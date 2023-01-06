The award-winning Curiosity Daily podcast from CuriosityDaily.com will help you get smarter about the world around you. In less than 10 minutes, you’ll get a un... More
Chernobyl Dogs, Venus Volcanoes, Cold Mushrooms
Today you’ll learn about how dogs in Ukraine have survived nuclear fallout, how Venutian volcanoes can teach us about the planet’s climate, and how mushrooms maintain a colder temperature than their surroundings. Find episode transcripts here:https://curiosity-daily-4e53644e.simplecast.com/episodes/chernobyl-dogs-venus-volcanoes-cold-mushroomsChernobyl Dogs “Why Scientists Are Studying the Stray Dogs Living at Chernobyl” by Will Sullivanhttps://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-study-the-genetics-of-dogs-living-near-chernobyl-disaster-site-180981748/“There’s Something Odd About the Dogs Living at Chernobyl” by Katherine J. Wuhttps://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2023/03/chernobyl-dog-radiation-exposure-genome-research/673273/“The dogs of Chernobyl: Demographic insights into populations inhabiting the nuclear exclusion zone” by GABRIELLA J. SPATOLA et al.https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ade2537“Can the dogs of Chernobyl teach us new tricks on survival?” By LAURA UNGARhttps://apnews.com/article/dogs-chernobyl-nuclear-accident-genetics-f36bfae17b541bd6c3fba2b4abc0b0c6Venus Volcanoes “Volcanic activity on Venus spotted in radar images, scientists say” by Ari Danielhttps://www.npr.org/2023/03/17/1164053464/volcanic-activity-on-venus-spotted-in-radar-images-scientists-say“Magellan spacecraft images reveal volcanic activity on Venus” By Ashley Stricklandhttps://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/world/venus-volcanic-activity-scn/index.html“How are volcanoes and earthquakes interrelated?” by Australian Museumhttps://australian.museum/learn/minerals/shaping-earth/how-are-volcanoes-and-earthquakes-interrelated/“Plate Tectonics” by National Geographichttps://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/plate-tectonics/“Earthquakes” by American Museum of Natural Historyhttps://www.amnh.org/explore/ology/earth/power-of-plate-tectonics/earthquakesCold Mushrooms “This Is Why You See Those Colored Balls Hanging on Power Lines” by Chloë Nannestadhttps://www.rd.com/article/what-are-the-balls-on-power-lines/“What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines?” by Shulie Tornelhttps://energized.edison.com/stories/what-are-those-balls-that-hang-on-power-lines“What are the Colored Aerial Marker Balls on Power Lines For?” by Electrical Technologyhttps://www.electricaltechnology.org/2019/05/colored-aerial-marker-balls-on-power-lines.html“Marker balls for overhead lines” By RAEL F. AMOShttps://www.upi.com/Archives/1983/02/09/Marker-balls-for-overhead-lines/2851413614800/“The Reason Behind Those Brightly Colored Balls Along Power Lines” By Ellen Gutoskeyhttps://www.mentalfloss.com/article/598043/colored-balls-power-lines-reasonFollow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Calli and Nate — for free! Still curious? Get exclusive science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers.
