Inner Cosmos with David Eagleman

"What will AI mean for artists?"
Will writers, artists, and musicians find themselves unemployed by AI? What are the new capabilities we’re seeing and what does it all mean for human creativity? And what does this have to do with diamonds, Westworld, effort, Frankenstein, photography, Beethoven, and the Stark family in Game of Thrones?
5/2/2023
49:49
"How is your brain like a team of rivals?"
Would you kill one person to save the lives of five others? Why do you find yourself on the horns of a dilemma when someone offers you a chocolate cake? How can you believe different things at once? Find out what's running under the hood in this first episode of a three-parter about our decision making -- and how a little knowledge of neuroscience can allow us to make better decisions.
4/24/2023
40:43
"Do people experience different realities?"
Do you see blue the same way I do on the inside? Why do some people think the northern lights make noise? Why do you think the low note on the piano is larger, and the high note brighter? Join Eagleman on a wild ride into the world of synesthesia, a topic his neuroscience laboratory has pioneered for years.
4/17/2023
53:00
"Could animals learn to speak human?"
What is intelligence? Why don’t gophers write novels? Why didn't crows invent the internet? And what does any of this have to do with brain algorithms, finding aliens on earth, and why World War 5 could involve species besides Homo sapiens?
4/10/2023
34:50
"What would you do with robotic wings? (or How to get a better body)"
How is it possible for a dog to become a champion surfer? Why does the world’s best archer have no arms? Why might someone come to believe that her leg doesn’t belong to her? How can we build robots that simply figure themselves out? In this episode, Eagleman unmasks mysteries about the brain's shocking flexibility -- revealing how it comes to drive whatever body it finds itself in, how it determines what the "self" is, and what this tells us about our future as humans.
