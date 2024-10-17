Protein — how much do we need? What’s the healthiest way to consume it? Can we get enough from plant-based diets? Until recent decades, protein hasn’t been quite as prominent in public health discussions as sugar and fats. However, with longer lifespans emphasizing the importance of protein for long-term health, and growing confusion around the quality and quantity of protein needed, it has become a highly debated macronutrient. In ‘Your Brain On… Protein’, we explore: • The brain health benefits (and general health benefits) of protein • Plant-based protein vs. meat protein, and supplements like protein powders • How much protein we really need to eat every day • Ways we can all introduce more protein into our diets • Why ‘health’ influencers are suddenly recommending unusually high levels of protein consumption • How we measure the quality of proteins, including digestibility and absorption In this episode, we’re joined by two fantastic nutrition experts: DR. MATTHEW NAGRA, nutritionist and science communicator. DR. ALAN FLANAGAN, esteemed nutrition scientist (previously featured in ‘Your Brain On… Sugar’ and ‘Your Brain On… Fats’ ‘Your Brain On’ is hosted by neurologists, scientists and public health advocates Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. Drs. Ayesha and Dean are now welcoming patients via the Brain Health Institute: https://brainhealthinstitute.com/ ‘Your Brain On... Protein’ • SEASON 3 • EPISODE 10 (SEASON 3 FINALE!) ——— LINKS: Dr. Matt Nagra Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.matthewnagra Website: https://drmatthewnagra.com/ Dr. Alan Flanagan Alan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenutritionaladvocate Alinea Nutrition: https://www.alineanutrition.com/ ——— REFERENCES: Dietary Patterns and Risk of Dementia: a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Cohort Studies. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12035-015-9516-4 Dietary fat composition and dementia risk. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neurobiolaging.2014.03.038 Dietary Protein and Amino Acids in Vegetarian Diets—A Review. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6893534/ Animal vs Plant-Based Meat: A Hearty Debate. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38934982/ High-Protein Plant-Based Diet Versus a Protein-Matched Omnivorous Diet to Support Resistance Training Adaptations: A Comparison Between Habitual Vegans and Omnivores. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33599941/ Vegan and Omnivorous High Protein Diets Support Comparable Daily Myofibrillar Protein Synthesis Rates and Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy in Young Adults. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36822394/ Digestibility issues of vegetable versus animal proteins: protein and amino acid requirements--functional aspects. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23964409/ Soy and Isoflavone Consumption and Multiple Health Outcomes: Umbrella Review of Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses of Observational Studies and Randomized Trials in Humans. https://doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.201900751 No Difference Between the Effects of Supplementing With Soy Protein Versus Animal Protein on Gains in Muscle Mass and Strength in Response to Resistance Exercise. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29722584/ Neither soy nor isoflavone intake affects male reproductive hormones: An expanded and updated meta-analysis of clinical studies. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33383165/ The health effects of soy: A reference guide for health professionals. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9410752/ The Effect of Plant-Based Protein Ingestion on Athletic Ability in Healthy People—A Bayesian Meta-Analysis with Systematic Review of Randomized Controlled Trials. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/16/2748 Effects of high-quality protein supplementation on cardiovascular risk factors in individuals with metabolic diseases: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnu.2024.06.013 Vegan and Omnivorous High Protein Diets Support Comparable Daily Myofibrillar Protein Synthesis Rates and Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy in Young Adults. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36822394/
The digital age has made it easier than ever to access health information, but how can we know which sources to trust? Social media is saturated with misinformation. Some of it is inadvertent — many bold pseudoscientific claims seem very convincing, and anyone could be forgiven for sharing it with the best intentions. But, a more deliberate manipulation of scientific information has become commonplace, often used to push certain narratives or turn a profit. Combating this misinformation machine can feel impossible. So, we assembled five experts from different corners of the science communication community to help equip you for the fight: Dr. David L. Katz, MD, MPH, a renowned figure in the field of preventive medicine, public health, and nutrition. (Website: https://davidkatzmd.com/) Steven Novella MD, clinical neurologist and associate professor at Yale University School of Medicine, a host of The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe podcast, and a founder of the New England Skeptical Society. (Website: https://theness.com/neurologicablog/) Dr. Jessica Steier PhD, public health scientist and host of the wildly popular Unbiased Science podcast. (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedscipod) Dr. Jonathan Stea PhD, clinical psychologist and author of the book ‘Mind the Science’. (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_jonathan_stea/ / Website: https://www.jonathanstea.com/) Dr. Idrees Mughal, AKA ‘Dr. Idz’, one of the most popular online misinformation-debunking social media icons. (TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr_idz / Website: https://www.schoolofdridz.com/) Together, we discuss: • The telltale signs of pseudoscientific messaging. • Where misinformation comes from, and why it often spreads faster than evidence-based facts. • Why we can be so susceptible to believing misinformation. • Who profits by poisoning the science communication space. • How we can improve our scientific literacy and avoid echo chambers. • Ways academics can improve their public health communication. • ‘Your Brain On’ is hosted by neurologists, scientists and public health advocates Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. ‘Your Brain On... Misinformation’ • SEASON 3 • EPISODE 9
20 incredible conversations with leading scientists, in one hour. We’re excited to present this special installment of Your Brain On, featuring highlights from some of the speakers talking at our first ever Brain Health Revolution Summit. Our first summit, running September 30 through October 6 2024, features seven days of hour-long discussions with the scientists who are actually conducting the studies, publishing the papers, and pushing public health policy reforms that are shaping our world. No matter when you’re listening to this episode, visit https://bhrsummit.com/ for more information about the summit — be it our first 2024 edition, or a future installment! Day 1: The Brain Health Landscape: From Insights to Action Day 2: Mental Health Matters and Heart Health for a Stronger Brain Day 3: Women’s Brain Health: Hormones, Longevity, and Vitality Day 4: Emerging Challenges in Brain Health Day 5: Fuel for Thought: Nutrition, the Gut, and the Brain Day 6: Move, Breathe, Thrive: Exercise and Stress Management Day 7: Recharge and Optimize: Sleep and Cognitive Performance This special episode includes excerpts of our conversations with: Rachel Dolhun, MD Michael Okun, MD Charles DeCarli, MD Ari Tuckman, PsyD Amishi Jha, PhD Danielle Belardo, MD Margarett McCarthy, PhD Lisa Mosconi, PhD Lisa Genova Idrees ‘Dr. Idz’ Mughal, MBBS, MRes, DipIBLM Daniele Piomelli, PhD Frank Lin, MD, PhD Alan Flanagan, PhD Matthew Nagra, ND Stuart Phillips, PhD Natali Edmonds, PhD Satchin Panda, PhD Donn Posner, MD Sujay Kansagra, MD Yaakov Stern, PhD For more information about the Brain Health Revolution Summit, visit: https://bhrsummit.com/ The Brain Health Revolution Summit 2024 is presented in partnership with Healthy Minds Initiative: thymindsinitiative.org ‘Your Brain On’ is hosted by neurologists, scientists and public health advocates Ayesha and Dean Sherzai.
