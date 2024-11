The NCC’s 2024 National First Amendment Summit

This week, the National Constitution Center convened the 2024 National First Amendment Summit, in partnership with FIRE and NYU‚Äôs First Amendment Watch. America‚Äôs leading legal thinkers joined for a vigorous discussion on the state of free speech in America and around the globe. ‚ÄúFree Speech on Campus Today‚ÄĚ features Mary Anne Franks, author of the new book Fearless Speech: Breaking Free from the First Amendment; ¬†FIRE‚Äôs Vice President of Campus Advocacy Alex Morey; and Keith Whittington, author of You Can't Teach That!: The Battle over University Classrooms. ‚ÄúFree Speech In and Out of the Courts‚ÄĚ features Nadine Strossen, author of Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know; Jonathan Turley, author of the new book The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage; and Kenji Yoshino of NYU School of Law and Meta's Oversight Board. ¬† Resources: 2024 National First Amendment Summit¬† FIRE: Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression¬† NYU‚Äôs First Amendment Watch¬† Mary Ann Franks, Fearless Speech: Breaking Free from the First Amendment (2024)¬† Keith Whittington, You Can‚Äôt Teach That!: The Battle over University Classrooms (2024)¬† Nadine Strossen, Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know (2023)¬† Jonathan Turley, The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage (2024)¬† Meta Oversight Board