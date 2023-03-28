Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brian Wallace PA-C
We review core medical knowledge on a continuous basis for the physician assistant preparing for the PANRE. More
  • Bonus: 4 students Share Their Amazing Experience
    Registration for the 33 Days to Pass the PANCE May cohort closes TODAY! www.physicianassistantexamreview.com/33 The post Bonus: 4 students Share Their Amazing Experience appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
    4/16/2023
    1:08:34
  • 33 Days to Pass Your PANCE – Live discussion group
    Two students who knocked it out of the park come on to tell their stories. Even if your a PRE PA you’ll get a lot out of this Special Bonus epsisode The post 33 Days to Pass Your PANCE – Live discussion group appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
    4/15/2023
    1:01:47
  • 108 – Lower Extremity & I NEED YOUR HELP
    Learn more about the 33 Days Program and the success alumni have had www.physicianassistantexamreview.com/youtube Learn more and register for the May or June 2023 Cohorts www.physicianassistantexamreview.com/33 Muskuloskeletal – what would you do in a primary care office Yes, you’d like an x-ray and a brace, but that isn’t always possible. You have to choose the […] The post 108 – Lower Extremity & I NEED YOUR HELP appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
    4/11/2023
    31:26
  • 107 Perinatal Infections and How to Keep Getting Better
    Congenital varicella Treatment Neonatal Herpes Simplex Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment Human papillomavirus Zika virus Transmission Clinical Presentation in Adults Clinical Presentation in Neonates Labs and Studies Treatment The post 107 Perinatal Infections and How to Keep Getting Better appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
    3/28/2023
    23:38
  • 106 Childhood Exanthems, Rabies, Mumps and Creating Stronger Memories
    Exanthem – widespread rash There are six childhood exanthems. Four of them are viral. Rubeola (Measles) Clinical Presentation Labs, Studies and Physical Exam Findings Treatment Rubella (German Measles) Clinical Presentation Treatment Erythema Infectiosum Clinical Presentation Treatment Roseola Clinical Presentation Treatment Mumps Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment Rabies Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment The post 106 Childhood Exanthems, Rabies, Mumps and Creating Stronger Memories appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.
    1/12/2023
    25:06

About Physician Assistant Exam Review

We review core medical knowledge on a continuous basis for the physician assistant preparing for the PANRE.
