MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)

In this episode, we explore key topics in genetics, including how sex-linked and autosomal traits are inherited. We'll break down inheritance patterns using real-world examples, like X-linked recessive diseases, and walk through Punnett square problems to show how these traits are passed down.

We also cover the regulation of gene expression, focusing on epigenetic changes such as DNA methylation and how genetic imprinting impacts which genes are expressed. You'll gain insight into transcriptional and post-transcriptional control mechanisms in prokaryotes and eukaryotes, along with the processes of DNA repair that maintain genetic stability.

Finally, we discuss important genetic lab techniques, such as PCR, blotting methods, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and how they are used in gene analysis and diagnostics.

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Jump into the conversation:

(00:00) Intro

(01:49) Inheritance patterns

(04:47) Solving X-linked inheritance problems using color blindness

(06:37) Overview of autosomal dominant and recessive traits

(08:08) Monohybrid and dihybrid crosses

(10:40) How epigenetic changes affect gene expression

(18:46) Transcriptional and translational control in prokaryotic operons

(23:03) Enhancers, silencers, and chromatin remodeling

(27:23) Post-transcriptional modifications

(31:52) DNA repair mechanisms

(40:14) Polymerase Chain Reaction

(44:06) What different blotting techniques are used for

(49:28) The FISH technique

(52:01) MCAT Advice of the Day