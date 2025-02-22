The heart of seabird diversity: Subantarctic Islands
Welcome to our first episode covering our recent Subantarctic Islands cruise out of New Zealand. We're diving into the islands we visited, including Albatross Island and Pyramid Rock, and all about our travels on this world-class adventure. Check out the whole trip report here.
--------
1:00:52
Birding Asia X3: India, Thailand, and Japan
Hey there, we're back! Listen to us catching up on our recent travels throughout Asia in India, Thailand, and Japan. Are you tempted to join us in India next year?
--------
1:04:40
Declaring a species extinct and sampling the world's coolest birding events
It's our final episode...but only for this season, don't worry 😉We're chatting about birding festivals near and far, the multinational process of declaring a species extinct, and (literal) nightmares about birding tours.Don't miss out on: Alvaro's upcoming toursHillstar's newest tours and pelagics Tours and articles on Nighthawk All the great content on the Ladera Sur websiteAnd with that, we're off on our winter break from podcasting! Follow Life List on Facebook and Instagram, sign up for our newsletter, and we'll see you here in 2025.
Jocotoco Conservation works in the field throughout Ecuador and the Galapagos to conserve birds, wildlife, and habitats. Today, George is digging into their efforts and goals. Learn more about Jocotoco Conservation here. Topics in this episode include:Discovery of the Jocotoco Antpitta: Jocotoco Conservation's origin storySaving Spectacled Bears: Jocotoco's efforts to protect spectacled bear habitats in EcuadorGalapagos Tortoise Conservation: On-the-ground work preserving Galapagos tortoise populationsReintroducing Native Finches: Programs to reintroduce and support finches in Galapagos and mainland EcuadorProtecting the Chocó Region: Unique bird species and conservation efforts in Ecuador's Chocó forestRare Paramos Wildlife: High-altitude paramos habitat and its rare bird speciesAmazon Rainforest Restoration: Forest restoration to support diverse Amazonian birdlifeSpecies of Concern: Spotlight on Ecuador's rare and endangered bird species protected by JocotocoKey Conservation Sites: Jocotoco's critical reserves, from the Andes to coastal dry forests
--------
55:28
Your guide to Life List episodes and highlights
Welcome to our 100th episode! We're celebrating by chatting about some listener favorites - and ours! - as well as all that's changed in the birding world since we started Life List. Thanks for being a part of our podcast family!
Birdy. Proudly nerdy. Detailed. Not-so-subtly obsessive. Delve into all things birding and birding culture with George Armistead, Alvaro Jaramillo, and Mollee Brown. Join us for light-hearted conversations on birds, conservation, travel, and more.