Episode 170: What Happens Now? Public Health in Uncertain Times
<p>In "What Now? Public Health in Uncertain TImes", Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall revisit their discussion on the consequences of the US presidential election on public health. Dr. Osterholm also provides the latest update on COVID-19 and other respiratory virus trends, comments on H5N1 detection in pigs, and answers an ID query on pertussis.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/vaccines/index.html">CDC Pertussis Vaccine Guidelines</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/antimicrobial-stewardship/superbugs-you">CIDRAP Superbugs & You Podcast</a></p>
--------
Episode 169: The Most Important Episode I'll Ever Record
<p>In "The Most Important Episode I'll Ever Record," Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall discuss the latest respiratory virus trends, two human cases of H5N1 in Missouri, and an E. coli outbreak linked to a fast food product. For the first time in his career, Dr. Osterholm also shares comments about the upcoming elections in the United States.</p>
--------
Episode 168: Better Times
<p>In "Better Times," Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall discuss the latest COVID, H5N1, and seasonal influenza data. Dr. Osterholm also answers an ID query on the ideal timing for COVID-19 booster doses and an ID query about Marburg virus transmission.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/brain-imaging-reveals-changes-linked-long-covid">Brain imaging reveals changes linked to long COVID</a> (Stephanie Soucheray, <em>CIDRAP News</em>)</p>
<p><a href="https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.00137-15">Transmission of Ebola viruses: what we know and what we do not know</a> (Michael Osterholm et al., <em>mBio</em>)</p>
--------
Episode 167: A Coronavirus Dance
<p>In "A Coronavirus Dance," Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall discuss the latest COVId trends, the upcoming winter respiratory virus season, and a UN meeting on antimicrobial resistance. Dr. Osterholm also provides an update on long COVID research and shares another "This Week in Public Health History" segment. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.covidtests.gov/">COVIDTests.gov</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/covid-19-reinfection-ups-risk-long-covid-new-data-show">COVID-19 reinfection ups risk of long COVID, new data show</a> (Jim Wappes, <em>CIDRAP News</em>)</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/study-sheds-new-light-severe-covids-long-term-brain-impacts">Study sheds new light on severe COVID's long-term brain impacts</a> (Lisa Schnirring, <em>CIDRAP News</em>)</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/common-diabetes-drug-linked-lower-rate-long-covid">Common diabetes drug linked to lower rate of long COVID</a> (Stephanie Soucheray, <em>CIDRAP News</em>)</p>
--------
Episode 166: Infectious Diseases Roulette
<p>In this episode, Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall cover the latest infectious disease news on topics including H5N1, mpox, measles, and polio. Dr. Osterholm also answers an ID query on updated COVID-19 vaccines and gives his thoughts on a controversial study on Paxlovid.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/evidence-growing-covid-antivirals-cut-poor-outcomes-long-covid-experts-say">Evidence growing for COVID antivirals to cut poor outcomes, long COVID, experts say</a> (<em>CIDRAP News</em>)</p>
<p><a href="https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/world-not-ready-next-pandemic">The world is not ready for the next pandemic</a> (Michael Osterholm & Mark Olshaker, <em>Foreign Affairs</em>)</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/interim-considerations-us.html">Interim clinical considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States</a> (CDC)</p>
A weekly report on the COVID-19 pandemic from infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH. Dr. Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota and has spent a career investigating outbreaks. Since 2005, he has emphasized supply chain and other vulnerabilities and a critical need for pandemic preparedness. In this podcast, Dr. Osterholm dissects the latest COVID-19 news, data, and guidance.
CIDRAP’s Chris Dall, MA, is the cohost of the Osterholm Update and a reporter for CIDRAP News. http://www.cidrap.umn.edu