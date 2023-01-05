Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pri-Med
A weekly Podcast series covering newsworthy topics in primary care medicine.
  • Screening for Alcohol Use and Abuse: Prevention with a Capital P - Frankly Speaking Ep 326
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™   CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-326 Overview: Alcohol abuse has become more prevalent in the past decade, which means that primary care providers must play a crucial role in treating this preventable disorder. Don’t miss this discussion on the current state of alcohol abuse and how to use evidence-based screening tools for prevention. Episode resource links: Esser,M., Leung, G., Sherk, A., Bohm, M., Liu, Y., Lu, H. & Naimi, T.  Estimated Deaths Attributable to Excessive Alcohol Use Among US Adults Aged 20 to 64 Years, 2015 to 2019. JAMA Network Open. 2022;5(11):e2239485. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.39485 National Institute on Drug Abuse Screening and Assessment Tools Resource Chart: https://nida.nih.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/screening-tools-resources/chart-screening-tools Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA):  National Help Line:  https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline Alcoholics Anonymous:  Find AA near you https://www.aa.org/find-aa Paradis, C., Butt, P., Shield, K., Poole, N., Wells, S., Naimi, T., Sherk, A., & the Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines Scientific Expert Panels. (2023). Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health: Final Report. Ottawa, Ont.: Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction.  Fairbanks J, Umbreit A, Kolla BP, et al. Evidence-Based Pharmacotherapies for Alcohol Use Disorder: Clinical Pearls. Mayo Clin Proc. 2020;95(9):1964-1977. doi:10.1016/j.mayocp.2020.01.030 Guest: Jill M. Terrien PhD, ANP-BC   Music Credit: Richard Onorato
    5/1/2023
    13:04
  • Treating Children and Adolescents with Obesity—Understanding the New AAP Clinical Practice Guidelines - Frankly Speaking Ep 325
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™   CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-325 Overview: Obesity in children and adolescents is a complex and very often chronic condition. Besides encouraging healthy eating and increasing activity—both excellent behavioral measures—healthcare providers did not have a clear, evidence-based plan for managing this chronic condition until recently. In January, the AAP published its long-awaited new, evidence-based guidelines for the evaluation and treatment of children and adolescents with obesity. Greatly anticipated, it did, however, create some controversy. Please join us as we discuss the new guidelines, the evidence that it is based on, and how it may change practice.  Episode resource links: The American Academy of Pediatrics. Clinical Practice Guideline. S. E. Hampl. Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents with Obesity. January 9, 2023.  Pediatrics e2022060640. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060640 The American Academy of Pediatrics. S. E. Hampl. Executive Summary: Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents with Obesity, January 9, 2023. Pediatrics e2022060641.https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060641;  https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/doi/10.1542/peds.2022-060641/190440/Executive-Summary-Clinical-Practice-Guideline-for?autologincheck=redirected AAP News release https://www.aap.org/en/news-room/news-releases/aap/2022/american-academy-of-pediatrics-issues-its-first-comprehensive-guideline-on-evaluating-treating-children-and-adolescents-with-obesity/  The American Academy of Pediatrics Technical report; January 9, 2023. Appraisal of Clinical Care Practices for Child Obesity Treatment. Part I: Interventions. Pediatrics (2023) 151 (2): e2022060642.; https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060642 The American Academy of Pediatrics Technical report; January 9, 2023. Appraisal of Clinical Care Practices for Child Obesity Treatment. Part II: Comorbidities. Pediatrics (2023) 151 (2): e2022060643. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060643   Guest: Susan Feeney, DNP, FNP-BC, NP-C   Music Credit: Richard Onorato
    4/24/2023
    8:11
  • Is It OK to Let Your Infant Cry Themselves to Sleep? - Frankly Speaking Ep 324
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™   CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-324 Overview: Parents who struggle with infant sleep problems may turn to primary care providers for guidance to help their child, but what are the evidence-based options? Hear what the experts have to say about the findings of a recent Journal of Pediatrics study of parents’ use of a variety of behavioral interventions for infant sleep problems.  Episode resource links: Implementation of Behavioral Interventions for Infant Sleep Problems in Real-World Settings: J Pediatr. November 11, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.10.038 Blunden, S. and Dawson, D. (2020), Behavioural sleep interventions in infants: Plan B – Combining models of responsiveness to increase parental choice. J Paediatr Child Health, 56: 675-679. https://doi.org/10.1111/jpc.14818 Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP   Music Credit: Richard Onorato
    4/17/2023
    11:48
  • Chalk It Up to Stress and Anxiety or Is There More to It? - Frankly Speaking Ep 323
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™   CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-323 Overview: This episode will explore a common syndrome that is often misdiagnosed and underdiagnosed. Listen in as we discuss the cardinal symptoms and diagnostic criteria for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and learn about different management options, including the benefits of salt.  Episode resource links: Zha K, Brook J, McLaughlin A, Blitshteyn S. Gluten-free diet in postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Chronic Illness. 2022;0(0). doi:10.1177/17423953221076984 Cooperrider, J., Kriegler, J., Yunus, S., & Wilson, R. (2022). A Survey-Based Study Examining Differences in Perception of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Between Patients and Primary Care Physicians. Cureus, 14(10). Raj, S. R., Fedorowski, A., & Sheldon, R. S. (2022). Diagnosis and management of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Cmaj, 194(10), E378-E385. Williams, E. L., Raj, S. R., Schondorf, R., Shen, W. K., Wieling, W., & Claydon, V. E. (2022). Salt supplementation in the management of orthostatic intolerance: Vasovagal syncope and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Autonomic neuroscience, 237, 102906. Guest: Mariyan L. Montaque, DNP, FNP-BC   Music Credit: Richard Onorato
    4/10/2023
    8:20
  • 2022 CDC Clinical Practice Guidelines: What’s the Update on Prescribing Opioids for Pain? - Frankly Speaking Ep 322
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™   CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-322 Overview: Patients deserve compassionate, safe, and effective pain management. But it’s important to remember that safe prescribing does not mean no prescribing. Join us as we discuss the 2022 CDC Clinical Practice Guidelines for prescribing opioids in the adult population. The updated and expanded guidelines can assist you in delivering patient-centered care for management of acute, subacute, and chronic pain. Episode resource links: Dowell D, Ragan KR, Jones CM, Baldwin GT, Chou R. CDC Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Pain —United States, 2022. MMWR Recomm Rep 2022;71(No. RR-3):1–95. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.rr7103a1 Dowell D, Haegerich TM, Chou R. CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain—United States, 2016. 2016;315(15):1624–1645. doi:10.1001/jama.2016.1464 Guest: Jill Terrien PhD, ANP-BC    Music Credit: Richard Onorato
    4/3/2023
    9:07

About Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

A weekly Podcast series covering newsworthy topics in primary care medicine.
