing the amazing features of our ...
Stream Drainage Patterns
Stream Drainage Patterns

Just as in so many aspects of the way the world works, geology determines the drainage patterns (or watershed) of rivers. Today, we discuss the major types of drainage patterns - they're not random and we also get into how the geology at the surface determines this shape. This is a continuation of our series on water.
8/10/2023
34:22
Earth's Geological MRI Scan
Earth's Geological MRI Scan

Today, we cover something very interesting - a new initiative by the United States Geological Survey to map Earth's resources at a new level. Geology is newly relevant to society and. some people argue we are entering a new 'golden age' of geology - how exciting!
8/3/2023
24:31
Rockhounding 101
Rockhounding 101

Today, we cover one of our favorite past times - RockHounding! It's a totally fun, engaging activity that gets you outside and learning about nature. And, who knows, you might find something spectacular along the way!
7/27/2023
35:08
How To Identify Rocks
How To Identify Rocks

In this episode we start a looong conversation about how to identify rocks. We begin by outlining a few simple rules to go by, and how to start to think about identifying rocks when you find them out in the world!
7/20/2023
32:22
Yellowstone's "Rock" Music
Yellowstone's "Rock" Music

Listen to Yellowstone's rock music here! If you are interested in Yellowstone National Park, visit our newly updated CampGEO content, including a new Geology of Yellowstone National Park, available now at our web app - here!Today we talk about the fun exercise of turning seismic activity recorded live from Yellowstone National Park, turning it into musical notes, and playing it for a live audience! As usual, we get into the geology behind the story!
