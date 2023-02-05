MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)

This podcast covers motivation and emotion. First, I cover motivation, discussing the following topics: intrinsic vs extrinsic motivation, theories of motivation (evolutionary, arousal, drive-reduction, incentive, three needs, and Maslow’s hierarchy) and harmful behaviors (addiction) and motivation. Next, I talk about the following topics within emotion: the 3 components of emotion, emotion and the brain, theories of emotion (evolutionary, James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, Schachter-Singer, Lazarus, and facial feedback), emotion and culture, and emotional disorders. Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected]
