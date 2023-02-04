Need To Know with Coulthart and Zabel

This is the podcast from our first live YouTube episode - a quick follow-up to the Big Balloon Mystery. Ross and Bryce try to unravel what's known and unknown - and what we can learn from top government officials saying he's "not ruling out anything" regarding the providence of the three objects shot down over the Arctic, the Canadian Rockies and Lake Huron. Ross excoriates the mainstream media for "getting in line." And Bryce says teh overall UAP question is bound to be an element in the 2024 Presidential campaign. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After dealing with a house full of illnesses, Bryce is ready to carry on! And there is a lot to unpack, including reports of two members of Congress getting a classified briefing - were they shown pictures? Did two noted UFOlogists get punked by a fake government official? Also: a look back at 1973, when sightings were happening everywhere and the President of the United States allegedly gave a UFO tour to Mr. Saturday Night. Ross and Bryce conclude by updating their "fizzle or sizzle" predictions regarding a possible major revelation this year.

Ross Coulthart is on assignment in Australia and will return with Bryce for the next Need to Know episode in less than two weeks. In the meantime, we're happy to share this: Bryce's interview with Frederik Dirks of DR, the public radio service of Denmark.

Ross and Bryce spend a lot of time taking down those who have sought to denigrate, deny and ridicule the search for UFO/UAP answers in the past several decades. And they hope it doesn't happen again next week when a sub-committee of the Senate Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on the subject. Both have plenty of questions they'd love to share with the panel chair, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand. And both will 'wait and see' just how forthcoming witness Sean Kirkpatrick, who runs the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, will be.

A week after the Senate's latest UFO/UAP hearing, Bryce and Ross have calmed down enough to talk about it - especially the lack of any "it." Ross pounces on the video of a sphere, and Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick's comment that his group "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics." Bryce is not happy that the one sitting Senator who's been to space, Arizona's Mark Kelly, didn't attend the public hearing but DID show up for the private, classified session. And Bryce and Ross circle back to the big picture of disclosure: when, what, and under what circumstances.

About Need To Know with Coulthart and Zabel

The Need-to-Know podcast deals with the now acknowledged reality of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAP. Its hosts are award-winning broadcasters and investigative journalists Ross Coulthart and Bryce Zabel. Every episode, they’ll look at what’s happened in the UAP/UFO world. Coulthart and Zabel discuss their current investigations, give each other advice, and seek to answer the big questions: who are they and what do they want? Ross Coulthart’s work has been featured on Australia’s version of “60 Minutes.” And his documentary for Channel Seven Australia covering his UFO findings has been seen by more than ten million viewers. He is the author of In Plain Sight, in which he concludes that, while publicly dismissing the phenomenon for decades, governments have been seriously studying it all along and take it very seriously. Coulthart continues to report on the subject for Australian network television while working on investigations spawned by his book. Bryce Zabel is an award-winning writer who has created or developed five primetime television drama series and worked on a dozen writing staffs. His feature credits include Mortal Kombat and Atlantis. His World War II film, The Last Battle, will shoot in the fall of 2022. Zabel was an original correspondent for CNN, and an award-winning investigative reporter for PBS. Zabel has authored his own UFO book, A.D. After Disclosure. He writes and edits the publication Trail of the Saucers that is read by more than 80,000 readers each month.