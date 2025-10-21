Whose job is it, anyway? Exploring the ethics of healthcare's involvement in social care

The opening plenary session on February 3, 2025 at the SIREN 2025 National Research Meeting: Advancing the science of social care, featured keynote speaker Lauren Taylor, an assistant professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, where she is jointly appointed in the Division of Healthcare Delivery Science and the Division of Medical Ethics. In her talk, “Whose job is it, anyway? Exploring the ethics of health care's involvement in social care,” Dr. Taylor dove into the question of whether it is the responsibility of the health care sector to provide social care. She brought insights from ethics, political philosophy, and management science to help the audience make decisions that simultaneously reflect the needs of both current and future sociopolitical conditions.Content from the 2025 SIREN National Research Meeting can be viewed here: https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/2025-national-research-meetingThis podcast was made possible through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.