Episode 170: What Happens Now? Public Health in Uncertain Times

<p>In "What Now? Public Health in Uncertain TImes", Dr. Osterholm and Chris Dall revisit their discussion on the consequences of the US presidential election on public health. Dr. Osterholm also provides the latest update on COVID-19 and other respiratory virus trends, comments on H5N1 detection in pigs, and answers an ID query on pertussis.</p> <p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/vaccines/index.html">CDC Pertussis Vaccine Guidelines</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/antimicrobial-stewardship/superbugs-you">CIDRAP Superbugs & You Podcast</a></p> <p>Follow us on <a href="https://bsky.app/">Bluesky</a>: Dr. Michael Osterholm (<a href="https://bsky.app/profile/mtosterholm.bsky.social">@mtosterholm.bsky.social</a>) and CIDRAP (<a href="https://bsky.app/profile/cidrap.bsky.social">cidrap.bsky.social</a>)</p>