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213 episodes
169 GDM & Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy: Screening, Severe Features & Magnesium Traps for the PANCE07/23/2026 | 21 mins.Gestational diabetes and the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy look like a pile of numbers to memorize. This episode turns them into two clean sequences and one definitions ladder, from the GDM screening cutoffs to the severe features of preeclampsia and the magnesium traps for the PANCE.
The post 169 GDM & Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy: Screening, Severe Features & Magnesium Traps for the PANCE appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
168 Painless vs Painful: Pregnancy Bleeding Patterns, Cervical Insufficiency & Rh Traps for the PANCE07/16/2026 | 36 mins.Third-trimester bleeding comes down to one contrast: painless and soft means previa, painful and rigid means abruption. This episode adds cervical insufficiency and Rh incompatibility, and boils each to the pattern, the one exam you never perform, and the one drug you never forget.
The post 168 Painless vs Painful: Pregnancy Bleeding Patterns, Cervical Insufficiency & Rh Traps for the PANCE appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
- Ectopic pregnancy, the classifications of abortion, and gestational trophoblastic disease: three early-pregnancy complications that look alike on the page. Sort the whole cluster with one line, hCG level plus ultrasound, and see exactly what the PANCE and your OB-GYN EOR actually test.
The post 167 Early Pregnancy Complications: Ectopic Pregnancy, Abortion Types, and GTD appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
- Isabella graduated PA school thinking her strong EOC score and years with PANCE Prep Pearls would carry her through boards. Instead, she failed her first PANCE attempt by 9 points. In this episode, Isabella shares how she rebuilt her approach, her mindset, and her test‑day game plan using the 33 Days to Pass the PANCE […]
The post 166 From 341 to 474: Isabella’s 133‑Point PANCE Comeback appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
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About Physician Assistant Exam Review
We review core medical knowledge on a continuous basis for the physician assistant preparing for the PANRE.Podcast website
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