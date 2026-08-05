Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1639 episodes
- It’s been 57 years since humans first landed on the moon and there are a lot of ways that space travel has evolved since then. One of the major differences is that we now support and give credit to the families supporting the astronauts behind the scenes. Here to discuss how those communities shaped the Apollo Era and how we’ve learned to better support astronaut families is sociologist Dr. Tracy Scott. Dr. Scott runs the Moonshot Era Project and is the daughter of Apollo 15 commander David Scott.
Before that, host Dr. Samantha Yammine digs into a study that reveals the first evidence of dental work among neanderthals. And later, a new paper suggests that you may be able to make up for lost sleep more efficiently than we thought.
Link to Show Notes HERE
Follow Curiosity Weekly on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Dr. Samantha Yammine — for free! Still curious? Get science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. Terms apply.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Researching apex predators often means putting yourself in situations that are mind-boggling to the average person. Our guest, Rosie Moore, is no stranger to this. She’s found herself lost at sea researching bull sharks, waist deep the Everglades trying to find Burmese pythons, and in shark-infested waters right after an attack.
This episode, she talks to host Dr. Samantha Yammine about her research. They discuss Rosie’s experience on Shark Week, how to use forensics to analyze a shark attack, and the role of citizen science in understanding sharks.
Before that, Sam looks into a new study that alleges cats are more selfish than dogs (and people). And later, there’s evidence in a study that reveals how to keep mosquitoes from sticking around once summer ends.
If you want to learn more about sharks, be sure to check out Shark Week 2026, only on Discovery.
Link to Show Notes HERE
Follow Curiosity Weekly on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Dr. Samantha Yammine — for free! Still curious? Get science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. Terms apply.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s that time of year again… #SharkWeek starts July 26 on Discovery and HBO Max. To celebrate, Dr. Samantha Yammine is joined by renowned shark behavior expert and Shark Week star, Dr. Tristan Guttridge. The two talk all things sharks; from their social dynamics to their genetics to their migration patterns and beyond.
Before that, Sam looks at a study that explores how ocean acidification corrodes shark teeth. Later, new research is causing conversation about whether or not we’re classifying sharks the right way and reveals how some of their key traits evolved over millions of years.
Link to Show Notes HERE
Follow Curiosity Weekly on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Dr. Samantha Yammine — for free! Still curious? Get science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. Terms apply.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Science podcasts
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Boring History for SleepScience, Social Sciences
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
- Health Optimization Medicine PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Big Ideas LabGovernment, History, Physics, Science
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Nature PodcastNews, Science, Technology
About Curiosity Weekly
Welcome to Curiosity Weekly from Discovery, hosted by Dr. Samantha Yammine. Once a week, we’ll bring you the latest and greatest in scientific discoveries and break down the details so that you don’t need a PhD to understand it. From neuroscience to climate tech to AI and genetics, no subject is off-limits. Join Sam as she interviews expert guests and investigates the research guiding some of the most exciting scientific breakthroughs affecting our world today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Curiosity Weekly, Radiolab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Curiosity Weekly
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Curiosity Weekly: Podcasts in Family