6/2/2023
14:37
Greenwashing, F1 Sustainability, Unhealthy Loneliness
Today you’ll learn about greenwashing, how Formula 1 is amping up their sustainability efforts, and how loneliness is scientifically proven to be bad for your health. Find episode transcripts here: https://curiosity-daily-4e53644e.simplecast.com/episodes/greenwashing-f1-sustainability-unhealthy-lonelinessGreenwashing “The World Is Finally Cracking Down on ‘Greenwashing’” by Emma Marrishttps://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2023/03/greenwashing-refuses-to-die/673241/“An overview of the contribution of the textiles sector to climate change” by Walter Leal Filho et al.https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fenvs.2022.973102/full“Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2023” by Thomas Day et al.https://carbonmarketwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CorporateClimateResponsibilityMonitor2023.pdf“ARE COMPANIES DEVELOPING CREDIBLE CLIMATE TRANSITION PLANS?” by CDPhttps://cdn.cdp.net/cdp-production/cms/reports/documents/000/006/785/original/Climate_transition_plan_report_2022_%2810%29.pdf?1676456406#:~:text=In%202022%2C%2018%2C600%2B%20organizations%20disclosed,C%2Daligned%20climate%20transition%20plan.“Climate change: How to be more eco-friendly in everyday life” by Imran Rahman-Joneshttps://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-47990742“What Is Greenwashing? How It Works, Examples, and Statistics” By ADAM HAYEShttps://www.investopedia.com/terms/g/greenwashing.asp“CARBON CLEAN 200™: INVESTING IN A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE” by As You Sowhttps://www.asyousow.org/report-page/2023-clean200-investing-in-a-clean-energy-futureF1 Sustainability “How the Formula races plan to power their cars with more sustainable fuel” by Jack Izzohttps://www.popsci.com/technology/formula-one-series-fuel-changes/“Formula 1 announces plan to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030” by Formula 1https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.formula-1-announces-plan-to-be-net-zero-carbon-by-2030.5IaX2AZHyy7jqxl6wra6CZ.html?clickref=1100lwDjaF4J&dclid=CjkKEQjwlPWgBhDvobzoy6P6xfwBEiQAK8TB_9Y4Qz3_SOKyxwmIz-bHdCg4IEdxLSf-w8zdhZnLDWXw_wcB“WHY F2/F3’S NEW SUSTAINABLE FUEL IS ‘MORE EXTREME’ THAN F1’S” by Edd Strawhttps://the-race.com/formula-1/why-f2-f3s-new-sustainable-fuel-is-more-extreme-than-f1s/Unhealthy Loneliness “How Loneliness Reshapes the Brain” by Marta Zaraskahttps://www.quantamagazine.org/how-loneliness-reshapes-the-brain-20230228/“Brain Changes in Response to Long Antarctic Expeditions” by New England Journal of Medicinehttps://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc1904905“UCLA Loneliness Scale (Version 3)” description by Stanfordhttps://sparqtools.org/mobility-measure/ucla-loneliness-scale-version-3/Follow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Calli and Nate — for free! Still curious? Get exclusive science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers.
6/1/2023
20:15
Social Media Saves, Sickle Cell Cure, Breadcrumbs On Mars
Today you’ll learn about why social media could help us solve the global climate crisis, a possible cure for sickle cell disease that uses gene therapy, and a Hansel and Gretel-style system that could find places on other planets where humans could take shelter. Find episode transcripts here: https://curiosity-daily-4e53644e.simplecast.com/episodes/social-media-saves-sickle-cell-cure-breadcrumbs-on-marsSocial Media Saves “New study shows social media content opens new frontiers for sustainability science researchers.” by Denise Spranger. 2023.https://news.umich.edu/new-study-shows-social-media-content-opens-new-frontiers-for-sustainability-science-researchers/“Social media data for environmental sustainability: A critical review of opportunities, threats, and ethical use.” by Andrew Ghermandi, et al. 2023.https://www.cell.com/one-earth/fulltext/S2590-3322(23)00088-XSickle Cell Cure“A Gene Therapy Cure for Sickle Cell Is on the Horizon.” by Emily Mullin. 2023.https://www.wired.com/story/a-gene-therapy-cure-for-sickle-cell-is-on-the-horizon/“Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data on More Patients With Longer Follow-Up Treated With exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.” Press Release. 2022.http://ir.crisprtx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vertex-and-crispr-therapeutics-present-new-data-more-patients“Biological and Clinical Efficacy of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease.” by Julie Kanter, M.D., et al. 2022.https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2117175Breadcrumbs on Mars “A trick inspired by Hansel and Gretel could help rovers explore other worlds.” By Allison Gasparini. 2023.https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2117175“A Hansel & Gretel Breadcrumb-Style Dynamically Deployed Communication Network Paradigm using Mesh Topology for Planetary Subsurface Exploration.” by Wolfgang Fink, et al. 2023.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0273117723001187?via%3DihubFollow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Calli and Nate — for free! Still curious? Get exclusive science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers.
