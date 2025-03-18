The Sociology of Everything Podcast

Who speaks for the Earth? The Anthropocene and Sociology
In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss have a discussion about the idea of the Anthropocene, a concept that was originally developed within the field of Geology. Despite it not being formally recognised as a defined geological period in 2024 by the International Commission on Stratigraphy, the Anthropocene continues to feature in various discussions across different fields and sectors of society. But how might sociologists contribute to some of these conversations? Eva Lövbrand et al.'s article in Global Environmental Change put forward some compelling proposals, which Eric and Louis seek to make sense of. Notable in this episode is Eric's retelling of a time he ordered a very small side salad when he was out with friends during high school.
24:05
Louis Everuss's Digital Mobilities and Smart Borders
In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss shamelessly self-promote Louis's monograph, Digital Mobilities and Smart Borders: How Digital Technologies Transform Migration and Sovereign Borders (2024), published by DeGruyter. They want listeners to know that there is a special 20% off discount code they can use, 'DGBMOBILITIES', if they want to purchase this work through the following link: https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/9783110714050/html. (Aren't Eric and Louis some of the most generous sociologists you know?) Eric and Louis cover some of the key arguments Louis's book advances. They talk about why it's important to study and theorise borders from a sociological viewpoint and why it's necessary to investigate how digital technologies have transformed the ways borders are socially constituted and experienced. By the end of the episode, it will be hard for any listener not to arrive at the conclusion that Louis has truly produced a work of great intellect and brilliance.
43:45
Arlie Hochschild's Sociology and Donald Trump
In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss mark their 10,000th follower on Spotify by giving the people what they want, which apparently means exploring a prominent sociological account of the (perplexing) appeal of Donald Trump. By focusing on an essay by the noted American sociologist, Arlie Hochschild, published in 2016 in Contemporary Sociology, they discuss how sociological analysis of emotions can shed new light on various aspects of Donald Trump as a cultural phenomenon. Eric and Louis caution listeners who do not particularly enjoy Eric's bad Trump impersonation to consider sitting this one out. For everyone else, you've been warned.
41:29
Ning Wang's Rethinking Authenticity in Tourism
In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss discuss what it means to be 'authentic' in the context of tourism. By examining the work of Ning Wang, they consider how authenticity in tourism research can be conceptualised in a number of different ways. One of these ways leads Louis to recount a time Eric ruined a sightseeing excursion they once went on. Louis also explains in this episode why he enjoys watching Antiques Roadshow. Not to be outdone, Eric wonders aloud where people defecate when they go bushwalking in Australia.
40:38
Anthony Giddens's Consequences of Modernity
In this episode, Eric Hsu and Louis Everuss do their best to have a reflexive discussion about a highly influential sociological account of the contemporary modern world: Anthony Giddens's idea of reflexive modernization, as captured in his work, The Consequences of Modernity. Eric somehow manages to use his bad Trump impression to promote the field of sociology, while Louis tries to keep the conversation more on track by ruminating on Giddens's point that modernity leaves us with more questions than answers.
