Sober Motivation: Sharing Sobriety Stories

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297 episodes
- Mike never thought he had a drinking problem. He was working, providing for his family, and convinced himself he was still functioning. But behind closed doors, alcohol was quietly changing everything.
In this powerful quit drinking story, Mike and his wife Kristen share both sides of their journey through alcohol addiction, denial, marriage struggles, and recovery. You’ll hear how daily drinking slowly took over their lives, the difficult decisions that followed, and how they rebuilt trust after choosing sobriety.
If you’ve ever questioned your own drinking, wondered whether you’re a “functional alcoholic,” or you’re looking for hope in recovery, this honest conversation is for you.
In this episode we discuss:
• Functional alcoholism
• Daily drinking and denial
• Alcohol addiction recovery
• Marriage and addiction
• Choosing sobriety
• Rebuilding trust after addiction
• Life after quitting alcohol
Whether you’re trying to quit drinking, supporting someone you love, or have years of sobriety, we hope Mike and Kristen’s story reminds you that recovery is possible.
Mike and Kristen on IG:
The Book: Everyone Gets a Seat
Sober Motivation Mobile App: https://apps.apple.com/app/sober-motivation-app/id6759266291
Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com
Support the Podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/sobermotivation
Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com
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- David Correy had reached the kind of success most people only dream about. He was performing around the world, creating music, and achieving goals he had worked toward for years. But behind the scenes, he was carrying unimaginable grief.
After losing both of his parents within a short period of time, alcohol slowly became more than something to unwind with. What began as an occasional escape turned into a daily battle that eventually led to rehab, jail, failed attempts at sobriety, and nearly losing everything.
In this episode, David shares the moments that shaped his addiction, why high-functioning alcoholism can be so difficult to recognize, what finally broke through after years of trying to quit, and how faith, family, purpose, and recovery helped him rebuild his life.
This is an honest conversation about grief, identity, relapse, shame, forgiveness, and the hope that recovery is possible—even after years of believing it wasn’t.
If you’re struggling with alcohol or supporting someone who is, we hope David’s story reminds you that you’re not alone, and that change is always possible.
David on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidcorrey/
Sober Motivation Mobile App: https://apps.apple.com/app/sober-motivation-app/id6759266291
Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com
Support the Podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/sobermotivation
Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Trisha never thought alcohol would take over her life.
She survived three brain surgeries, built a successful barber shop, and raised two daughters as a single mom. When life became overwhelming, alcohol started as a way to cope with stress. Within months, she was physically dependent—drinking before work just to stop her hands from shaking.
In this honest conversation, Trisha shares how alcohol slowly took control, the guilt of losing her daughters’ trust, rehab, relapse, and the moment she realized there was no such thing as moderation for her.
Today, she’s rebuilding her life one day at a time through recovery, AA, faith, community, and a commitment to becoming the mom her daughters remember.
If you’ve ever wondered how someone can go from managing life to needing alcohol just to function—or you’re trying to quit drinking yourself—this episode is a powerful reminder that recovery is possible, no matter how far you’ve fallen.
In this episode:
• Growing up in a military family in Okinawa, Japan
• Surviving three brain surgeries and overcoming prescription opioid dependence
• How stress, divorce, and business ownership fueled alcohol addiction
• High-functioning alcoholism and morning withdrawals
• Rehab, relapse, and starting over
• Rebuilding trust with family after addiction
• Finding hope through AA, faith, meditation, and community
Recovery isn’t about never falling. It’s about choosing to get back up.
If this episode helped you, please follow the podcast, leave a rating or review, and share it with someone who needs to hear that they’re not alone.
Trisha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steez.finebarbering/
Sober Motivation Mobile App: https://apps.apple.com/app/sober-motivation-app/id6759266291
Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com
Support the Podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/sobermotivation
Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Jason spent decades believing he had everything under control.
He built a successful career, became known as the guy who could outdrink almost anyone, and convinced himself that because he was still functioning, he didn’t really have a problem.
But behind the scenes, alcohol—and eventually cocaine—had quietly become the solution to every uncomfortable feeling. Anxiety. Loneliness. Shame. Divorce. The pressure to keep it all together.
After watching his mother die from alcohol-related liver failure, Jason knew he had to change. He quit drinking… but discovered that removing alcohol alone wasn’t enough. Recovery didn’t truly begin until he found honesty, connection, and a community where he no longer had to hide.
In this episode, Jason shares:
Growing up between divorced parents and constantly starting over
College drinking, drugs, and the rave scene
Building an identity around being “the party guy”
What it really means to be a functional alcoholic
Why quitting alcohol didn’t solve everything
The shame of hiding addiction while appearing “sober”
How connection finally broke the cycle of relapse
Why he now believes sobriety is a superpower
Whether you’re trying to quit drinking, coming back after another relapse, or supporting someone you love, Jason’s story is a reminder that recovery isn’t about perfection—it’s about finding the courage to keep showing up.
If this episode resonates with you, please follow the podcast, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it today.
Jason on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasondlyman/
Sober Motivation Mobile App: https://apps.apple.com/app/sober-motivation-app/id6759266291
Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com
Support the Podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/sobermotivation
Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For the past several years, I’ve had one of the greatest privileges imaginable—sitting across from hundreds of people willing to tell the truth about addiction and recovery.
As we approach 300 episodes of Sober Motivation, I wanted to step back and answer one question:
What have all these conversations taught me?
In this solo episode, I share 12+1 lessons that show up over and over again—from why shame keeps people stuck to why motivation is overrated, and why the people who stay sober aren’t necessarily stronger than everyone else.
These lessons come from 290 recovery stories, 15 years working in addiction recovery, and my own journey.
If you’re trying to quit drinking, staying sober, or supporting someone you love, I hope this episode gives you hope and something practical to take with you today.
Sober Motivation Mobile App: https://apps.apple.com/app/sober-motivation-app/id6759266291
Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com
Support the Podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/sobermotivation
Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Sober Motivation: Sharing Sobriety Stories
The Sober Motivation Podcast – Real Stories. Real Change.Welcome to The Sober Motivation Podcast, the top-rated recovery podcast inspiring people to quit drinking, stay sober, and build a life they’re proud of. Hosted by Brad McLeod, founder of the Sober Motivation Community, each episode features real sobriety stories, life-changing conversations, and actionable tools to help you overcome addiction and rediscover purpose.Whether you’re new to recovery, sober-curious, or years alcohol-free, this show will help you find the motivation and mindset to keep going—one day at a time. With millions of downloads and a growing global community, Sober Motivation is where hope meets action.Topics include: quitting alcohol, relapse prevention, mindset shifts, personal growth, mental health, community connection, and rebuilding your life after addiction.If you’re ready to live alcohol-free and create real change, follow The Sober Motivation Podcast today—because sobriety isn’t the end of your story, it’s the beginning.Contact me anytime at www.sobermotivation.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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