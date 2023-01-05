Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Is It OK to Let Your Infant Cry Themselves to Sleep? - Frankly Speaking Ep 324

Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-324 Overview: Parents who struggle with infant sleep problems may turn to primary care providers for guidance to help their child, but what are the evidence-based options? Hear what the experts have to say about the findings of a recent Journal of Pediatrics study of parents’ use of a variety of behavioral interventions for infant sleep problems. Episode resource links: Implementation of Behavioral Interventions for Infant Sleep Problems in Real-World Settings: J Pediatr. November 11, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.10.038 Blunden, S. and Dawson, D. (2020), Behavioural sleep interventions in infants: Plan B – Combining models of responsiveness to increase parental choice. J Paediatr Child Health, 56: 675-679. https://doi.org/10.1111/jpc.14818 Guest: Robert A. Baldor MD, FAAFP Music Credit: Richard Onorato