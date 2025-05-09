Ep 3 | What Do Angels Really Look Like? | Strange Encounters with Rick Burgess

What does the Bible say about the appearance of angels? What do they look like, what is their role, and are they to be feared? Rick explains the types of angels seen throughout the Bible, and tells the story of a demonic attack that happened while he was preaching the Gospel to a large crowd. Hear how Rick Burgess uses the truth of the Bible to take on spiritual warfare and win the spiritual war going on around us on this episode of "Strange Encounters." Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices