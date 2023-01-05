Sober Motivation: Sharing Sobriety Stories

Ricky started drinking alcohol early on in life and joined the Marines after high school. Ricky never talked to anyone about his internal struggles and used alcohol to numb the pain.

Ricky started drinking early on in life and it just became the norm. Everyone around Ricky was always drinking and for years it never seemed like a problem. Ricky joined the Marines after high school and would experience several traumatic events and decided to quit drinking for a year but slowly got back into drinking. Ricky never asked for help and struggled in silence for many many years. One day Ricky describes it has something clicked in his head and he knew things had to change. Ricky was still drunk and logged on the Instagram in search of help. This is Ricky's story on the sober motivation podcast.