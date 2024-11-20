Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness

In this episode, we review the Congressional UFO hearing that happened last week, discuss theories that suggest the human brain is a filter for reality, and dive into the intelligent plasma hypothesis.
--------
1:13:34
The UFO Dictionary
In this episode, we dive into John Keel's UFO Dictionary, the electrostatic world of insects, and what it really means to be a grifter in ufology.
--------
1:15:37
The Cosmic Food Chain
In this episode, we explore the implications of the new space initiative to locate the next ʻOumuamua and the potential connections between military "treasure hunting" and UFO crash retrieval operations.
--------
1:11:44
Atlantis
In this episode, we dive into the legend of Atlantis and some new scientific studies with potential relevance to ancient Greek mythology.
--------
1:26:44
The God-King System
In this episode, we discuss the recent X space co-hosted by Garrett with Peter Levenda, explore the alien panopticon concept laid out in Sekret Machines: War, and analyze John Keel's ultraterrestrial god-king system hypothesis.