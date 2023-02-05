Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)

MedSchoolCoach
Join us as we detail MCAT exam topics. Each podcast covers several MCAT sections with lessons based on review material put out by the AAMC, such as practice tests and question banks.
Join us as we detail MCAT exam topics. Each podcast covers several MCAT sections with lessons based on review material put out by the AAMC, such as practice tes... More

  • BONUS: The Gut Microbiome
    This bonus episode briefly covers the gut microbiome. I talk about what the gut microbiome is, what it does, and how our understanding of it can be applied to health. The gut microbiome and TMAO paper: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3086762/ Fiber gap paper: https://www.cell.com/trends/endocrinology-metabolism/fulltext/S1043-27601600035-7   Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected] To learn more about how MedSchoolCoach can help you along your medical school journey, visit us at Prospective Doctor. Thanks for listening!
    5/4/2023
    33:05
  • Emotion and Motivation
    This podcast covers motivation and emotion. First, I cover motivation, discussing the following topics: intrinsic vs extrinsic motivation, theories of motivation (evolutionary, arousal, drive-reduction, incentive, three needs, and Maslow’s hierarchy) and harmful behaviors (addiction) and motivation. Next, I talk about the following topics within emotion: the 3 components of emotion, emotion and the brain, theories of emotion (evolutionary, James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, Schachter-Singer, Lazarus, and facial feedback), emotion and culture, and emotional disorders. Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected] To learn more about how MedSchoolCoach can help you along your medical school journey, visit us at Prospective Doctor. Thanks for listening!
    5/2/2023
    58:25
  • Cardiovascular System + Fluids
    This podcast covers the cardiovascular system and a bit of fluid mechanics. First, I cover cardiovascular anatomy. Then, I talk about the following topics regarding the heart: function, contraction, cell types in the heart, and its role in regulation of blood pressure. Lastly (44:00 min-1hr), I tie in a few fluid mechanics topics that are high yield on the MCAT and apply to the cardiovascular system, including: total peripheral resistance, viscosity, the continuity equation, and the Bernoulli equation. Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected] Thanks for listening! To learn more about how MedSchoolCoach can help you along your medical school journey, visit us at Prospective Doctor.
    4/27/2023
    1:02:35
  • BONUS: CARS Interview
    In this podcast I talk to Katelyn Sawyer, the MCAT Content Manager for Medschoolcoach. We discuss the following topics: 1) what CARS is (and isn’t), 2) how to study for CARS, and 3) the best study resources for CARS. Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected] Huge thanks to Katelyn for joining the podcast! To learn more about how MedSchoolCoach can help you along your medical school journey, visit us at Prospective Doctor.
    4/25/2023
    28:26
  • Translational Motion
    This podcast covers translation motion. First, I cover vectors. Then, I talk about position, velocity, and acceleration. The link for the example I work through in this segment is below. Last, I talk about free fall and projectile motion.  Example Link:https://www.geogebra.org/m/pdNj3DgD Please email me if you have any comments or concerns: [email protected] Thanks for listening! To learn more about how MedSchoolCoach can help you along your medical school journey, visit us at Prospective Doctor.
    4/20/2023
    51:59

Join us as we detail MCAT exam topics. Each podcast covers several MCAT sections with lessons based on review material put out by the AAMC, such as practice tests and question banks. Sam also interviews MCAT tutors and experts who share tips on how premed students can raise their score to get into medical school.