What are our animal companions thinking? And how does our friendship with them change their brains, and our brains? We all wish we could communicate with our pets. Though we may never share a language, modern neuroscience has enabled us to ethically understand the cognitive anatomy and emotional signals of other animals like never before. In this episode of ‘Your Brain On...’, we discuss what we’ve learned so far, including: • The neurological phenomena that leads to domestication and, in turn, animal companionship • How oxytocin studies have signified that, yes, our dogs do love us back • The research that has shown how some companions might value social rewards from humans just as much as they value the food we provide for them • The differences (and similarities) between canine brains and human brains • How dogs do understand us to a degree, but not quite in the linguistic sense we might like to believe • The incredible things dogs can do for dementia patients • The importance of ethics in animal research • Why understanding the emotional capacity of other animals is vital Our guests for this episode are two of the foremost voices in animal cognition: BRIAN HARE: Professor in Evolutionary Anthropology, Psychology, and Neuroscience at Duke University, and a core member of their Center of Cognitive Neuroscience. Plus: co-author of ‘The Genius of Dogs’ and ‘Survival of the Friendliest’. GREGORY BERNS: Professor of Psychology and Distinguished Professor of Neuroeconomics, researcher of dogs (and more recently, cows), and author of ‘How Dogs Love Us’ and ‘Cowpuppy: An Unexpected Friendship and a Scientist’s Journey into the Secret World of Cows’. ‘Your Brain On’ is hosted by neurologists, scientists and public health advocates Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. Drs. Ayesha and Dean are now welcoming patients via the Brain Health Institute: https://brainhealthinstitute.com/ ‘Your Brain On... Having A Pet’ • SEASON 3 • EPISODE 8 ——— LINKS Brian Hare: Brian Hare’s website: https://brianhare.net/ The Hare Lab at Duke University: https://evolutionaryanthropology.duke.edu/hare-lab Brian’s book, ‘Survival of the Friendliest’: https://a.co/d/2mNhSE1 Gregory Berns: Gregory Berns’ website: http://gregoryberns.com/ Gregory’s book, ‘Cowpuppy’: https://a.co/d/0gpJYQx ——— FOLLOW US Join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Instagram: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com More info and episodes: TheBrainDocs.com/Podcast
What does the most-purchased beverage in the world — coffee — do to your brain? Five centuries after its discovery, coffee is deeply entrenched in our diets on a global scale. More than half the U.S. population drinks coffee daily. We wake up with coffee, and catch up with friends over coffee. Historically, coffee has been heralded as an inspiring muse. But many headlines have warned us about the adverse effects of coffee. Is there truth in the supposed risks, or can we keep sipping away without a worry? In this episode of ‘Your Brain On...’, we discuss: • What caffeine does to your brain, and why it makes you feel awake • How much coffee is too much, and how caffeine affects us all differently (depending on our metabolism) • The antioxidant benefits of coffee • How coffee can improve concentration, and even potentially protect against neurodegenerative diseases • How different kinds of coffee affect our brains differently (black vs. cream and sugar, brewed vs. filter, caffeinated vs. decaf) • The risks of caffeine addiction • A brief history of how coffee became so ubiquitous in our lives Bringing the buzz to this episode are two coffee geniuses: DR. ASTRID NEHLIG, a neuroscientist out of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research who has studied the health impacts of coffee with impressive extensiveness. PROFESSOR JONATHAN MORRIS, AKA ‘The Coffee Historian’, author of ‘Coffee: A Global History’ and co-creator of the History of Coffee Podcast. ‘Your Brain On’ is hosted by neurologists, scientists and public health advocates Ayesha and Dean Sherzai. Drs. Ayesha and Dean are now welcoming patients via the Brain Health Institute: https://brainhealthinstitute.com/ ‘Your Brain On... Coffee’ • SEASON 3 • EPISODE 7 — LINKS Dr. Astrid Nehlig’s research: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Astrid-Nehlig Professor Jonathan Morris’ website: https://thecoffeehistorian.com/ Professor Morris at the University of Hertfordshire: https://researchprofiles.herts.ac.uk/en/persons/jonathan-morris — FOLLOW US Join the NEURO Academy: NEUROacademy.com Instagram: @thebraindocs Website: TheBrainDocs.com More info and episodes: TheBrainDocs.com/Podcast
