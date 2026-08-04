The Answer Is Transaction Costs

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84 episodes
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We argue that “friction” is not always a flaw and can be a deliberate shield against bad collective decisions. We use Buchanan and Tullock’s public choice framework to show why supermajorities, veto points, and other transaction costs can protect rights while still leaving room for day to day governing.
• contrasting cheap outrage with intentional institutional friction
• explaining why constitutional amendment rules use supermajorities
• breaking down external costs versus decision-making costs
• applying the framework to routine policy versus foundational rules
• linking cancel culture to collapsed coordination costs and lost buffers
• spotting designed friction in bicameralism, vetoes, jury unanimity, central bank independence, corporate charters, and treaties
• testing objections about minority rule, the filibuster, and who classifies “big” decisions
• discussing ballot initiatives, referenda, and easy-to-amend constitutions
• sharing listener letters, egg market notes, and a book recommendation
Links:
Shruti Rajagopalan on TAITC
The Senate is the Enemy... (claims it comes from "The West Wing," but this is a story that I heard in the 1980s. West Wing just used it. Strange that people think a TV show is a SOURCE. It was just the MEDIUM, people!)
Book-o-da-week: Benjamin Labatut, THE MANIAC
If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at taitc.email@gmail.com !
You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
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We test a simple bakery price-fixing pact and watch it unravel, then use that failure to explain how transaction costs shape institutions, from unenforceable contracts to the rise of the corporate trust. We connect the common law doctrine of restraint of trade to the Sherman Act, modern merger fights, and a real-world egg pricing controversy where evidence is hard to untangle from supply shocks.
• a two-baker cartel that collapses as soon as cheating pays
• why courts historically refuse to enforce restraint of trade agreements
• how the trust device unifies control and removes the need to “trust” rivals
• how the Sherman Antitrust Act targets trusts and criminalizes collusion
• why merger discretion creates power and invites rent seeking
• why high prices and parallel pricing are not proof of conspiracy
• how price indexes can reduce transaction costs and also enable coordination
• two antitrust “twedges” that poke at efficiency arguments
• a listener letter on lateness norms and why uncertainty matters
If any listeners have some ideas about it, please do write in.
Links:
Egg producers settle
Bartholomae, T.C. (1923). “The Common Law on Restraint of Trade.” University Journal of Business, 1(4), 451–466.
Munger, M.C. (2021). “Giants among us: do we need a new antitrust paradigm?” Constitutional Political Economy. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10602-021-09350-w
Sherman Antitrust Act (1890)
William Baxter Joke
Robert Bork, Antitrust Paradox
If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at taitc.email@gmail.com !
You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
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We start with a simple mystery: how the same person can make a proud plan at night and break it in the morning, even while still believing the plan is good. We connect akrasia, free will, and moral responsibility to transaction costs, treating self-control as a contracting problem between competing versions of ourselves.
• Jordan I and Jordan II as a model of divided preferences over time
• Hard determinism, libertarian free will, and compatibilism as the main philosophical map
• Responsibility and punishment as social conventions that reduce coordination costs
• Aristotle on voluntary intoxication and why blame can attach upstream
• Akrasia defined as wanting to want the right thing
• Plato’s knowledge-based denial of akrasia versus Aristotle’s acceptance of weakness of will
• Paul and Augustine on the internal conflict of the will
• Time-inconsistent preferences and hyperbolic discounting as a behavioral explanation
• Commitment devices as credible commitments and transaction cost engineering
• Odysseus and the sirens as the classic precommitment story
• Listener letter on military punctuality as costly signaling and institutional discipline
• Listener letter on recycling labels as regulation creating new transaction costs
Links and Sources
1. Ainslie, G. (1992). Picoeconomics: The strategic interaction of successive motivational states within the person. Cambridge University Press. Link: Cambridge University Press — Picoeconomics
2. Aristotle. (1999). Nicomachean ethics (W. D. Ross, Trans.). Batoche Books. (Original work published ca. 350 B.C.E.) Passage: Book VII (on incontinence/akrasia). Link: Nicomachean Ethics, trans. W. D. Ross (free PDF)
3. Augustine. (1838). The confessions of Saint Augustine (E. B. Pusey, Trans.). John Henry Parker. (Original work written ca. 397–400 C.E.) Passage: Book VIII, Chapters 8–9 (§§20–21). Link: Confessions, Book VIII, Pusey translation (free full text)
4. Davidson, D. (1970). How is weakness of the will possible? In J. Feinberg (Ed.), Moral concepts (pp. 93–113). Oxford University Press. Link: Oxford Academic — "How Is Weakness of the Will Possible?" (in Essays on Actions and Events) (gated — subscription/institutional access)
5. Dennett, D. C. (1984). Elbow room: The varieties of free will worth wanting. MIT Press. Link: MIT Press — Elbow Room (gated — purchase; excerpts free)
