Gestational diabetes and the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy look like a pile of numbers to memorize. This episode turns them into two clean sequences and one definitions ladder, from the GDM screening cutoffs to the severe features of preeclampsia and the magnesium traps for the PANCE.



The post 169 GDM & Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy: Screening, Severe Features & Magnesium Traps for the PANCE appeared first on Physician Assistant Exam Review.