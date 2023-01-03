Science of Elden Ring, Walmart Entomology, Architectural %&@*-Measuring Contest

This week, Rachel explores Walmart for new insect species, Jess divulges the science behind Elden Ring's corpse wax, and John talks about New York City architects hiding spires in their buildings to one-up each other. The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week is a podcast by Popular Science.