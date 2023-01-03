The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week

At Popular Science, we report and write dozens of science and tech stories every week. And while a lot of the fun facts we stumble across make it into our artic... More
Available Episodes
5 of 148
Science of Elden Ring, Walmart Entomology, Architectural %&@*-Measuring Contest
This week, Rachel explores Walmart for new insect species, Jess divulges the science behind Elden Ring's corpse wax, and John talks about New York City architects hiding spires in their buildings to one-up each other.
Special thanks to Quelaag, Zullie, and Trina for their work on Elden Ring lore connections!
4/26/2023
52:20
Eating Bog Butter, Disappearing Eels, Urinal Splashback Science
This week, Rachel gets into delicious, delectable butter made in a bog, Ryan F. Mandelbaum explains that we know almost nothing about eels, and Purbita describes the details of pee splashback at the urinal.
4/12/2023
1:07:49
Brain Death Cocktails, Fur Seal Crimes, Fish Driving Cars
This week, Rachel talks about fish getting behind the wheel, Sara Kiley unravels the story of rodent DNA and a secret fur seal trade, and Sandra explains how cocaine might be the key to organ transplants.
3/29/2023
50:37
Lubed Up Chocolate, Ovaries Before Brovaries, Birds on the Moon
3/15/2023
1:02:09
Deprogramming the Patriarchy, Metric Pirates, Earwax Types
