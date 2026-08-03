Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
494 episodes
The Cannabis Conversation: Discussing the Risks with Adolescent Patients - Frankly Speaking Ep 49608/03/2026 | 13 mins.Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-496
Overview: Adolescents who use cannabis—especially at a younger age or higher frequency—face substantially elevated risks of mood and psychiatric disorders. Listen in to hear practical, evidence-based strategies for screening teens for substance use, counseling patients and families, and recognizing the significant risks associated with adolescent cannabis use.
Episode resource links:
Young-Wolff KC, Cortez CA, Alexeeff SE, et al. Adolescent Cannabis Use and Risk of Psychotic, Bipolar, Depressive, and Anxiety Disorders. JAMA Health Forum. 2026;7(2):e256839. doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2025.6839
American Academy of Pediatrics - Substance Use and Prevention
Guest: Jillian Joseph, MPAS, PA-C
Music Credit: Matthew Bugos
Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
- Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-495
Overview: Statin prescription labels and case reports list a variety of potential treatment-related adverse effects that often raise concerns about their safety. In this episode, we review the evidence for such effects from a recently published study of statin therapy, giving you confidence to counsel worried patients.
Episode resource links:
Explain the concerns over potential negative effects from statin use
Outline the latest research demonstrating statin safety
Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
Music Credit: Matthew Bugos
Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
- Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-494
Overview: Primary care visits offer a valuable opportunity to identify and address excessive screen time—a health concern that can impact adults’ physical and mental well-being. This episode brings you current data on adult screen use and its health consequences, helping you recognize and respond to a growing issue in patient populations.
Episode resource links:
Front Psychiatry. 2022 Dec 22:13:1058572. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2022.1058572. eCollection 2022
BMC Med. 2025 Feb 21;23(1):107.
JAMA Netw Open. 2025 Mar 3;8(3):e252493. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.2493
Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
Music Credit: Matthew Bugos
Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
From Guidelines to Practice: Managing CKD in Primary Care - Frankly Speaking Ep 49307/13/2026 | 13 mins.Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-493
Overview: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasingly managed in primary care—but are you up to date on the latest guidance? This episode reviews current clinical practice guidelines and standards of care to help you confidently diagnose and classify CKD, apply evidence-based management strategies, and know when nephrology referral is warranted.
Episode resource links:
https://doi.org/10.7326/ANNALS-25-03499
Diabetes Care. 2024;48(Supplement_1):S239-S251. doi:10.2337/dc25-S011
Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
Music Credit: Matthew Bugos
Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
- Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-492
Overview: Small lifestyle changes can yield outsized results—and primary care clinicians are ideally positioned to drive that change. This episode explores the synergistic effects of the SPAN approach on lifespan and provides actionable strategies for guiding patients toward sustainable habits that improve long-term health.
Episode resource links:
Koemel, et al; eClinicalMedicine, Volume 0, Issue 0, 103741, 2026
Guest: Jillian Joseph, MPAS, PA-C
Music Credit: Matthew Bugos
Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
More Science podcasts
- Big Ideas LabGovernment, History, Physics, Science
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- Ologies with Alie WardComedy, Science, Society & Culture
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
- Health Optimization Medicine PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
- The Bulletproof MusicianEducation, Music, Music Interviews, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
About Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine
A weekly Podcast series covering newsworthy topics in primary care medicine. Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.comPodcast website
Listen to Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine, Big Ideas Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine: Podcasts in Family