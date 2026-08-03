Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™



CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-496



Overview: Adolescents who use cannabis—especially at a younger age or higher frequency—face substantially elevated risks of mood and psychiatric disorders. Listen in to hear practical, evidence-based strategies for screening teens for substance use, counseling patients and families, and recognizing the significant risks associated with adolescent cannabis use.



Episode resource links:



Young-Wolff KC, Cortez CA, Alexeeff SE, et al. Adolescent Cannabis Use and Risk of Psychotic, Bipolar, Depressive, and Anxiety Disorders. JAMA Health Forum. 2026;7(2):e256839. doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2025.6839



American Academy of Pediatrics - Substance Use and Prevention



Guest: Jillian Joseph, MPAS, PA-C



Music Credit: Matthew Bugos



Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com



The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.