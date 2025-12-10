The Brave Table with Dr. Neeta Bhushan

Open app
  • 388: Why You’re Tired at 3PM—And How to Fix It Without Coffee
    Do you hit that 3PM wall and feel like your brain’s gone on vacation without you? You’re not broken or lazy—your body is just trying to tell you something.In today’s solocast, I’m diving into the real reasons behind the afternoon slump. (Hint: it’s not just about needing more coffee.) I’m sharing the science, the self-awareness, and the nervous system wisdom behind that foggy, cranky, mid-day crash—plus the exact ritual I use to reset my energy and feel ALIVE again.It’s time to trade the sugar crash for a grounded comeback. This episode is your permission slip to pause, breathe, and reclaim your power—one mindful sip at a time.What you'll get out of this episode… Discover the real reason you feel foggy, anxious, or unfocused in the afternoonInsights on why quick fixes don’t work—and how to create sustainable midday habits that support your mental healthA powerful reframe on how slowing down can actually boost productivity, presence, and clarityAyurvedic wisdom on adaptogens, herbs, and rituals that nourish your focus and regulate your nervous systemBreathe better with JASPRAs a mama healing from mold toxicity, air quality has become deeply personal for me. JASPR removes 97.1% of mold in just 1 hour. Use code BRAVE for $400 OFF: https://jaspr.co/brave  Want more?🎁Give the gift of ritual this holiday season with Chai Tonics — nourishing Ayurvedic chai blends to bring calm and clarity into your mornings; enjoy 25% off + free shipping at  https://bit.ly/trychaitonics with code CHRISTMAS.🌿 Need focus, recovery, or balance? Take my FREE quiz to find your perfect wellness boost → neetabhushan.com/chaiquizFollow along for more tips, community, and resources to brave a better you!YOUTUBE / @TheBraveTableIG / @neetabhushan IG / @thebravetable TIKTOK / @neeta.bhushanWEB / https://neetabhushan.comIf you loved this episode, check out…Ep. #386: Why Wellness is Your Greatest Business Hack with Arjita Sethi (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #381: Your Body Already Knows How to Heal – The Ancient Wisdom We Forgot with Nidhi Pandya (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #371: 7 Daily Habits That Will Add Years to Your Life (Backed by Science & Soul) (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your 5-star review of The Brave Table to [email protected] 😘Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she’s been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta’s work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.
    10:54
  • 387: Your Story Is Your Power: Building a Personal Brand That Heals & Inspires with Brielle Cotterman
    If you’re afraid your story is “too much,” this is the episode you didn’t know you needed. Too raw. Too heavy. Too real.My guest this week, Brielle Cotterman, believed that for years. Until she realized her story—surviving attempted murder and domestic violence—wasn’t a liability. It was her superpower.Today, Brielle is a multi-7-figure publicity expert, President of CEO School, founder of The Influential Leader Agency, and the voice behind some of the world’s most powerful thought leaders. But her journey started with a decision to stop pretending… and start speaking.In this powerful episode, Brielle opens up about her journey surviving attempted murder, navigating the shame of telling her story, and how she now helps clients turn their lived experiences into global movements, bestselling books, and seven-figure brands.What you'll get out of this episode… You don’t have to be “ready”—you just have to be real.Why the story you’re hiding might be the one that inspires millions.Authenticity in branding isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being human.If you want a book deal, speaking tour, or global media features—it starts with one brave share.Media can be a tool to build your brand, not just celebrate it.Thought leadership starts with focus, not being everything to everyone.Connect with Brielle WEB / www.briellecotterman.com Personal Brand Checklist / https://briellecotterman.ac-page.com/checklist IG / www.instagram.com/briellecottermanIG / www.instagram.com/influential_leader_agencyBreathe better with JASPRAs a mama healing from mold toxicity, air quality has become deeply personal for me. JASPR removes 97.1% of mold in just 1 hour. Use code BRAVE for $400 OFF: https://jaspr.co/brave Want more?🎁 Give the gift of ritual this holiday season with Chai Tonics — nourishing Ayurvedic chai blends to bring calm and clarity into your mornings; enjoy 25% off + free shipping at  https://bit.ly/trychaitonics with code CHRISTMAS.🌿 Need focus, recovery, or balance? Take my FREE quiz to find your perfect wellness boost → neetabhushan.com/chaiquizFollow along for more tips, community, and resources to brave a better you!YOUTUBE / @TheBraveTableIG / @neetabhushan IG / @thebravetable TIKTOK / @neeta.bhushanWEB / https://neetabhushan.comIf you loved this episode, check out…Ep. #371: She Braved Abuse, Divorce, & Bankruptcy — Then Wrote the Book Every Child Needs (ft Juls Bindi) (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #385: What Miss America Never Told You: Colorism, Courage & Finding Love with Nina Davuluri (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #291: Reclaiming Your Light: Jessica Zweig on Burnout, Feminine Power, and Joy (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your 5-star review of The Brave Table to [email protected] 😘Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she’s been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta’s work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.
