Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceLife List: A Birding Podcast
Listen to Life List: A Birding Podcast in the App
Listen to Life List: A Birding Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Life List: A Birding Podcast

Podcast Life List: A Birding Podcast
George Armistead, Alvaro Jaramillo, and Mollee Brown
Birdy. Proudly nerdy. Detailed. Not-so-subtly obsessive. Delve into all things birding and birding culture with George Armistead, Alvaro Jaramillo, and Mollee B...
ScienceLeisureHobbiesSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel

Available Episodes

5 of 104
  • The heart of seabird diversity: Subantarctic Islands
    Welcome to our first episode covering our recent Subantarctic Islands cruise out of New Zealand. We're diving into the islands we visited, including Albatross Island and Pyramid Rock, and all about our travels on this world-class adventure. Check out the whole trip report here. Get more Life list by subscribing to our newsletter and joining our Patreon for bonus content. Talk to us and share your topic ideas at lifelistpodcast.com. Thanks to Kowa Optics for sponsoring our podcast! Want to know more about us? Check out George's company, Hillstar Nature; Alvaro's company, Alvaro's Adventures, and Mollee's company, Nighthawk Agency, to see more about what we're up to.
    --------  
    1:00:52
  • Birding Asia X3: India, Thailand, and Japan
    Hey there, we're back! Listen to us catching up on our recent travels throughout Asia in India, Thailand, and Japan. Are you tempted to join us in India next year? Get more Life list by subscribing to our newsletter and joining our Patreon for bonus content. Talk to us and share your topic ideas at lifelistpodcast.com. Thanks to Kowa Optics for sponsoring our podcast! Want to know more about us? Check out George's company, Hillstar Nature; Alvaro's company, Alvaro's Adventures, and Mollee's company, Nighthawk Agency, to see more about what we're up to.
    --------  
    1:04:40
  • Declaring a species extinct and sampling the world's coolest birding events
    It's our final episode...but only for this season, don't worry 😉We're chatting about birding festivals near and far, the multinational process of declaring a species extinct, and (literal) nightmares about birding tours.Don't miss out on: Alvaro's upcoming toursHillstar's newest tours and pelagics Tours and articles on Nighthawk All the great content on the Ladera Sur websiteAnd with that, we're off on our winter break from podcasting! Follow Life List on Facebook and Instagram, sign up for our newsletter, and we'll see you here in 2025.Get more Life list by subscribing to our newsletter and joining our Patreon for bonus content. Talk to us and share your topic ideas at lifelistpodcast.com. Thanks to Kowa Optics for sponsoring our podcast! Want to know more about us? Check out George's company, Hillstar Nature; Alvaro's company, Alvaro's Adventures, and Mollee's company, Nighthawk Agency, to see more about what we're up to.
    --------  
    1:03:36
  • Defending Ecuador’s rarest species: Jocotoco’s on-the-ground efforts
    Jocotoco Conservation works in the field throughout Ecuador and the Galapagos to conserve birds, wildlife, and habitats. Today, George is digging into their efforts and goals. Learn more about Jocotoco Conservation here. Topics in this episode include:Discovery of the Jocotoco Antpitta: Jocotoco Conservation's origin storySaving Spectacled Bears: Jocotoco's efforts to protect spectacled bear habitats in EcuadorGalapagos Tortoise Conservation: On-the-ground work preserving Galapagos tortoise populationsReintroducing Native Finches: Programs to reintroduce and support finches in Galapagos and mainland EcuadorProtecting the Chocó Region: Unique bird species and conservation efforts in Ecuador’s Chocó forestRare Paramos Wildlife: High-altitude paramos habitat and its rare bird speciesAmazon Rainforest Restoration: Forest restoration to support diverse Amazonian birdlifeSpecies of Concern: Spotlight on Ecuador’s rare and endangered bird species protected by JocotocoKey Conservation Sites: Jocotoco's critical reserves, from the Andes to coastal dry forestsGet more Life list by subscribing to our newsletter and joining our Patreon for bonus content. Talk to us and share your topic ideas at lifelistpodcast.com. Thanks to Kowa Optics for sponsoring our podcast! Want to know more about us? Check out George's company, Hillstar Nature; Alvaro's company, Alvaro's Adventures, and Mollee's company, Nighthawk Agency, to see more about what we're up to.
    --------  
    55:28
  • Your guide to Life List episodes and highlights
    Welcome to our 100th episode! We're celebrating by chatting about some listener favorites - and ours! - as well as all that's changed in the birding world since we started Life List. Thanks for being a part of our podcast family!Get more Life list by subscribing to our newsletter and joining our Patreon for bonus content. Talk to us and share your topic ideas at lifelistpodcast.com. Thanks to Kowa Optics for sponsoring our podcast! Want to know more about us? Check out George's company, Hillstar Nature; Alvaro's company, Alvaro's Adventures, and Mollee's company, Nighthawk Agency, to see more about what we're up to.
    --------  
    59:36

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Life List: A Birding Podcast

Birdy. Proudly nerdy. Detailed. Not-so-subtly obsessive. Delve into all things birding and birding culture with George Armistead, Alvaro Jaramillo, and Mollee Brown. Join us for light-hearted conversations on birds, conservation, travel, and more.
Podcast website

Listen to Life List: A Birding Podcast, Big Ideas Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/25/2025 - 3:10:28 PM