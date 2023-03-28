Physician Assistant Exam Review

We review core medical knowledge on a continuous basis for the physician assistant preparing for the PANRE. More
Bonus: 4 students Share Their Amazing Experience
4/16/2023
33 Days to Pass Your PANCE – Live discussion group
Two students who knocked it out of the park come on to tell their stories. Even if your a PRE PA you’ll get a lot out of this Special Bonus epsisode
4/15/2023
108 – Lower Extremity & I NEED YOUR HELP
Learn more about the 33 Days Program and the success alumni have had www.physicianassistantexamreview.com/youtube Learn more and register for the May or June 2023 Cohorts www.physicianassistantexamreview.com/33 Muskuloskeletal – what would you do in a primary care office Yes, you’d like an x-ray and a brace, but that isn’t always possible. You have to choose the […]
4/11/2023
107 Perinatal Infections and How to Keep Getting Better
Congenital varicella Treatment Neonatal Herpes Simplex Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment Human papillomavirus Zika virus Transmission Clinical Presentation in Adults Clinical Presentation in Neonates Labs and Studies Treatment
3/28/2023
106 Childhood Exanthems, Rabies, Mumps and Creating Stronger Memories
Exanthem – widespread rash There are six childhood exanthems. Four of them are viral. Rubeola (Measles) Clinical Presentation Labs, Studies and Physical Exam Findings Treatment Rubella (German Measles) Clinical Presentation Treatment Erythema Infectiosum Clinical Presentation Treatment Roseola Clinical Presentation Treatment Mumps Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment Rabies Clinical Presentation Labs and Studies Treatment
