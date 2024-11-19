Mysterious Radio: Paranormal, UFO & Lore Interviews

My special guest tonight is Dr. Stephen Flowers who's here to discuss the history of Mazdan magic from his book called Original Magic: The Rituals and Initiations of the Persian Magi A complete guide to the theory, practice, and history of Mazdan magic, the first organized system of magic • Provides a complete curriculum of magical study and initiation centered on exercises keyed to the sacred Zoroastrian calendar • Details advanced magical rituals and practices based on archaic Persian formulas, including fire rituals and divine invocations • Explores the history and lore of Persian magic, explaining how the author reconstructed the original Mazdan system of magic Stephen Flowers explores the history, theory, practice, rituals, and initiations of the Mazdan magical system practiced by the Magi of ancient Persia, who were so skilled and famed for their effectiveness that their name came to mean what we today call “magic.” The prestige and reputation of the Magian priests of Mazda is perhaps most iconically recorded in the Christian story of the Three Wise Men who visited newborn Jesus. The author explains how the religious branch of the Mazdan magical system, founded by the Prophet Zarathustra, is known in the West under the name Zoroastrianism. He reveals how the Zoroastrian religion, which acts as a matrix for the symbols and formulas of the original form of magic, has existed for almost four thousand years with roots going back even deeper into the Indo-European past. The author reveals how all other known systems of magic have borrowed from this tradition, providing the clues that enabled him to reformulate the original Mazdan system. He reviews what the Greeks, Romans, Hebrews, Christians, and Chinese said about the Iranian-Persian tradition of the Mazdans and their invention of a magical technology. He explains how the ultimate aim of the original form of magic was not only individual wisdom, self-development, and empowerment, but also the overall betterment of the world. Outlining the theoretical principles of this method, which can be applied in practical ways to deepen the effectiveness of these magical operations, the author details a complete curriculum of magical study and initiation based on a series of graded exercises keyed to the sacred Zoroastrian calendar. He then offers a series of more advanced magical rituals and practices based on archaic Persian formulas, including fire rituals and divine invocations. Providing a manual for the original magical system used by the members of the Great Fellowship, this book guides you toward the comprehensive practice of the Mazdan philosophy, the ultimate outcome of which is ushta: Happiness.Follow Our Other ShowsFollow UFO WitnessesFollow Crime Watch WeeklyFollow Paranormal FearsFollow Seven: Disturbing Chronicle StoriesJoin our Patreon for ad-free listening and more bonus content.Follow us on Instagram @mysteriousradioFollow us on TikTok mysteriousradioTikTok Follow us on Twitter @mysteriousradio Follow us on Pinterest pinterest.com/mysteriousradio Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/mysteriousradio]
--------
51:28
Conquer Your Karma
My special guest tonight is Tracee Dunblazier who's here to discuss her book Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul. Your karma got you down? Claim your history. Own your power. Change your life! In this groundbreaking book, Tracee Dunblazier takes an in depth look at your karmic relationships: the spiritual imprints and repetitive patterns that position you in life. The restoration of every soul, and the systems that govern them, get an overhaul! Karma is not punishment and reward; it is the reassurance that we will inevitably experience all we are—and all we have created for others—through reincarnation and spiritual patterning. This wisdom will inspire change on every level. You will understand what karma is and learn all the ways to reveal, accept, forgive, and transform your connections in every dimension. Not only to your soulmate beloveds and romantic entanglements, but how you relate to food, money, family, culture, religion, sex, death, and your environment. Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul, will help to unearth the very core of what drives you, showing how to direct its power into usable, life-giving resources for you and all your relations. This book will: Teach you how to recognize your karmic relationships and set boundaries within them. Encourage self-love through radical acceptance. Reveal what your spiritual patterns are and how to use them to your benefit or change what no longer serves you. Show you how to create the life you want through accepting others as they are, releasing shame, and finding tolerance.
