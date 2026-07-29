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233 episodes
- Sarah Dern and Emma Gommetz join Rachel this week to talk a trio of extra weird things. We've got babies spitting backwash into the boob, radio's biggest op being literal "night", and a gender-bending squirrel beloved by military veterans named Tommy Tucker.
The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science. Share your weirdest facts and stories with us in our Facebook group or tweet at us!
Click here to learn more about all of our stories!
Links to Rachel's TikTok, Newsletter, Merch Store and More: https://linktr.ee/RachelFeltman
Rachel now has a Patreon, too! Follow her for exclusive bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/RachelFeltman
Link to Jess' Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jesscapricorn
Link to all of Jess' content: https://www.jesscapricorn.com/
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Follow our team on Twitter
Rachel Feltman: www.twitter.com/RachelFeltman
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Popular Science: www.twitter.com/PopSci
Theme music by Billy Cadden: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LqT4DCuAXlBzX8XlNy4Wq?si=5VF2r2XiQoGepRsMTBsDAQ
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The Greatest Con in Mushroom History, Secret Weapon: Normal Dogs, a Bee's Benis07/15/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Bee scientist Kit Prendergast joins the show to talk about... well... the birds and the bees. Plus, Rachel explains how portobello (portabella?) mushrooms are not exactly real. And Sara Kiley tells us how a spotted lanternfly's worst enemy could be a normal dog.
The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science. Share your weirdest facts and stories with us in our Facebook group or tweet at us!
Click here to learn more about all of our stories!
Links to Rachel's TikTok, Newsletter, Merch Store and More: https://linktr.ee/RachelFeltman
Rachel now has a Patreon, too! Follow her for exclusive bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/RachelFeltman
Link to Jess' Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jesscapricorn
Link to all of Jess' content: https://www.jesscapricorn.com/
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Follow our team on Twitter
Rachel Feltman: www.twitter.com/RachelFeltman
Produced by Jess Boddy: www.twitter.com/JessicaBoddy
Popular Science: www.twitter.com/PopSci
Theme music by Billy Cadden: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LqT4DCuAXlBzX8XlNy4Wq?si=5VF2r2XiQoGepRsMTBsDAQ
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at https://MINTMOBILE.com/weirdest
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ben Bradford, host of the podcast Are We Doomed?, joins the show to talk about when buying fallout shelter goods was all the rage. Plus, Laura tells us how she's related to mosquito royalty, and Rachel explains why the Library of Congress is holding onto Freud's "friend's" cocaine.
Check out Ben's show: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are-we-doomed/id1893359212
The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science. Share your weirdest facts and stories with us in our Facebook group or tweet at us!
Click here to learn more about all of our stories!
Links to Rachel's TikTok, Newsletter, Merch Store and More: https://linktr.ee/RachelFeltman
Rachel now has a Patreon, too! Follow her for exclusive bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/RachelFeltman
Link to Jess' Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jesscapricorn
Link to all of Jess' content: https://www.jesscapricorn.com/
--
Follow our team on Twitter
Rachel Feltman: www.twitter.com/RachelFeltman
Produced by Jess Boddy: www.twitter.com/JessicaBoddy
Popular Science: www.twitter.com/PopSci
Theme music by Billy Cadden: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LqT4DCuAXlBzX8XlNy4Wq?si=5VF2r2XiQoGepRsMTBsDAQ
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Pattie Gonia joins the show to talk about how secret networks of underground fungi are basically like nature's mutual aid. Plus, Moiya McTier returns to discuss creativity, why it might be crumbling, and how one measures it (spoiler: it is NOT easy). And Rachel explains how scientists used yeast from a melting mummy to bake a loaf of sourdough.
The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science. Share your weirdest facts and stories with us in our Facebook group or tweet at us!
Click here to learn more about all of our stories!
Links to Rachel's TikTok, Newsletter, Merch Store and More: https://linktr.ee/RachelFeltman
Rachel now has a Patreon, too! Follow her for exclusive bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/RachelFeltman
Link to Jess' Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jesscapricorn
Link to all of Jess' content: https://www.jesscapricorn.com/
--
Follow our team on Twitter
Rachel Feltman: www.twitter.com/RachelFeltman
Produced by Jess Boddy: www.twitter.com/JessicaBoddy
Popular Science: www.twitter.com/PopSci
Theme music by Billy Cadden: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LqT4DCuAXlBzX8XlNy4Wq?si=5VF2r2XiQoGepRsMTBsDAQ
Thanks to our Sponsors:
Order RIGHT NOW and save up to $20 at https://STORYWORTH.com/weirdest
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Hari Kondabolu and Priyanka Wali join the show to talk about cells taken secretly and unethically... but ended up changing human health forever. Then, Rachel divulges a plethora of facts about dental care of yesteryear, from how Marie Antoinette wore braces (yes, seriously), to how Neanderthals drilled for cavities.
The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science. Share your weirdest facts and stories with us in our Facebook group or tweet at us!
Click here to learn more about all of our stories!
Links to Rachel's TikTok, Newsletter, Merch Store and More: https://linktr.ee/RachelFeltman
Rachel now has a Patreon, too! Follow her for exclusive bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/RachelFeltman
Link to Jess' Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jesscapricorn
Link to all of Jess' content: https://www.jesscapricorn.com/
--
Follow our team on Twitter
Rachel Feltman: www.twitter.com/RachelFeltman
Produced by Jess Boddy: www.twitter.com/JessicaBoddy
Popular Science: www.twitter.com/PopSci
Theme music by Billy Cadden: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LqT4DCuAXlBzX8XlNy4Wq?si=5VF2r2XiQoGepRsMTBsDAQ
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week
At Popular Science, we report and write dozens of science and tech stories every week. And while a lot of the fun facts we stumble across make it into our articles, there are lots of other weird facts that we just keep around the office. So we figured, why not share those with you? Welcome to The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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