The Answer Is Transaction Costs

Women in Prison, and ALL Costs are Transaction Costs
Last week's letter asked if charging prices below the "market" price might be rational, but might be an antitrust violation. The TWEJ is a joke about women in prison for having violated rules against "moral" pricing. The actual cartoon is here, preserved for posterity by the good Timothy Taylor. Some links, for more information:Russ Roberts and Michael Munger on John Locke, Prices, and Hurricane SandyJohn Locke, "Venditio"Guzman and Munger, "Moral Dilemmas from Locke's Venditio," Public Choice. A "Loudwire" article that fails to understand even basic economics of scarcity.Mark Perry drops the truth about "Ticket Scalping" and why it happens...Adam Smith: "The real price of everything is the toil and trouble of acquiring it." (WoN, Bk I, Chapter 5) Michael Munger, "To the Consumer, All Costs are Transaction Costs." AIER. If you have questions or comments, or want to suggest a future topic, email the show at [email protected] ! You can follow Mike Munger on Twitter at @mungowitz
6/20/2023
19:27
Dating, Marriage, and the Costs of Search
Episode 6 takes up the question of "matching," and the transaction costs of dating and marriage. Some resources: Ashley Madison: "Is It Real?"Garrison Keillor, "We are Still Married"Michael Munger, on "Calculation" and socialist economics, at AIER Michael Munger and Russ Roberts, on "Econtalk: WIld Problems" Tyler Cowen and Russ Roberts, on "Making Your Own Economy"Intellectual Property and the Problem of the Anti-CommonsBackground on search cost and optimal stopping:Secretary Problem ISecretary Problem II
6/13/2023
21:44
Roads, Public Goods, and Focal Points
Episode 5: Notes and Sources Vaughn Baltzly, "Publicized Goods, or the Promiscuity of the Public Goods Argument." https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/economics-and-philosophy/article/abs/concerning-publicized-goods-or-the-promiscuity-of-the-public-goods-argument/DE16529B673600C47C22B59C87D198A9 Bruce Benson, "Are Roads Public Goods?"https://www.springerprofessional.de/en/are-roads-public-goods-club-goods-private-goods-or-common-pools/11240720 Daniel Klein, KNOWLEDGE AND COORDINATION. https://www.amazon.com/Knowledge-Coordination-Interpretation-Daniel-Klein/dp/019979412X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1324300010&sr=8-1 Thomas Schelling, THE STRATEGY OF CONFLICT. http://elcenia.com/iamapirate/schelling.pdf "Are Roads Really Public Goods?" https://fee.org/articles/are-roads-really-public-goods/ "Economists on Federal Funding for NPR." National Public Radio, PLANET MONEY. https://www.npr.org/transcripts/134863998 "The Fundamental Law of Road Congestion." https://cityobservatory.org/the-fundamental-global-law-of-road-congestion/ "Tolls on the Connecticut Turnpike." https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1985-10-10-mn-15553-story.html
6/6/2023
26:04
Middlemen: From Mancgere to Amazon
Does Starbucks have surge pricing?What is a Mancgere?Should the Stomach go to the Wheat, or should the Wheat come to the Stomach?Plus, the TWEJ!Some things discussed this week:Michael Munger, "Market Makers or Parasites" https://www.econlib.org/library/Columns/y2009/Mungermiddlemen.htmlFrederic Bastiat, WHAT IS SEEN AND UNSEEN. https://www.econlib.org/book-chapters/chapter-chapter-1-what-is-seen-and-what-is-not-seen/Frederic Bastiat, "The Negative Railroad." https://www.libertarianism.org/publications/essays/negative-railroadDavid Friedman, HIDDEN ORDER. http://ndl.ethernet.edu.et/bitstream/123456789/2041/1/47.pdf.pdf
5/30/2023
20:36
Propriety, Norms, and Traffic Congestion: Episode 3
The third episode for TAITC: First, we take up the question of traffic congestion. Then, does the transaction cost approach have a relationship with moral and ethical theory?Resources:Econtalk: Traffic https://www.econtalk.org/michael-munger-on-traffic/Roger Congleton Book Solving Social DilemmasCoase and Epstein: Intellectual Portrait Series, Liberty FundJohn R. Commons, 1931, American Economic ReviewRonald Coase, 1937, EconomicaOliver Williamson, Transaction Cost EconomicsDouglass North, InstitutionsAnd of course the TWEJThe letter, for this week, from Anonymous: Does Starbucks have surge pricing? Once you realize that TAITC, then of course they do.