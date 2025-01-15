Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceWeatherBrains
Listen to WeatherBrains in the App
Listen to WeatherBrains in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

WeatherBrains

Podcast WeatherBrains
Big Brains Media LLC
The world's oldest and greatest weather podcast. Join weather geeks James Spann, Bill Murray, Kim Klockow-McClain, Dr. Neil Jacobs, Rick Smith, Aubrey Urbanowic...
ScienceEarth Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • WeatherBrains 991: A Lot Of Lady Friends
    Our First Guest WeatherBrain is the great grand-niece of Wilson "Snowflake" Bentley, the Vermont farmer who first photographed snowflakes.  Sue Richardson, welcome to the show! Wilson Bentley was born on February 9, 1865 in the town of Jericho, Vermont. A farmer by trade, he attracted worldwide attention with his pioneering work in the area of photomicrography. Most notable in his life long work with rain, dew and frost, was his extensive work with snowflakes. On January 15, 1885 he became the first person to photograph a single snow crystal. He would go on to photograph well over 5000 snow crystals (never finding two the same), and his documentation of this work advanced the study of meteorology in his time.  His photomicrographs were acquired by institutes of higher learning all over the world and his writings on these subjects were published in many journals and magazines including Scientific American, National Geographic and The National Weather Service Research Journal. In November of 1931, his book “Snow Crystals” was published by McGraw/Hill and is still in print today. Shortly after, on December 23, 1931, Wilson Bentley died at the family farmhouse in Jericho where he lived his entire life. Because of his wonderful work with snow crystals, he became affectionately know as “Snowflake” Bentley. Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]. January 10th snowstorm totals (02:00) January 15, 1885:  The world's first photograph of a snow crystal (10:30) Various shapes and sizes of snow dendrites (16:00) Comparisons/similarities to Dr. Ted Fujita (17:30) Snowflake Bentley's ice crystal analysis and perspective (41:00) Jericho Historical Society and exhibit (43:30) Collecting snowflakes and collecting "smiles" (50:30) Tricks of the trade in genealogy (53:30) AMS Annual Meeting in New Orleans (01:10:00) Los Angeles fires (01:11:30) The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice (01:00:55) This Week in Tornado History With Jen (01:04:08) E-Mail Segment (01:05:55) National Weather Round-Up (01:18:45) and more! Web Sites from Episode 991: Jericho Historical Society "The Snowflake Man: A Biography of Wilson A. Bentley" by Duncan Blanchard Picks of the Week: James Aydelott - AIR7 maps out Altadena damage from Eaton Fire James Aydelott - Eaton Fire Recovery Information Jen Narramore - Snowflake Man Bio - Snowflake Bentley Rick Smith - Out Neil Jacobs - Out Troy Kimmel - Out Kim Klockow-McClain - Out Bill Murray - Watch Duty Wildfire Maps and Alerts James Spann - AMS 2025 Hashtag #AMS2025 The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.
    --------  
    1:31:41
  • WeatherBrains 990: Nerdery
    Our First Guest WeatherBrain of Year 2025 is a Geologist with a passion for studying extreme weather-related surface impacts.  His research primarily focuses on the geological aftermath of high-impact weather events.  He's known for his field work and engaging video content.  His unique perspective bridges the field of meteorology and geology.  Phillip Prince, thanks for dropping by to chat. Tonight's Second Guest WeatherBrain is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC, a position she has held since 2019.  The WCM is the NWS's liaison with external customers and oversees outreach and preparedness efforts.  Additionally, one of the primary responsibilities of the WCM is to ensure that the NWS office delivers the highest quality weather related products and services to its customers and partners.  As a WCM, she also provides high impact weather briefings and supports key decision makers in local, state, and federal government.  She has been in the NWS for 25 years, serving as a meteorologist in Little Rock, AR, Raleigh, NC, and Atlanta, GA, before moving to Upstate SC in 2015.  She received her B.S. in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma, and her M.S. in Atmospheric Science from North Carolina State University. Trisha Palmer, welcome to the show! Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]. Preliminary thoughts on upcoming winter storm late this week (11:00) Overview of post-Helene impacts (14:30) Old landslides as analogs to Helene-related impacts (39:00) Impacts on North and South Carolina tourism and the local economy (01:09:00) Failure of the imagination regarding post-Helene impacts (01:30:00) The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice (01:35:22) This Week in Tornado History With Jen (01:37:22) E-Mail Segment (01:39:30) National Weather Round-Up and more! Web Sites from Episode 990: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC NWS Picks of the Week: Phillip Prince - North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Phillip Prince - Hurricane Helene Damage Assessment Imagery Trisha Palmer - Flood Damage from the Great Flood of 1916 Asheville, NC James Aydelott - City of Wichita snowplow tracking map Jen Narramore - NWA Webinar Series: Hurricane Helene Jen Narramore - Lawrence Police on X: Snow storms thread Rick Smith - Summary of the Predecessor Rain Event prior to Hurricane Helene Neil Jacobs - Out Troy Kimmel - Foghorn Kim Klockow-McClain - Foghorn Bill Murray - NWA Webinar January 8th, 2025 on Hurricane Helene James Spann - NCEP SREF Plume Viewer The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.
