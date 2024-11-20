Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSciencePatterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness
Listen to Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness in the App
Listen to Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness

Podcast Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness
KLAɄЅ & GΔRRΞTT
Insight and speculation surrounding UFOs and paranormal phenomena from high strangeness researchers KLAɄЅ and GΔRRΞTT.
More
Science

Available Episodes

5 of 56
  • UFOs in Congress
    In this episode, we review the Congressional UFO hearing that happened last week, discuss theories that suggest the human brain is a filter for reality, and dive into the intelligent plasma hypothesis.
    --------  
    1:13:34
  • The UFO Dictionary
    In this episode, we dive into John Keel's UFO Dictionary, the electrostatic world of insects, and what it really means to be a grifter in ufology.
    --------  
    1:15:37
  • The Cosmic Food Chain
    In this episode, we explore the implications of the new space initiative to locate the next ʻOumuamua and the potential connections between military "treasure hunting" and UFO crash retrieval operations.
    --------  
    1:11:44
  • Atlantis
    In this episode, we dive into the legend of Atlantis and some new scientific studies with potential relevance to ancient Greek mythology.
    --------  
    1:26:44
  • The God-King System
    In this episode, we discuss the recent X space co-hosted by Garrett with Peter Levenda, explore the alien panopticon concept laid out in Sekret Machines: War, and analyze John Keel's ultraterrestrial god-king system hypothesis.
    --------  
    1:09:26

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness

Insight and speculation surrounding UFOs and paranormal phenomena from high strangeness researchers KLAɄЅ and GΔRRΞTT.
Podcast website

Listen to Patterns Tell Stories | UFOs & High Strangeness, Making Sense with Sam Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:18:11 AM