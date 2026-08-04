We want you to imagine a souped up tilapia the size of a tire, hanging by a buoy. Head to Mississippi to fall in love with the Atlantic Tripletail, a fish of many names ("sleepy fish" and "buoy fish") that can deliver a powerful kick on the end of your line. Katrina and Guy are joined by Trevor Moncrief and Eric Gigli with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Topics include where to find this fish, what's known about its behavior and preferences, fishing strategies, how it's managed, and how anglers can help contribute to a growing body of knowledge and appreciation for this very cool fish.