    39:06
  • 386: Why Wellness is Your Greatest Business Hack with Arjita Sethi
    Hey Brave Table fam—this episode is a soul-stirring convo that’ll have you rethinking how you build, how you live, and how you lead.I’m sitting down with my beautiful friend, serial entrepreneur & Ayurvedic disruptor Arjita Sethi, who is redefining what success looks and feels like—through ancient wisdom and cutting-edge tech.From building a tech company while mothering a newborn… to burning out from chasing external metrics… to creating Shaanti, an AI-powered ritual platform rooted in Ayurveda—Arjita takes us behind the curtain of what it really means to lead with peace and presence in a world that rewards hustle.We talk building $100M conscious businesses, AI as a tool for feminine leadership, Ayurvedic rituals for nervous system regulation, and the hard truths about startup life nobody wants to say out loud.Whether you’re a founder, mama, spiritual seeker—or all of the above—this one’s for you.What you'll get out of this episode… A wake-up call on why success without peace is still failureThe rituals Arjita uses to stay grounded while building empiresWhat no one tells you about being an immigrant entrepreneurHow to design your business to fit your nervous system (not the other way around)Why scaling slower might actually be smarterThe mindset shift all women need to hearConnect with ArjitaWEB / https://bit.ly/shaanti_membership IG / https://www.instagram.com/arjitasethi IG / https://www.instagram.com/find.shaanti IG / https://www.instagram.com/newfounderschool Free Body Type Assessment / Take Arjita's free Ayurvedic Body Type Assessment to discover your dosha: https://bit.ly/thebodyassessment Breathe better with JASPRAs a mama healing from mold toxicity, air quality has become deeply personal for me. JASPR removes 97.1% of mold in just 1 hour. Use code BRAVE for $400 OFF: https://jaspr.co/brave Want more?✨ Buy 2, Get 1 FREE – Chai Tonics Holiday Bundle is here! Gift (or keep!) our signature blends—Focus Flow + Rose Ritual—when you buy 2 blends, you’ll get 1 FREE. Use code HOLIDAY to get yours now at https://bit.ly/trychaitonics 🌿 Need focus, recovery, or balance? Take my FREE quiz to find your perfect wellness boost → neetabhushan.com/chaiquizFollow along for more tips, community, and resources to brave a better you!YOUTUBE / @TheBraveTableIG / @neetabhushan IG / @thebravetable TIKTOK / @neeta.bhushanWEB / https://neetabhushan.comIf you loved this episode, check out…Ep. #311: Ayurveda, Longevity & Healing Burnout: Dr. Avanti Kumar Singh on Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #291: Reclaiming Your Light: Jessica Zweig on Burnout, Feminine Power, and Joy (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #334: How This Teen Mom Became a Nurse, Pilot & Serial Entrepreneur (with Chezka Gonzales) (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your 5-star review of The Brave Table to [email protected] 😘Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she’s been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta’s work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.
