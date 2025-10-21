In November 2024, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) released the third evaluation report of the Accountable Health Communities (AHC) Model, in which Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in 28 communities were screened for social risks and offered navigation to help resolve identified risks. The 177-page report is chock full of interesting findings. On May 8th Dawn Alley, former director of the AHC Model at CMMI and Head of Scale at IMPaCT Care and SIREN Co-Directors Caroline Fichtenberg and Danielle Hessler-Jones unpacked the report’s findings.
--------
51:01
--------
51:01
A thousand flowers bloom? A discussion about social care policy and practice decisions with California leaders
The closing plenary discussion at the SIREN 2025 National Research Meeting: Advancing the science of social care, occurred on February 4, 2025 and featured a conversation with health and social care leaders Damon Francis, Monica Soni, Palav Babaria, and Sanjay Basu. Speakers explored multiple social care initiatives being taken to scale and offered their insights about how to navigate this work within a rapidly changing federal policy landscape. Content from the 2025 SIREN National Research Meeting can be viewed here: https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/2025-national-research-meetingThis podcast was made possible through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.
--------
1:15:00
--------
1:15:00
The next four years of social care research and policy
This plenary session held on February 3, 2025 at the SIREN 2025 National Research Meeting: Advancing the science of social care featured a discussion between moderator Anand Shah, Vice President of Social Health at Kaiser Permanente, and panelists Stuart Butler, Scholar in Residence of Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution, and Len Nichols, professor emeritus of Health Policy at George Mason University. (Note: Dr Nichols joined virtually.) The panel explored the rapidly shifting sands of social care policy under the new administration. Panelists shared lessons from other periods in the country’s past and offered suggestions for adapting to new practical realities while staying committed to values that underpin social care.Content from the 2025 SIREN National Research Meeting can be viewed here: https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/2025-national-research-meetingThis podcast was made possible through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.
--------
57:19
--------
57:19
Whose job is it, anyway? Exploring the ethics of healthcare's involvement in social care
The opening plenary session on February 3, 2025 at the SIREN 2025 National Research Meeting: Advancing the science of social care, featured keynote speaker Lauren Taylor, an assistant professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, where she is jointly appointed in the Division of Healthcare Delivery Science and the Division of Medical Ethics. In her talk, “Whose job is it, anyway? Exploring the ethics of health care's involvement in social care,” Dr. Taylor dove into the question of whether it is the responsibility of the health care sector to provide social care. She brought insights from ethics, political philosophy, and management science to help the audience make decisions that simultaneously reflect the needs of both current and future sociopolitical conditions.Content from the 2025 SIREN National Research Meeting can be viewed here: https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/2025-national-research-meetingThis podcast was made possible through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.
--------
1:04:43
--------
1:04:43
State Medicaid program requirements for community reinvestment: Will they improve health?
Medicaid community reinvestment requirements enable states to require or incentivize state contractors to reinvest in the communities they serve. State laws, waivers, and contracts that include community reinvestment provisions have specified reinvestments (using percentage of profits and/or performance measures) in community initiatives that align with the state’s key priorities, e.g., improving healthy food access. On January 14, 2025, the UCSF Social Interventions Research & Evaluation Network (SIREN) and the Center for Health Law & Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School hosted a webinar to learn more about these innovative approaches and planned evaluations from state Medicaid leaders and other population health research experts. The target audience for this webinar includes health care providers, social care providers, health policy practitioners, policymakers, and researchers.