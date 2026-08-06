Sober Motivation: Sharing Sobriety Stories

Jason spent decades believing he had everything under control.

He built a successful career, became known as the guy who could outdrink almost anyone, and convinced himself that because he was still functioning, he didn’t really have a problem.

But behind the scenes, alcohol—and eventually cocaine—had quietly become the solution to every uncomfortable feeling. Anxiety. Loneliness. Shame. Divorce. The pressure to keep it all together.

After watching his mother die from alcohol-related liver failure, Jason knew he had to change. He quit drinking… but discovered that removing alcohol alone wasn’t enough. Recovery didn’t truly begin until he found honesty, connection, and a community where he no longer had to hide.

In this episode, Jason shares:

Growing up between divorced parents and constantly starting over

College drinking, drugs, and the rave scene

Building an identity around being “the party guy”

What it really means to be a functional alcoholic

Why quitting alcohol didn’t solve everything

The shame of hiding addiction while appearing “sober”

How connection finally broke the cycle of relapse

Why he now believes sobriety is a superpower



Whether you’re trying to quit drinking, coming back after another relapse, or supporting someone you love, Jason’s story is a reminder that recovery isn’t about perfection—it’s about finding the courage to keep showing up.



If this episode resonates with you, please follow the podcast, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it today.



Jason on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasondlyman/

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Sober Motivation Website: https://www.sobermotivation.com

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Contact me anytime: brad@sobermotivation.com

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