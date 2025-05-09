Ep 3 | What Do Angels Really Look Like? | Strange Encounters with Rick Burgess
What does the Bible say about the appearance of angels? What do they look like, what is their role, and are they to be feared? Rick explains the types of angels seen throughout the Bible, and tells the story of a demonic attack that happened while he was preaching the Gospel to a large crowd. Hear how Rick Burgess uses the truth of the Bible to take on spiritual warfare and win the spiritual war going on around us on this episode of "Strange Encounters."
40:50
Ep 2 | Demonic Attacks and How to Stop Them | Strange Encounters with Rick Burgess
Angels and demons are real, and the Bible tells us exactly how to approach their existence. Blake Prime is our guest, and he shares his story of how the name of Jesus stopped a demonic attack against his daughter. Hear how Rick Burgess uses the truth of the Bible to take on spiritual warfare and the concrete steps you can take to win the spiritual war going on around us on this episode of "Strange Encounters."
40:33
Ep 1 | Angels & Demons: What Does the Bible Say? | Strange Encounters with Rick Burgess
Don't miss the premiere episode of "Strange Encounters," as Rick Burgess uses the truth of the Bible to take on the realm of spiritual warfare. This is not about Bigfoot, space aliens, or the Loch Ness Monster. This is about encountering the supernatural. Angels and demons are real, and the Bible tells us exactly how to approach their existence. Come along as we search for the truth, hear stories from people with firsthand experience, and win the spiritual war going on around us on this premiere episode of "Strange Encounters."
43:52
Ep 223 | Letters from the Audience, Part 7 | Rick & Bubba University
The final episode of "Rick & Bubba University" features answers to questions that the audience has always wanted to ask. Who were the biggest influences on the show? Are there any old clips of the show that can never be aired again? What is the secret meaning behind some of the longest-running bits on the show? Find out the answers to these questions and more as the guys read letters from the audience on this final episode of "Rick & Bubba University"!
45:42
Ep 222 | Pfizer & The FDA Lied to Us All | Dr. Naomi Wolf | Rick & Bubba University
Author Dr. Naomi Wolf continues her fight for freedom and the truth in her latest book, "The Pfizer Papers," which offers an in-depth look at how Big Pharma, the US government, and healthcare entities coordinated to do what is best for their bottom lines rather than the well-being of Americans. The rabbit hole goes even deeper than we thought. Hear Dr. Naomi Wolf expose WHO is really pulling the strings behind the COVID lies and more on this episode of "Rick & Bubba University"!