    --------  
    1:52:08
  • WeatherBrains 989: Dabbling With Data
    Tonight is the annual tradition of the year-ender with recently-retired and former SPC meteorologist Greg Carbin.  He was the Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma. Since 1996, Greg has performed as a severe weather, fire weather, mesoscale, and lead forecaster at the SPC. Prior to starting his career with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1993, Greg worked in the private sector in New York and Vermont. He earned a B.S. degree in Meteorology from Lyndon State College in 1985 and has completed some graduate course work at the University of Oklahoma while an employee of the NWS. He is a 2011 graduate of the Department of Commerce’s Executive Leadership Development Program.  As always, thanks for listening and good to see you Greg! Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]. Jan 10th-13th Winter Storm (13:30) Big Bend Hurricanes of 2024 (37:30) Hurricane Milton (44:00) Lack of high-impact weather events in Alabama in 2024 (01:03:00) Athens, Alabama 12/28/24 EF1 tornado (01:04:00) Dealing with the difficulties of overnight QLCS tornadoes (01:12:00) The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice (01:19:14) This Week in Tornado History With Jen (01:22:12) E-Mail Segment (No segment this week) National Weather Round-Up and more! Web Sites from Episode 989: Greg Carbin on X Picks of the Week: Greg Carbin - NWS Probabilistic Precipitation Portal James Aydelott - Oklahoma Mesonoet on X: Extreme Graphics for 2024 Jen Narramore - Navarro County OEM on X Rick Smith - Out Neil Jacobs - Out Troy Kimmel - Foghorn Kim Klockow-McClain - Out Bill Murray - Top 10 Strangest Weather Events of 2024 James Spann - Gage Goulding KPRC 2 on X: EF3 tornado video that tore through Montgomery County, Texas The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.
    --------  
    1:32:30
  • WeatherBrains 988: Free Beer At The Tiki Bar
    Seasoned WeatherBrains veteran Mark Sudduth AKA "The Hurricane Hunter" joins us again to look back on 2024's notable weather events. He is known for his work in tracking and documenting hurricanes. Sudduth has gained recognition for his storm chasing videos and his contributions to weather-related education and research, often sharing his findings and experiences through social media and online platforms. It's great to see you again, Mark. Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]. Analysis of 2024 Solar Eclipse (19:30) Looking back at Hurricane Helene (24:00)   The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice  This Week in Tornado History With Jen  E-Mail Segment National Weather Round-Up and more! Web Sites from Episode 988: Mark Sudduth on X Picks of the Week: James Aydelott - Tornado Tracks Tool - MRCC Jen Narramore - Snowflake Bentley Rick Smith - Out Neil Jacobs - Out Troy Kimmel - Out Kim Klockow-McClain - OU mourns the loss of Dr. Berrien Moore, a giant in meteorology Bill Murray - Out James Spann - Barry Butler Photography on X The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.
    --------  
    1:17:27
  • WeatherBrains 987: Tarantulas Are Cuddly
    Tonight is a home-grown show between our regulars.  Sometimes it's nice to sit around the wooden mahogany table and have a chat.  It's a lively discussion as usual, and we are glad you are here to join us for this week's all new episode of WeatherBrains. Our email officer Jen is continuing to handle the incoming messages from our listeners. Reach us here: [email protected]. Job interview tactics (14:00) Notable 2024 weather events (19:30) Very active year in Oklahoma for tornado activity (21:00) Looking back on the 2024 hurricane season (24:00) 2024 Space weather/Geomagnetic storms (32:30) New Jersey drone situation (38:00) Changing TV business (58:00) Conspiracy theory origins and fighting the spread of misinformation online (01:12:00) The Astronomy Outlook with Tony Rice (01:28:35) This Week in Tornado History With Jen (01:31:22) E-Mail Segment (01:33:00) National Weather Round-Up  and more! Web Sites from Episode 987: The Alabama Weather Blog Picks of the Week: James Aydelott - How Does the U.S. Public Get its Weather Forecasts? Jen Narramore - Virtual Tornado Memorial Project Rick Smith - 2024 Oklahoma Tornadoes Neil Jacobs - 2025 Science Policy Colloquium Troy Kimmel - Texas Storm Chasers on X: Severe storm over DFW Airport Kim Klockow-McClain - Support the Houser Family's Fire Recovery Bill Murray - Out James Spann - Iconic Photo after F4 Tornado on December 16, 2000 in Tuscaloosa The WeatherBrains crew includes your host, James Spann, plus other notable geeks like Troy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rick Smith, James Aydelott, Jen Narramore, Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Dr. Kim Klockow-McClain. They bring together a wealth of weather knowledge and experience for another fascinating podcast about weather.
    --------  
    1:48:31

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About WeatherBrains

The world's oldest and greatest weather podcast. Join weather geeks James Spann, Bill Murray, Kim Klockow-McClain, Dr. Neil Jacobs, Rick Smith, Aubrey Urbanowicz, Jen Narramore, and Troy Kimmel along with some of the most brilliant minds in the weather enterprise every week!
Podcast website

Listen to WeatherBrains, Something You Should Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/20/2025 - 8:02:52 AM