Sober Motivation: Sharing Sobriety Stories

Nathan Harmon battled divorced parents, suicidal thoughts, self harm, alcohol and drug addictions, bulimia and eventually jail.
On this weeks episode we have Nathan Harmon. His journey comes from a combination of a troubled past and a great desire to help others overcome many of his same struggles. In his younger years Nathan battled divorced parents, suicidal thoughts, self harm, alcohol and drug addictions, bulimia and eventually jail. On July 17th, 2009 Nathan was the driver in a drinking and driving accident and from that experience his life was changed forever. Nathan has 13.5 years sober and this is his story on the sober motivation podcast.
5/1/2023
51:03
Matt J. struggled with alcohol for years and was confused as he never hit a ”rock bottom”
Matt J. joined the show this week. Matt was confused for years about giving up alcohol because he never hit what some may call rock bottom, but deep down, Matt knew something had to change. Matt describes his childhood as terrible, and alcohol would help him fit in during social situations. Everything began to change when Matt attended his first AA meeting, raised his hand, and said, I am an alcoholic. Matt has not had a drink of alcohol in nine years, and this is Matt’s story on the sober motivation podcast.
4/24/2023
46:54
Ricky started drinking alcohol early on in life and joined the Marines after high school. Ricky never talked to anyone about his internal struggles and used alcohol to numb the pain.
Ricky started drinking early on in life and it just became the norm. Everyone around Ricky was always drinking and for years it never seemed like a problem. Ricky joined the Marines after high school and would experience several traumatic events and decided to quit drinking for a year but slowly got back into drinking. Ricky never asked for help and struggled in silence for many many years. One day Ricky describes it has something clicked in his head and he knew things had to change. Ricky was still drunk and logged on the Instagram in search of help. This is Ricky's story on the sober motivation podcast.
4/20/2023
43:56
John Mabry lost everything due to his addiction and getting sober for himself changed everything.
John Mabry was in a car accident which resulted in the loss of his leg and his addiction began. John had a ton of success with acting, education but always struggled with feeling insecure, broken and unfixable and John believed that. John attended many rehabs and would go on to lose his brother to an overdose and many more things in his life. John would find a way out but he had to get sober for himself. This is John’s story on the sober motivation podcast.
4/12/2023
47:16
Paul Holley had to decide to get sober for himself and to get to that place it took 6 times in jail and 4 DUI’s and much much more.
Paul Holley struggled with alcohol for many many years and never thought a way out was possible. Paul was in jail 6 times and had been arrested for drinking and driving 4 times. Paul had to attend meetings and never took things seriously. Paul would go on auto pilot most times he drank and did not have an off switch. On January 1, 2017 Paul reached out to a sober friend and has been sober since. This is Paul's story on the sober motivation podcast.
The sober motivation podcast will have new guests each week sharing their sobriety stories to inspire others about what is possible. After listening you will see that sobriety is so possible and you are not alone on this journey.