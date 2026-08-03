Inner Cosmos with David Eagleman

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179 episodes
- Have you ever spent hours with a thought cycling around in your head? What happens when the brain continuously worries, craves, or replays something without finding the exit? Where does the feeling of being “done” come from? Might depression, addiction, OCD, and PTSD all share the same problem? Is mental freedom just the ability to change states? Join Eagleman with neuroscientist and psychiatrist Jonathan Downar to talk about doom loops and how we might break them.
Ep164 "Why Do We Act Differently Around Different People?" With Claude Steele07/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Does your identity and performance change in different situations? What does this have to do with wondering how you’re being judged? What if polarization grows from uncertainty more than hatred? Might social uncertainty be more common than prejudice? Why do strangers become enemies so easily? Can we engineer more trust into society? Today Eagleman sits down with Stanford social psychologist Claude Steele to explore the hidden psychological forces that shape who we become whenever we wonder how other people see us.
- What is artificial general intelligence (AGI) and how close are we to getting there? What defines the next step, called artificial superintelligence (ASI), and why might the gap between those two be so dangerous? When machines become smarter than us, what roles are left for humanity? Should we think of AI as software, or as something we’re raising like a child? Will tomorrow’s AI destroy us, ignore us, or protect us? This week Eagleman talks with computer scientist & AI researcher Ben Goertzel.
- For all of medical history, we’ve tried to persuade sick cells to behave better. What if instead we just swapped them out? Can we insert new brain cells grown from your own skin cells? And what does any of this have to do with sending one’s own cells into space, or rescuing animals on the very brink of extinction? Today we talk with stem cell biologist Jeanne Loring about the exciting next horizons.
Ep161 "What Do Ancient Brains and Future AIs Have in Common?" with Read Montague07/06/2026 | 1h 3 mins.What do honeybee brains have in common with human brains -- and with the AI that beat the world's best Go player? What simple algorithm has been hiding inside brains for 100s of millions of years? When babies throw food from a high chair again and again, are they being mischievous or are they running physics experiments? And what does any of this have to do with whether dopamine is more than a pleasure molecule, or whether there are laws of physics we have yet to discover, or whether large language models are going to get outdated in favor of a new approach? Join Eagleman with computational neuroscientist Read Montague to explore how very old systems in our brains map onto the future of AI.
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About Inner Cosmos with David Eagleman
Neuroscientist and author David Eagleman discusses how our brain interprets the world and what that means for us. Through storytelling, research, interviews, and experiments, David Eagleman tackles wild questions that illuminate new facets of our lives and our realities.Podcast website
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