Our First Guest WeatherBrain of Year 2025 is a Geologist with a passion for studying extreme weather-related surface impacts. His research primarily focuses on the geological aftermath of high-impact weather events. He's known for his field work and engaging video content. His unique perspective bridges the field of meteorology and geology. Phillip Prince, thanks for dropping by to chat. Tonight's Second Guest WeatherBrain is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC, a position she has held since 2019. The WCM is the NWS's liaison with external customers and oversees outreach and preparedness efforts. Additionally, one of the primary responsibilities of the WCM is to ensure that the NWS office delivers the highest quality weather related products and services to its customers and partners. As a WCM, she also provides high impact weather briefings and supports key decision makers in local, state, and federal government. She has been in the NWS for 25 years, serving as a meteorologist in Little Rock, AR, Raleigh, NC, and Atlanta, GA, before moving to Upstate SC in 2015. She received her B.S. in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma, and her M.S. in Atmospheric Science from North Carolina State University. Trisha Palmer, welcome to the show! Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]
. Preliminary thoughts on upcoming winter storm late this week (11:00) Overview of post-Helene impacts (14:30) Old landslides as analogs to Helene-related impacts (39:00) Impacts on North and South Carolina tourism and the local economy (01:09:00) Failure of the imagination regarding post-Helene impacts (01:30:00) The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice (01:35:22) This Week in Tornado History With Jen (01:37:22) E-Mail Segment (01:39:30) National Weather Round-Up and more! Web Sites from Episode 990: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC NWS Picks of the Week: Phillip Prince - North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Phillip Prince - Hurricane Helene Damage Assessment Imagery Trisha Palmer - Flood Damage from the Great Flood of 1916 Asheville, NC James Aydelott - City of Wichita snowplow tracking map Jen Narramore - NWA Webinar Series: Hurricane Helene Jen Narramore - Lawrence Police on X: Snow storms thread Rick Smith - Summary of the Predecessor Rain Event prior to Hurricane Helene Neil Jacobs - Out Troy Kimmel - Foghorn Kim Klockow-McClain - Foghorn Bill Murray - NWA Webinar January 8th, 2025 on Hurricane Helene James Spann - NCEP SREF Plume Viewer The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.