    34:40
  • 385: What Miss America Never Told You: Colorism, Courage & Finding Love with Nina Davuluri
    What happens when you're too dark to be Miss India... but not American enough to be Miss America?In this deeply vulnerable and powerful episode of The Brave Table, I sit down with Nina Davuluri—activist, entrepreneur, and the first Indian-American Miss America. She takes us behind the scenes of her viral win, the backlash, and how colorism shaped her identity, her advocacy, and her new documentary COMPLEXion.From growing up in a world that worshipped whiteness to dismantling billion-dollar beauty brands’ skin-whitening products, Nina doesn’t hold back. If you’ve ever felt not enough—too dark, too loud, too ambitious—this one’s for you.What you'll get out of this episode… The shocking moment that shaped Nina’s awareness of colorismWhat really happened the night she won Miss AmericaThe real cost of fitting into beauty ideals in Western and South Asian culturesHow Nina helped push major beauty brands like Unilever, L’Oréal, and Johnson & Johnson to drop or rebrand whitening productsHer advice for healing self-worth and reclaiming beauty on your own termsHow her relationship with her now-fiancé reminds us that true connection sees beyond appearance, fame, or abilityConnect with Nina WEB / https://www.ninadavuluri.comIG / https://www.instagram.com/ninadavuluriYT / https://www.youtube.com/@Nina.Davuluri WATCH COMPLEXITY / https://www.amazon.com/COMPLEXion-Nina-Davuluri/dp/B0B8KZ32BG Breathe better with JASPRAs a mama healing from mold toxicity, air quality has become deeply personal for me. JASPR removes 97.1% of mold in just 1 hour. Use code BRAVE for $400 OFF: https://jaspr.co/brave Want more?✨ Buy 2, Get 1 FREE – Chai Tonics Holiday Bundle is here! Gift (or keep!) our signature blends—Focus Flow + Rose Ritual—when you buy 2 blends, you’ll get 1 FREE. Use code HOLIDAY to get yours now at https://bit.ly/trychaitonics 🌿 Need focus, recovery, or balance? Take my FREE quiz to find your perfect wellness boost → neetabhushan.com/chaiquizFollow along for more tips, community, and resources to brave a better you!YOUTUBE / @TheBraveTableIG / @neetabhushan IG / @thebravetable TIKTOK / @neeta.bhushanWEB / https://neetabhushan.comIf you loved this episode, check out…Ep. #235: Why An Alcohol-Free Lifestyle is the Health Trend We Need Now with Aishwarya Balaji (Apple | Spotify | YouTube) Ep. #184: Dealing with loved ones addiction, alcohol abuse, and how to be there for them with Mindy Hofman (Apple | Spotify) Ep. #319: Breaking the Quiet Asian Stereotype—Loudly with Dr. Lalitaa & Simone Heng (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your 5-star review of The Brave Table to [email protected] 😘Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she’s been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta’s work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.
    57:31
  • 384: How to Reclaim Your Joy During the Most Chaotic Time of Year
    Welcome to a very special solocast of The Brave Table — your soul’s holiday survival kit, if you will. 😉If the holidays make you feel anxious, overstimulated, or like you’re juggling too much — mama, this one’s for you. Whether you're navigating transitions, going through grief, or just trying to keep your cool in chaotic family dynamics, you're not alone. I've been there.This one’s especially for my busy mamas, my heart-led givers, and anyone navigating a messy middle. Grab your tea, light a candle, and join me in redefining what nourishment means this season.What you'll get out of this episode… How to regulate your nervous system in overstimulating environmentsWhy the “season of giving” can actually be depleting — and how to stop that cycleWhat to do when you're triggered by family conversationsHow to protect your peace (and your energy!) while still showing up fullySimple but powerful rituals that anchor you into presence — even when everything around you feels like a whirlwindBreathe better with JASPRAs a mama healing from mold toxicity, air quality has become deeply personal for me. JASPR removes 97.1% of mold in just 1 hour. Use code BRAVE for $400 OFF: https://jaspr.co/brave Want more?✨ Buy 2, Get 1 FREE – Chai Tonics Holiday Bundle is here! Gift (or keep!) our signature blends—Focus Flow + Rose Ritual—when you buy 2, you’ll get 1 FREE. Get yours now at https://bit.ly/trychaitonics 📖 Get my book “That Sucked Now What?”: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/That-Sucked-Now-What-Embrace/dp/1401974252/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0⁠🌿 Need focus, recovery, or balance? Take my FREE quiz to find your perfect wellness boost → neetabhushan.com/chaiquizFollow along for more tips, community, and resources to brave a better you!YOUTUBE / @TheBraveTableIG / @neetabhushan IG / @thebravetable TIKTOK / @neeta.bhushanWEB / https://neetabhushan.comIf you loved this episode, check out…Ep. #377: Why Your School's Air Quality Might Be Making Your Kids Sick with Mike Feldstein (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #323: The Hidden Dangers of Mold: Symptoms, Detox Tips & Solutions with Bernadette Abraham (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)Ep. #378: I Removed My Breast Implants After 10 Years—Here’s Why (And What Happened Next) (Apple | Spotify | YouTube)To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your 5-star review of The Brave Table to [email protected] 😘Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she’s been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta’s work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.
    30:05

About The Brave Table with Dr. Neeta Bhushan

Grab a seat at The Brave Table for unfiltered conversations about all the unpredictable moments we face on our journey through life—the raw, the real, the messy—and how to overcome them and thrive. This is your oasis for the next season of who you are becoming—where you defeat your imposter syndrome, ditch comparing your life to others, embrace the unconventional, and recognize your evolution and expansion. Join host Dr. Neeta Bhushan, a former dentist turned author, serial entrepreneur, and mama of two, for weekly episodes on strengthening your mental health and emotional fitness so you can face challenges with grace and grit. Let’s get brave as we navigate this human experience together with lots of love, new perspectives, and a dose of laughter along the way.
