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277 episodes
- Meet one of the few fish that's managed to cross America's Continental Divide: the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout! On this episode we explore the variation in ecology and morphology of this beautiful fish across its range, its history in Yellowstone National Park and efforts to move it by wagon and train, how its been impacted by nonnative trout species, where to catch it, and the value it holds within the Wind River Indian Reservation. We are joined by fish biologist Mike Mazur with our Lander Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Wyoming.
- We want you to imagine a souped up tilapia the size of a tire, hanging by a buoy. Head to Mississippi to fall in love with the Atlantic Tripletail, a fish of many names ("sleepy fish" and "buoy fish") that can deliver a powerful kick on the end of your line. Katrina and Guy are joined by Trevor Moncrief and Eric Gigli with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Topics include where to find this fish, what's known about its behavior and preferences, fishing strategies, how it's managed, and how anglers can help contribute to a growing body of knowledge and appreciation for this very cool fish.
- Meet Washington State's only freshwater endemic fish: the Olympic Mudminnow! Despite being found nowhere else in the world, many questions about this quintessential Washingtonian species remain unanswered! On this episode, you'll get to know the habits, preferences, and close relatives of this beautiful little ambush predator. Ecologist Lauren Kuehne is our guest.
- Meet the Butterfly Kingfish AKA Butterfly Mackerel: the hottest fish you've never heard of! This not-well-studied fish is the sole species in the monotypic genus Gasterochisma, and the oldest lineage of Scombridae (the mackerel, tuna, and bonito family). Katrina, Guy, and guest Fernando Melendez Vazquez from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City dig into the details about this large, endothermic oddball and the broader topic of warm-bloodedness in fishes.
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About Fish of the Week!
Fish enthusiasts Katrina Liebich and Guy Eroh journey across America on a quest to live with, live from, discover and enjoy ALL THE FISH: big and small, common and rare, beautiful and downright strange. Guests from all walks of life help dig into the latest science and bring their perspectives about fishing and how fish are woven into the fabric of communities and cultures. Listeners walk away from each episode with practical information about how to connect with and conserve our amazing, finned friends.Podcast website
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