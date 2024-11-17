What Jessica Rose Knows: Dr. Jessica Rose on DarkHorse
Bret Speaks with Dr. Jessica Rose on the subject of the rift within the COVID dissident community regarding the existence of a novel pathogen.Find Dr. Jessica Rose on X at https://x.com/JesslovesMJK and on her Substacks at https://jessicar.substack.com and https://jessica5b3.substack.com.
It Takes a Potemkin Village: The 251st Evolutionary Lens with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying
In this 251st in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), we talk about the state of the world through an evolutionary lens.In this week's episode, we discuss how the Harris campaign spent their billion dollar war chest—including on celebrities who appeared to be endorsing her because they believed in her, but were actually getting paid. Also: $26 million was spent for "text message outreach," any many people donated $10 or $20. It's reverse Robin Hood: stealing from the poor, to give to the rich. Related: how can we stay optimistic about unity, when we are seeing such different things? Finally: the New York Times finds a whole bunch of well-credential "experts" in nutrition to assure us that seed oils are excellent for your health. (They're not.) You have a choice: follow the science, or think scientifically for yourself, and actually be healthy.

Mentioned in this episode:Harris campaign disbursements from the FEC: https://github.com/gaiaus/2024-us-presidential-general-election/blob/main/harris%2Fspending%2Ftop_500_recipients.MDNews Nation with Lindy Li: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv3XbWtHyMgRescue the Republic: https://jointheresistance.orgSmith professors saw a perfect campaign: https://www.smith.edu/news-events/news/hope-and-actionReason for Optimism: https://naturalselections.substack.com/p/reason-for-optimismAre Seed Oils Actually Bad for You? https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/09/well/eat/seed-oil-effects.htmlProfessor Gardner's site: https://www.med.stanford.edu/profiles/christopher-gardnerThumbnail Courtesy: Kent Nishimura / Stringer / Getty Images News via Getty Images.
Election 2024: Rescued Republic? The 250th Evolutionary Lens with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying
In this 250th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), we talk about the state of the world through an evolutionary lens.In this week's episode, we discuss the election results. The outcome—Trump in office, and both legislative bodies having a Republican majority—has the strong potential to be positive for everyone, and yet so many people are scared or angry. We discuss why, and provide some reasons that letting go of your fear and anger is the right thing to do. Also: what do exit polls reveal about who voted blue vs red? Who are the women who voted for Trump? How can you level up yourself and your understanding of the world? Then: why is the New York Times producing graphics that omit some of its own data, making it appear that the West coast had no shift in voting between 2020 and 2024 (spoiler: a significant majority of counties across the countries moved red this election). Finally: which party had more people who hoped for authoritarian crackdowns just two years ago? And what did the CDC have planned for the dirty and unvaccinated?

Mentioned in this episode:Election results: https://www.270towin.com/2024-election-results-live/president/Why I Am Voting for Trump: https://naturalselections.substack.com/p/why-i-am-voting-for-trumpExit polls: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-pollsAlexandros Marinos, self-help guru: https://x.com/alexandrosM/status/1854283641175801973NYT election map: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/11/05/us/elections/results-president.htmlAuthoritarianism by party in 2022: https://x.com/JoshRainerGold/status/1854438586856415573Jeffrey Tucker: The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cdc-planned-quarantine-camps-nationwide/
Vote No on New York's Prop. 1 | Bret Weinstein and Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
New York's Prop. 1 pretends to protect against discrimination while, in a paragraph not visible to voters, it sets the stage for a massive new wave of discrimination!Equal protection under the law is in jeopardy. If this Trojan Horse works, it will soon spread to other states.Please listen to Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox and vote down Prop. 1!Find Bobbie Anne Cox on X at https://x.com/Attorney_Cox and more on Prop. 1 at http://votenoonprop1.org
Shots in the Dark: Kevin McKernan on DarkHorse
Bret Speaks with Kevin McKernan on the subject of accountability and the dangers of centralized control in public and science. They discuss the complexities surrounding COVID vaccines, molecular biology, and the implications of PCR testing. The conversation touches on regulatory oversight, potential fraud in vaccine production, and the controversial presence of SV40 in vaccines, raising critical questions about public health and safety. Find Kevin McKernan at: http://anandamide.substack.com, and https://x.com/Kevin_McKernan.

Mentioned in this Episode:- Kary Mullis cautioned PCR is an inappropriate test for infectiousness https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/ and https://youtu.be/ZmZft4fXhQQ?si=Qj38G81_A81jOUbw - Luc Montagnier https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2008/montagnier/facts/ https://youtu.be/4fIS6h3QCu4?si=wCmiTRBpdnVhdoEt - Phil Buckhaults Found DNA in COVID-19 Vaccine Residuals https://youtu.be/C7Qs166xR28?si=vsEvbOwGsNe17ReX - Dr. Harvey Risch's presentation https://rumble.com/vp0t0k-dr.-harvey-rischs-presentation-at-the-c19-minisymposium-session-november-7-.html - Ron Johnson presentation https://rumble.com/v4fwif3-senator-ron-johnson-roundtable-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel.html - The Brook Jackson Case with Warner Mendenhall https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
The DarkHorse Podcast is hosted by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. Bret and Heather both have PhDs in biology, and they seek truth and explore a wide variety of topics with their evolutionary toolkit as society loses its footing.