PodcastsScienceTotal Disclosure: UFOs-CoverUps & Conspiracy
Tyler Roberts
Welcome to Total Disclosure. We explore the larger mysteries of the unknown. From UFO sightings to conspiracy theories, we dive deep into the unexplained occurr...
  • Donald Trump and Joe Rogan- SPECIAL PRESENTATION
    Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. A member of the Republican Party, he is the president-elect after winning the 2024 presidential election. His inauguration as the 47th president is scheduled for January 20, 2025. Special presentation of Joe rogan's Interview with THE NOW newly elected president trumpBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support.
    --------  
    2:59:19
  • POST ELECTION REPORT- The Pathway Forward For UFO Disclosure- With Ex DOD Intel Officerr.
    2024 Presidential Election Coverage. Donald Trump Has won The Presidency, The House and Senate Are both Republican Controlled. What will be The Path Forward, For Disclosure. Im Headed to DC On November 13th for The UFO hearings, What will be our path forward? what will the aftermath of this election bring? Joined By Former Intelligence Officer ANJALI, Well be discussing it all! #DonaldTrump #PresidentialElection2024 #TotalDisclosure #TDPinvestigates #News #UAPhearingsTOTAL DISCLOSURE’S HUB The 1—Stop-Shop For all things Total Disclosure— From Our Documentaries, to Youtube Videos, and Podcasts, keep up to date with all things, here on our Website: https://totaldisclosure.onpodium.com/Subscribe to the channel on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@totaldisclosure Support TDP directly: https://www.paypal.me/TDPstudios767?locale.x=en_US Be A Member On The Audio Feed (Limited Perks: Early Access/Ad Free Content) https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support  YOUTUBE MEMBER; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy2Cra7aLAAMVxkA9rSYCxg/joinPATREON MEMBER;  https://www.patreon.com/Total_Disclosure?fan_landing=true&view_as=publicGET YOUR TOTAL DISCLOSURE: UFO/ALIEN INSPIRED MERCH, OR A GIFT FOR YOUR FAMILY MEMBER, FRIEND, OR TREAT YOURSELF! : https://pop-culture-corner-store.creator-spring.com/?
    --------  
    1:27:43
  • EARL GREY ANDERSON- State Director Of MUFON Southern California
    EARL GREY ANDERSON- State Director Of MUFON Southern CaliforniaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support.
    --------  
    1:37:27
  • Tim Burchett WARNS You're Being LIED to About UFOs!
    Rep. Tim Burchett took office in January 2019, after serving eight years as mayor of Knox County. Burchett currently serves on the House Committees on Oversight and Accountability; Foreign Affairs; and Transportation and Infrastructure. He Is also A Member of the Bipartisian UAP caucas, And Remians Commited to Increasing Transparency, oversight, to legacy UFO programs, andother Clandestine Operations, using american Taxpayer Money. He spearheaded an unprecedented Hearing where Col. David Grusch, and Two Navy Pilots, Gave Testimony, Claiming there is More to UFOs than just "Little Green Men" and that the United States, May be in possesion of Material, Both Biological, and craft, Not of This world. ******NOTE: This Is an Episode that is Better seen than just heard. Subscribe on youtube, and watch the video:)******To See more on Tim Burchett, Visit---> TIM BURCHETT TEN-RTRY BIO MIND BY EDENTIA HERBALS, 25% OFF EXCLUSIVELY FOR TDP LISTENERS-PERFORMANCE MUSHROOM SUPPLEMENT MADE WITH ONLY THE FINEST INGREDIENTS, PEER REVIEWED, AND BACKED UP BY SCIENCE, I USE IT EVERY SINGLE DAY, AND IT HAS CHANGED MY LIFE— WWW.EDENTIAHERBALS.COM & DON’T FORGET TO USE CODE TOTAL DISCLOSURE AT CHECKOUT FOR 25%OFFTOTAL DISCLOSURE’S HUB The 1—Stop-Shop For all things Total Dsiclosure-> From Our Documentaries, to Youtube Videos, and Podcasts, keep up to date with all things, here on our Website: https://totaldisclosure.onpodium.com/Subscribe to the channel on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@totaldisclosure YOUTUBE MEMBER; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy2Cra7aLAAMVxkA9rSYCxg/join PATREON MEMBER;  https://www.patreon.com/Total_Disclosure?fan_landing=true&view_as=publicFollow Us On Twitter: Www.Twitter.com/DisclosurePod Follow Us On Instagram: www.Instagram.com/Total.Disclosure SPONSORS Help Support the Show By Using One of the Following Amazing Products and Tools!USE OUR CODE AND SIGN UP FOR TUBE-BUDDY TO START UTILIZING THEIR AMAZING TOOLS, LET TUBE BUDDY DO THE WORK FOR YOU: https://www.tubebuddy.com/POP Sign Up for VIDIQ and Get Tons of Creator Content Tools, SEO Boosts, Keyword Scores, Title Suggestions, & So much MORE! VIDIQ can be integrated seamlessly into your Browser and Youtube Channel, Start utilizing this tool now, Sign up with TDP’s Link-www.VIDIQ.com/TotalDisclosureLOOKING TO START YOUR OWN PODCAST? LOOKING TO GO LIVE? SIGN UP FOR STREAM YARD TODAY AND USE OUR REFERRAL CODE TO HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW! : https://streamyard.com/pal/6146221734887424For Collaboration, Use of Segments/clips, or any other media produced by Studios Contact Us [email protected] LISTEN DIRECTLY TO THE SHOW ON THE “SPREAKER” App, & help support the show DIRECTLY: https://www.spreaker.com/show/total-disclosure-ufos-cover-ups-and-cons Listen on Apple: https://www.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-pop-culture-corner/id1544297063?uo=4 Listen on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0Yq6Iceyh7o24DG8tq4kvO LISTEN ON AMAZON(AUDIBLE) https://www.amazon.com/Total-Disclosure-UFOs-Conspiracies-Cover-Ups/dp/B08JJSX9GF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=PJDE10465KZE&keywords=total+disclosure+podcast&qid=1704722670&sprefix=total+disclosure+podcast%2Caps%2C77&sr=8-1 Special Thank you to all of our Channel Members for your continued support, and dedication to our brand! Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support.
    --------  
    39:16
  • Graham Hancock & Randall Carlson- Ancient Apocalypse- SPECIAL PRESENTATION With Joe Rogan
    Graham Hancock & Randall Carlson- ANcient Apocalypse- SPECIAL PRESENTATION Joe Rogan- Graham Hancock is an English author and journalist, well known for books such as "Fingerprints Of The Gods" & his latest book "Magicians of the Gods" is available now. Randall Carlson is a master builder and architectural designer, teacher, geometrician, geomythologist, geological explorer and renegade scholar.SPECIAL PRESENTATIONBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support.
    --------  
    3:38:52

About Total Disclosure: UFOs-CoverUps & Conspiracy

Welcome to Total Disclosure. We explore the larger mysteries of the unknown. From UFO sightings to conspiracy theories, we dive deep into the unexplained occurrences in our skies and on the ground. If you're passionate about exploring the unknown and are intrigued by the possibility of extraterrestrial life, then you’re in the right place. Share with your friends and subscribe to stay up-to-date with our latest videos/podcasts. Our show Consists of Weekly interviews with those most credible in the community. UFOs, Cover-ups & Conspiracies, Join Us as we explore the anomalous, and seek answers of our own! Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/total-disclosure-ufos-coverups-conspiracy--5975113/support.
