About The Brave Table with Dr. Neeta Bhushan

Grab a seat at The Brave Table for unfiltered conversations about all the unpredictable moments we face on our journey through life—the raw, the real, the messy—and how to overcome them and thrive. This is your oasis for the next season of who you are becoming—where you defeat your imposter syndrome, ditch comparing your life to others, embrace the unconventional, and recognize your evolution and expansion. Join host Dr. Neeta Bhushan, a former dentist turned author, serial entrepreneur, and mama of two, for weekly episodes on strengthening your mental health and emotional fitness so you can face challenges with grace and grit. Let’s get brave as we navigate this human experience together with lots of love, new perspectives, and a dose of laughter along the way.