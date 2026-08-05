Researching apex predators often means putting yourself in situations that are mind-boggling to the average person. Our guest, Rosie Moore, is no stranger to this. She’s found herself lost at sea researching bull sharks, waist deep the Everglades trying to find Burmese pythons, and in shark-infested waters right after an attack.



This episode, she talks to host Dr. Samantha Yammine about her research. They discuss Rosie’s experience on Shark Week, how to use forensics to analyze a shark attack, and the role of citizen science in understanding sharks.



Before that, Sam looks into a new study that alleges cats are more selfish than dogs (and people). And later, there’s evidence in a study that reveals how to keep mosquitoes from sticking around once summer ends.



If you want to learn more about sharks, be sure to check out Shark Week 2026, only on Discovery.



Link to Show Notes HERE



Follow Curiosity Weekly on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with Dr. Samantha Yammine — for free! Still curious? Get science shows, nature documentaries, and more real-life entertainment on discovery+! Go to https://discoveryplus.com/curiosity to start your 7-day free trial. Terms apply.

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