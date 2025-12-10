The Brave Table with Dr. Neeta Bhushan

387: Your Story Is Your Power: Building a Personal Brand That Heals & Inspires with Brielle Cotterman
If you're afraid your story is "too much," this is the episode you didn't know you needed. Too raw. Too heavy. Too real.My guest this week, Brielle Cotterman, believed that for years. Until she realized her story—surviving attempted murder and domestic violence—wasn't a liability. It was her superpower.Today, Brielle is a multi-7-figure publicity expert, President of CEO School, founder of The Influential Leader Agency, and the voice behind some of the world's most powerful thought leaders. But her journey started with a decision to stop pretending… and start speaking.In this powerful episode, Brielle opens up about her journey surviving attempted murder, navigating the shame of telling her story, and how she now helps clients turn their lived experiences into global movements, bestselling books, and seven-figure brands.What you'll get out of this episode… You don't have to be "ready"—you just have to be real.Why the story you're hiding might be the one that inspires millions.Authenticity in branding isn't about being perfect. It's about being human.If you want a book deal, speaking tour, or global media features—it starts with one brave share.Media can be a tool to build your brand, not just celebrate it.Thought leadership starts with focus, not being everything to everyone.Connect with Brielle WEB / www.briellecotterman.com Personal Brand Checklist / https://briellecotterman.ac-page.com/checklist IG / www.instagram.com/briellecottermanIG / www.instagram.com/influential_leader_agency
Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of The Brave Table podcast. CEO of Highest Self Institute and author of That Sucked, Now What, she's been featured in Forbes, ABC, and more. A former dentist turned global speaker, Neeta's work blends psychology, ancient wisdom, and resilience from her own life experiences. She's also a mom, wellness lover, and chai enthusiast.