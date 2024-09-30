On the eve of the 2024 presidential election, Jesse Wegman, member of The New York Times editorial board and author of Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College, and Robert Hardaway, professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and author of Saving the Electoral College: Why the National Popular Vote Would Undermine Democracy, join Jeffrey Rosen to debate the Electoral College and preview potential legal challenges that might arise in the aftermath of the election. This program was originally streamed live as part of the NCC’s America’s Town Hall series on October 29, 2024.
Resources:
Robert Hardaway, Saving the Electoral College Why the National Popular Vote Would Undermine Democracy (2019)
Jesse Wegman, Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College (2020)
Electoral College, Article II, Section 1, Clauses 2 and 3, Interactive Constitution
National Popular Vote
Ranked Choice Voting
Article I, Section III, The Senate, Interactive Constitution
Cass Sunstein, “On Jan. 6, Will Vice President Harris Certify the Election?,” Wall Street Journal, Oct. 25, 2024
Gary Lawson and Jack Beerman, “Congressional Meddling In Presidential Elections: Still Unconstitutional After All These Years; A Comment On Sunstein,” April 2023
“The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway,” Politico, Oct. 20, 2024
Moore v. Harper (2023)
