Fish enthusiasts Katrina Liebich and Guy Eroh journey across America on a quest to discover ALL THE FISH: big and small, common and rare, beautiful and downrigh... More
Available Episodes
5 of 124
The Man-Sized "Megafishes"
Dive in with the world's largest freshwater fishes on a special "megafish" episode. Our guest is Zeb Hogan: big fish enthusiast, researcher, author, host of National Geographic's Monster Fish, and director of Wonders of the Mekong Project. From American Paddlefish to Mekong Giant Catfish, we cover the array of freshwater fishes that reach lengths over six feet or weigh more than 200 pounds.
5/15/2023
33:54
Something Fishy: Freshwater Mussels
Is it a fish? A lure? Why is it attached to that freshwater mussel?? There's something fishy about the Unionid mussel family, and we're going to help you "flex" into the idea that these seemingly simple bivalves can dupe fish into babysitting! Our guest is mussel biologist Sara Seagraves from Mammoth Spring National Fish Hatchery in Arkansas. You'll take away mussel names like "snuffbox" and "monkeyface" and a new appreciation for the fascinating relationship between native freshwater mussels and fish.
5/8/2023
32:56
Tuna: a Hawaiian Perspective
From pre-contact times to today, tuna have interacted with the people of Hawaii. William Aila shares his knowledge about traditional and contemporary fishing techniques and dishes, management and conservation. This episode offers a window into the lives of these fish in the Pacific Ocean, cultural connections to them, and a local perspective of a globally significant group of fishes.
5/1/2023
35:07
Ancient Eats: Royal Lamprey Pie!
If you travel from Alaska to the Eastern Seaboard and across the pond to England, you're in lamprey country! Lampreys are an important First Food for Indigenous peoples and have a rich history across their native and invasive range. This episode is all about the famous royal lamprey pies of Gloucester, a rather recent connection to the North American Great Lakes, and a prelude to the coronation of Charles the Third.
4/24/2023
25:13
Roanoke Logperch
You'll love this aloof little fish with the bulbous, piggy snout. Roanoke Logperches are built for rooting around and flipping things over in search of food. This episode covers everything from cuter-than-baby-Yoda juvenile logperches and their precarious habitats to headwater piracy (!) and the Endangered Species Act. Special shout out to the Roanoke Basin endemics and near endemics (this place is a hotspot!). Guest Jamie Roberts from Georgia Southern University enthusiastically shares his knowledge and love for this fish.
Fish enthusiasts Katrina Liebich and Guy Eroh journey across America on a quest to discover ALL THE FISH: big and small, common and rare, beautiful and downright strange. Diverse guests help dig into the latest science and bring their perspectives about how fish are woven into the fabric of communities and cultures. Listeners walk away from each episode with practical information about how to connect with and conserve our amazing, finned friends.