5/31/2023
12:31
Hope for Mass Extinction, Mild Fever, Wax Worm Saliva
Today you’ll learn about how climate change research benefits from studying populations instead of species, how sometimes it’s better not to take any medication for your fever, and how worm saliva might solve the world’s plastic problem. Watch the premiere of The Lazarus Project on Sunday, June 4, at 9:00pm on TNT!Find episode transcripts here: https://curiosity-daily-4e53644e.simplecast.com/episodes/hope-for-mass-extinction-mild-fever-wax-worm-salivaHope for Mass Extinction “Study: To save nature, focus on populations, not species” by University of Massachusetts Amhersthttps://phys.org/news/2022-12-nature-focus-populations-species.html“Greater evolutionary divergence of thermal limits within marine than terrestrial species” by Matthew Sasaki et al.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01534-yMild Fever “Mild fever helps clear infections faster, new study suggests.” by Bev Betkowski. 2023.https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-03-mild-fever-infections-faster.html“Fever integrates antimicrobial defences, inflammation control, and tissue repair in a cold-blooded vertebrate.” by Farah Haddad, et al. 2023.https://elifesciences.org/articles/83644Wax Worm Saliva “Was Worm Saliva Is the Unlikely Hero of Fighting Plastic Waste.” by Jacquelyne Germain. 2022.https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/wax-worm-saliva-is-the-unlikely-hero-of-fighting-plastic-waste-180980908/“Lowly was worm’s saliva may boost fight against plastic pollution.” by Will Dunham. 2022.https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/lowly-wax-worms-saliva-may-boost-fight-against-plastic-pollution-2022-10-04/“Microplastics Detected in Human Blood in New Study.” by Margaret Osborne. 2022.https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/microplastics-detected-in-human-blood-180979826/Follow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Calli and Nate — for free! Still curious? Get exclusive science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers.
5/26/2023
13:12
Sleep and Vaccines, Moth-Eating Bears, Feeling the Metaverse
Today you’ll learn about how getting a good night’s sleep is especially important for men when it comes to vaccine efficacy, how grizzly bears have taken to eating a specific kind of moth, and how technology is working to make physical touch a part of the AI experience. Find episode transcripts here: https://curiosity-daily-4e53644e.simplecast.com/episodes/sleep-and-vaccines-moth-eating-bears-feeling-the-metaverseSleep and Vaccines “To ensure vaccines work properly, men should get a good night’s sleep” by The Economisthttps://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2023/03/15/to-ensure-vaccines-work-properly-men-should-get-a-good-nights-sleep“A meta-analysis of the associations between insufficient sleep duration and antibody response to Vaccination” by Karine Spiegel et al.https://www.cell.com/current-biology/pdf/S0960-9822(23)00156-2.pdf“Next-generation vaccines could make a difference in 2023” by Slavea Chankovahttps://www.economist.com/the-world-ahead/2022/11/18/next-generation-vaccines-could-make-a-difference-in-2023“What Are Sleep Deprivation and Deficiency?” by NIHhttps://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation#:~:text=Sleep%20deficiency%20is%20linked%20to,adults%2C%20teens%2C%20and%20children.“Study finds that sleep disorders affect men and women differently” by AASMhttps://aasm.org/study-finds-that-sleep-disorders-affect-men-and-women-differently/#:~:text=Results%20show%20that%20women%20are,due%20to%20sleepiness%20or%20tiredness.Moth-Eating Bears “The odd phenomenon of moth-eating bears—and the dangers they face” by Douglas Mainhttps://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/grizzly-bears-climb-mountains-for-this-odd-food-millions-of-moths“Relationships between Army Cutworm Moths and Grizzly Bear Conservation” by Hilary L. Robisonhttps://scholarworks.unr.edu/bitstream/handle/11714/4220/Robison_unr_0139D_10331.pdf“Grizzly Bear” by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Servicehttps://www.fws.gov/species/grizzly-bear-ursus-arctos-horribilis“What is an army cutworm moth & why do grizzlies eat them?” by ERIK PETERSONhttps://bearbutter.org/2021/02/12/what-is-an-army-cutworm-moth-why-do-grizzlies-consume-them-2/#:~:text=The%20individual%20gross%20energy%20content,to%2040%2C000%20moths%20per%20day.Feeling the Metaverse “The touchy-feely world of the metaverse and future gadgets” by The Economisthttps://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2023/02/01/the-touchy-feely-world-of-the-metaverse-and-future-gadgets“Researchers find a way to make VR headsets more realistic” by The Economisthttps://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2023/02/01/researchers-find-a-way-to-make-vr-headsets-more-realistic“pneumatics“ By TechTarget Contributorhttps://www.techtarget.com/whatis/definition/pneumatics#:~:text=Pneumatics%20Follow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Calli and Nate — for free! Still curious? Get exclusive science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. discovery+ is currently only available for US subscribers.
