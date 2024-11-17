Election 2024: Rescued Republic? The 250th Evolutionary Lens with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying

In this 250th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), we talk about the state of the world through an evolutionary lens.In this week's episode, we discuss the election results. The outcome—Trump in office, and both legislative bodies having a Republican majority—has the strong potential to be positive for everyone, and yet so many people are scared or angry. We discuss why, and provide some reasons that letting go of your fear and anger is the right thing to do. Also: what do exit polls reveal about who voted blue vs red? Who are the women who voted for Trump? How can you level up yourself and your understanding of the world? Then: why is the New York Times producing graphics that omit some of its own data, making it appear that the West coast had no shift in voting between 2020 and 2024 (spoiler: a significant majority of counties across the countries moved red this election). Finally: which party had more people who hoped for authoritarian crackdowns just two years ago? And what did the CDC have planned for the dirty and unvaccinated?*****Mentioned in this episode:Election results: https://www.270towin.com/2024-election-results-live/president/Why I Am Voting for Trump: https://naturalselections.substack.com/p/why-i-am-voting-for-trumpExit polls: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-pollsAlexandros Marinos, self-help guru: https://x.com/alexandrosM/status/1854283641175801973NYT election map: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/11/05/us/elections/results-president.htmlAuthoritarianism by party in 2022: https://x.com/JoshRainerGold/status/1854438586856415573Jeffrey Tucker: The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cdc-planned-quarantine-camps-nationwide/