Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine

Chalk It Up to Stress and Anxiety or Is There More to It? - Frankly Speaking Ep 323
Credits: 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
CME/CE Information and Claim Credit: https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/podcast/frankly-speaking-cme-323
Overview: This episode will explore a common syndrome that is often misdiagnosed and underdiagnosed. Listen in as we discuss the cardinal symptoms and diagnostic criteria for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and learn about different management options, including the benefits of salt.
Episode resource links:
Guest: Mariyan L. Montaque, DNP, FNP-BC
Music Credit: Richard Onorato