--------
49:23
The Metaphysical World of Isaac Newton
Tonight we discuss something about Issac Newton that is known by very few people about his great interest in the metaphysical and Alchemy and The Book of Revelations. Newton's heretical yet equation-incisive writings on theology, spirituality, alchemy, and prophecy, written in secret alongside his Principia Mathematica • Shows how Newton's brilliance extended far beyond math and science into alchemy, spirituality, prophecy, and the search for lost continents such as Atlantis • Explains how he was seeking to rediscover the one true religion that existed prior to the Flood of Noah, when science and spirituality were one • Examines Newton's alternate timeline of prehistory and his study of prophecy through the Book of Revelations, including his prediction of Apocalypse in the year 2060 Isaac Newton (1643-1727) is still regarded by the world as the greatest scientist who ever lived. He invented calculus, discovered the binomial theorem, explained the rainbow, built the first reflecting telescope, and explained the force of gravity. In his famous masterpiece, Principia Mathematica, he described the mechanics of the physical universe with unimagined precision, proving the cosmos was put together according to laws. The perfection of these laws implied a perfect legislator. To Newton, they were proof that God existed. At the same time Newton was writing Principia Mathematica, he was writing a twin volume that he might have called, had it been completed, Principia Theologia--Principles of Theology. This other masterpiece of Newton, kept secret because of the heresies it contained, consists of thousands of essays providing equation-incisive answers to the spiritual questions that have plagued mankind through the ages. Examining Newton's secret writings, John Chambers shows how his brilliance extended into alchemy, spirituality, the search for lost continents such as Atlantis, and a quest to uncover the "corrupted texts" that were rife in the Bibles of his time. Although he was a devout Christian, Newton's work on the Bible was focused not on restoring the original Jewish and Christian texts but on rediscovering the one true religion that existed prior to the Flood of Noah, when science and spirituality were one.
--------
44:23
44 Years in Darkness
Tonight, Sylvia Shultz joins me to discuss how a woman spent 44 years of her life locked away in a utica crib to the point of scratching her eyes out, pulling her teeth, loosing the ability to speak and resembling a skeletal figure...covered in rags. The mindset of care takers in those early days was truly bizarre! Lost in the shadows of Illinois asylums in the nineteenth century is the strange story of Rhoda Derry. Left at the Adams County Poor Farm when her family could no longer care for her, she spent the next 40 years confined in a wooden box. Abandoned, ignored, and traumatized, she had clawed out her own eyes, pulled her own teeth, and her legs were atrophied to the point that she could not stand on her own, or even sit in a wheelchair. She spent four decades locked away from the world. Her crime? Falling in love. Rhoda suffered a mental breakdown after being "cursed" by the mother of a boy to whom she was engaged to marry. Committed to the poor farm because of her violent insanity, she was eventually rescued by pioneering alienist Dr. George A. Zeller. She was taken to the Peoria State Hospital in Bartonville, Illinois, where she spent the remainder of her days in comfort. Rhoda died in 1906, but her spirit lives on at the former asylum where she found peace. The chilling story of Rhoda Derry is one of the great tragedies of mental health care in Illinois, but one of the great success stories of the Peoria State Hospital. Sylvia Shults, author of Fractured Spirits: Hauntings at the Peoria State Hospital, returns to the hilltop to tell the story of Rhoda's life -- and her mysterious afterlife.
--------
37:15
The Lonely Hearts Killers
The strange couple had schemed to seduce, rob and murder women who placed personal ads in newspapers.
About Mysterious Radio: Paranormal, UFO & Lore Interviews
Follow Mysterious Radio to immerse yourself in the most captivating subjects beyond your wildest imagination! Engage in thought-provoking discussions with best-selling authors, researchers, and award-winning journalists on topics encompassing sinister hauntings, terrifying alien abductions, unexplained disappearances, tales of time travel, sinister secret societies, shocking conspiracies, unimaginable true crimes, heart-stopping creature encounters, bizarre phenomena, and beyond! By staying true to our mission statement – To inform and empower people through knowledge – we strive everyday toward a vision that seeks mental enlightenment for all who seek it. Are you ready? Listen to hundreds of other episodes by becoming an Apple Subscriber on Apple Podcasts or by joining our community on Patreon now! Mysterious Radio is proudly produced by an independent podcast team.