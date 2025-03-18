The Sociology of Everything Podcast

Louis Everuss's Digital Mobilities and Smart Borders

In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss discuss Louis's monograph, Digital Mobilities and Smart Borders: How Digital Technologies Transform Migration and Sovereign Borders (2024), published by DeGruyter. Eric and Louis cover some of the key arguments Louis's book advances. They talk about why it's important to study and theorise borders from a sociological viewpoint and why it's necessary to investigate how digital technologies have transformed the ways borders are socially constituted and experienced.