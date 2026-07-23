MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)

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76 episodes
- Learning and memory are foundational concepts that play a critical role in acing the MCAT, especially in the Psych/Soc section.
In this episode, host Sam Smith discusses the key concepts of learning and memory, covering the brain structures involved in memory formation, like the hippocampus and amygdala, as well as the different types of memory—explicit, implicit, and working memory. Sam also explores types of learning, including latent learning, observational learning, and the essential principles of classical and operant conditioning, and more.
Visit medschoolcoach.com for more help with the MCAT.
Jump into the conversation:
(00:00) Intro
(01:03) How brain structures support learning and memory
(02:39) The role of memory in learning processes
(03:20) How the information processing model explains memory
(16:28) Types of learning: latent, observational, and conditioning
(17:48) How observational learning works in social contexts
(18:23) Overview of classical and operant conditioning
(34:44) MCAT Advice of the Day
- A foundational part of the MCAT, light and optics bridge the gap between physics and biology, making them vital for your exam preparation.
In this episode, Sam Smith breaks down the fundamentals of light, covering both its wave and particle properties. From the energy of photons and the photoelectric effect, to wave behavior and the principles of refraction and reflection, Sam simplifies complex concepts to help you grasp key equations and principles. You'll also learn about lenses, ray tracing, and the real-life applications of polarization.
Visit medschoolcoach.com for more help with the MCAT.
Jump into the conversation:
(00:00) Intro
(01:03) Introduction to light and optics
(03:10) How photons carry energy
(05:34) The photoelectric effect and its significance
(17:47) Introduction to waves and simple harmonic motion
(18:46) Longitudinal vs. transverse waves explained
(21:47) Constructive and destructive interference in wave behavior
(23:40) Polarization, reflection, and refraction in light
(36:40) How lenses and ray tracing work
(44:59) MCAT Advice of the Day
- Atomic chemistry is a core component of the MCAT, essential for understanding molecular behavior and periodic trends.
In this episode, host Sam Smith explores key concepts in atomic chemistry, including the intricacies of quantum theory, hybridization, and molecular geometry. You'll gain insights into electron configuration, periodic trends, and the role of quantum numbers in describing electrons. Sam also discusses the significance of nuclear decay, from alpha to beta and gamma decay, and how it impacts atomic structure.
Visit MedSchoolCoach.com for more help with the MCAT.
Jump into the conversation:
(00:00) Intro
(01:48) Understanding atomic orbitals and the planetary model
(04:54) Quantum theory and the wave-particle duality of electrons
(06:52) Types of atomic orbitals
(08:29) Electron configuration and its real-world applications
(12:24) Hund’s Rule and the Pauli Exclusion Principle
(17:45) The four quantum numbers
(22:10) Hybridization and bond formation
(26:14) Molecular geometry and its relevance
(29:44) Ionic vs. covalent bonds and electronegativity
(34:48) Periodic table trends: Atomic radius, electronegativity, and ionization energy
(37:49) Nuclear decay: Half-life and types of decay (alpha, beta, gamma)
(44:46) MCAT advice of the day
- In this episode of MCAT Basics, Sam Smith discusses the reproductive system and development, breaking down essential topics for the bio and biochem section of the MCAT. Sam walks through the key reproductive organs, the processes of spermatogenesis and oogenesis, and the pathway sperm and eggs take in human reproduction.
Visit medschoolcoach.com for more help with the MCAT.
Jump into the conversation:
(00:00) Intro
(01:30) Reproductive organs: Overview of male and female reproductive anatomy
(03:16) Spermatogenesis: The process of sperm cell development
(04:55) Meiosis in spermatogenesis: From diploid to haploid cells
(07:02) Spermatogenesis recap: The pathway from spermatagonia to spermatozoa
(09:45) The menstrual cycle: Overview of the four phases
(11:15) Ovulation: Triggered by luteinizing hormone surge
(11:55) The luteal phase: Role of the corpus luteum in progesterone production
(12:56) Menstruation: Progesterone drop and the sloughing of the uterine lining
(14:16) Oogenesis: The process of egg cell development
(18:17) Differences between spermatogenesis and oogenesis
(19:18) Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome) and its relation to maternal age
(21:08) Fertilization: The process of sperm fusing with the egg
(28:51) Gastrulation and the formation of germ layers
(30:24) Germ layers: Mesoderm, ectoderm, and endoderm
- In this episode, we explore key topics in genetics, including how sex-linked and autosomal traits are inherited. We'll break down inheritance patterns using real-world examples, like X-linked recessive diseases, and walk through Punnett square problems to show how these traits are passed down.
We also cover the regulation of gene expression, focusing on epigenetic changes such as DNA methylation and how genetic imprinting impacts which genes are expressed. You'll gain insight into transcriptional and post-transcriptional control mechanisms in prokaryotes and eukaryotes, along with the processes of DNA repair that maintain genetic stability.
Finally, we discuss important genetic lab techniques, such as PCR, blotting methods, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and how they are used in gene analysis and diagnostics.
Visit MedSchoolCoach.com for more help with the MCAT.
Jump into the conversation:
(00:00) Intro
(01:49) Inheritance patterns
(04:47) Solving X-linked inheritance problems using color blindness
(06:37) Overview of autosomal dominant and recessive traits
(08:08) Monohybrid and dihybrid crosses
(10:40) How epigenetic changes affect gene expression
(18:46) Transcriptional and translational control in prokaryotic operons
(23:03) Enhancers, silencers, and chromatin remodeling
(27:23) Post-transcriptional modifications
(31:52) DNA repair mechanisms
(40:14) Polymerase Chain Reaction
(44:06) What different blotting techniques are used for
(49:28) The FISH technique
(52:01) MCAT Advice of the Day
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About MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)
Join us as we detail MCAT exam topics. Each podcast covers several MCAT sections with lessons based on review material put out by the AAMC, such as practice tests and question banks. Sam also interviews MCAT tutors and experts who share tips on how premed students can raise their score to get into medical school.Podcast website
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MCAT Basics (from MedSchoolCoach)
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