6. Dennett, D. C. (2003). Freedom evolves. Viking. Link: Internet Archive — Freedom Evolves (gated — free with Internet Archive lending account)
7. Hume, D. (1999). An enquiry concerning human understanding (T. L. Beauchamp, Ed.). Oxford University Press. (Original work published 1748) Passage: Section VIII, "Of Liberty and Necessity." Link: Hume Texts Online — Section 8 (free full text)
8. King James Bible. (2017). King James Bible Online. https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/ (Original work published 1769) Passage: Romans 7. Link: Romans, Chapter 7 (KJV) (free full text)
9. Plato. (1967). Protagoras (W. R. M. Lamb, Trans.). Harvard University Press. (Original work published ca. 380 B.C.E.) Link: Perseus Digital Library — Protagoras (Lamb trans.) (free full text)
10. Schelling, T. C. (1984). The intimate contest for self-command. In Choice and consequence: Perspectives of an errant economist. Harvard University Press. Link: National Affairs — "The Intimate Contest for Self-Command" (original 1980 essay, free full text) · Harvard University Press — Choice and Consequence (book page, gated)
11. Strawson, P. F. (1962). Freedom and resentment. Proceedings of the British Academy, 48, 1–25. Link: The British Academy — Freedom and Resentment (official publisher page, may be gated)
12. Vaihinger, H. (1925). The philosophy of 'as if': A system of the theoretical, practical and religious fictions of mankind (C. K. Ogden, Trans.). Harcourt, Brace. (Original work published 1911)
Link: Internet Archive — The Philosophy of 'As If' (free full text)
Book-o-da-Week: Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s THE ODYSSEY, 2018, WW Norton.
If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at taitc.email@gmail.com !
You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
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We trace a straight line from a 1697 blasphemy execution to modern cancel culture by focusing on one variable: the cost of turning speech into coordinated punishment. We break down how social media creates common knowledge at near-zero cost, making outrage faster, bigger, and harder to control.
• Thomas Aikenhead’s case as a story about information and enforcement costs
• Transaction costs as the hidden limiter on persecution and social punishment
• The First Amendment limiting state coercion while leaving private sanctions intact
• Social media as a collapse in the cost of broadcasting accusations
• Common knowledge as the trigger for coordinated action by strangers
• Justine Sacco as the early template for modern cancellation dynamics
• Brendan Eich, Emmanuel Cafferty, James Damore, and PyCon “donglegate” as repeating patterns
• John Cleese on offense and the urge to control others’ behavior
• Listener letters on healthcare markets, consolidation, and transaction costs
• Certificate of need laws and price systems that shape competition
Amy Poehler's super bowl ad (Dongle!):
John Cleese on cancel culture
Letters:
Dr. Anthony Digiorgio, UCSF, Graphic Novel Claim Denied, Off Label Ideas
Surgery Center of Oklahoma
Book-o-da-week:
Steven Pinker’s When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows . . .: Common Knowledge and the Mysteries of Money, Power, and Everyday Life Scribner, 2025.
If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at taitc.email@gmail.com !
You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
- Send us Fan Mail
We tell a story about German academic quarter hours-- akademische Viertel-- and use it to argue that lateness is an economics problem of coordination, incentives, and transaction costs, not just manners. We lay out five rules that predict who shows up late, why the pattern spreads, and how to spot it before you commit to a recurring meeting.
• the “academic quarter hour” as a rule that makes lateness predictable
• lateness as a transaction cost that blocks group goals
• platonic travelers and the habit of leaving no buffer
• five rules of lateness and what each predicts
• why meetings drift into equilibrium lateness over time
• lateness as an externality and prisoner’s dilemma
• incentive fixes from social sanctions to financial penalties
• watch setting quirks and backwards induction as a practical test
• listener letter on medical insurance hiding prices from consumers
• why hospitals were small before 1935 and how sulfa drugs changed that
• letter on permitting payments for solar projects and why people call them bribes
• book recommendation for the punctually challenged
Links:
Munger, Chron of Higher Ed, 5 Rules of Lateness in Academe
Munger, Econlib, The 5 Sorry Rules of Lateness
New York Times article on "Time Personality"
U of Michigan's version of the academic quarter hour
Book-o-da-week: Never Be Late Again: 7 Cures for the Punctually Challenged
by Diana DeLonzor and Gerry DeLonzor. Post Madison Publishing May 19, 2026.
If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at taitc.email@gmail.com !
You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
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About The Answer Is Transaction Costs
"The real price of everything is the toil and trouble of acquiring it." -Adam Smith (WoN, Bk I, Chapter 5)In which the Knower of Important Things shows how transaction costs explain literally everything. Plus TWEJ, and answers to letters.If YOU have questions, submit them to our email at taitc.email@gmail.com There are two kinds of episodes here: 1. For the most part, episodes June-August are weekly, short (<20 mins), and address a few topics. 2. Episodes September-May are longer (1 hour), and monthly, with an interview with a guest.Finally, a quick note: This podcast is NOT for Stacy Hockett. He wanted you to know that.....Podcast website
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