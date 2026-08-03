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Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Pri-Med
Science
Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine
Latest episode

494 episodes

  • Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

    The Cannabis Conversation: Discussing the Risks with Adolescent Patients - Frankly Speaking Ep 496

    08/03/2026 | 13 mins.
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
     
    CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-496

    Overview: Adolescents who use cannabis—especially at a younger age or higher frequency—face substantially elevated risks of mood and psychiatric disorders. Listen in to hear practical, evidence-based strategies for screening teens for substance use, counseling patients and families, and recognizing the significant risks associated with adolescent cannabis use.

    Episode resource links:

    Young-Wolff KC, Cortez CA, Alexeeff SE, et al. Adolescent Cannabis Use and Risk of Psychotic, Bipolar, Depressive, and Anxiety Disorders. JAMA Health Forum. 2026;7(2):e256839. doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2025.6839

    American Academy of Pediatrics - Substance Use and Prevention

    Guest: Jillian Joseph, MPAS, PA-C
     
    Music Credit: Matthew Bugos

    Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com 

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
  • Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

    Statins—Time to Stop the Worry! - Frankly Speaking Ep 495

    07/27/2026 | 11 mins.
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
     
    CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-495

    Overview: Statin prescription labels and case reports list a variety of potential treatment-related adverse effects that often raise concerns about their safety. In this episode, we review the evidence for such effects from a recently published study of statin therapy, giving you confidence to counsel worried patients.

    Episode resource links:

    Explain the concerns over potential negative effects from statin use

    Outline the latest research demonstrating statin safety

    Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
     
    Music Credit: Matthew Bugos

    Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com 

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
  • Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

    Digital Dependence: Screening Adults for Screen Time - Frankly Speaking Ep 494

    07/20/2026 | 11 mins.
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
     
    CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-494

    Overview: Primary care visits offer a valuable opportunity to identify and address excessive screen time—a health concern that can impact adults’ physical and mental well-being. This episode brings you current data on adult screen use and its health consequences, helping you recognize and respond to a growing issue in patient populations.

    Episode resource links:

    Front Psychiatry. 2022 Dec 22:13:1058572. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2022.1058572. eCollection 2022

    BMC Med. 2025 Feb 21;23(1):107.

    JAMA Netw Open. 2025 Mar 3;8(3):e252493. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.2493

    Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
     
    Music Credit: Matthew Bugos

    Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com 

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
  • Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

    From Guidelines to Practice: Managing CKD in Primary Care - Frankly Speaking Ep 493

    07/13/2026 | 13 mins.
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
     
    CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-493

    Overview: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasingly managed in primary care—but are you up to date on the latest guidance? This episode reviews current clinical practice guidelines and standards of care to help you confidently diagnose and classify CKD, apply evidence-based management strategies, and know when nephrology referral is warranted.

    Episode resource links:

    https://doi.org/10.7326/ANNALS-25-03499

    Diabetes Care. 2024;48(Supplement_1):S239-S251. doi:10.2337/dc25-S011

    Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP
     
    Music Credit: Matthew Bugos

    Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com 

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
  • Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

    SPAN Small Changes to a Longer, Healthier Life - Frankly Speaking Ep 492

    07/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
     
    CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-492

    Overview: Small lifestyle changes can yield outsized results—and primary care clinicians are ideally positioned to drive that change. This episode explores the synergistic effects of the SPAN approach on lifespan and provides actionable strategies for guiding patients toward sustainable habits that improve long-term health.

    Episode resource links:

    Koemel, et al; eClinicalMedicine, Volume 0, Issue 0, 103741, 2026

    Guest: Jillian Joseph, MPAS, PA-C
     
    Music Credit: Matthew Bugos

    Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com 

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of Dr. Domino and his guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Pri-Med.
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About Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine
A weekly Podcast series covering newsworthy topics in primary care medicine. Thoughts? Suggestions? Email us at FranklySpeaking@pri-med.com
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