Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

In this episode of the podcast, Dr. David Puder sits down with Dr. Karen Maroda, a renowned psychoanalyst, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and author of influential books including The Power of Countertransference and The Analyst's Vulnerability. Together they explore a powerful clinical insight: disengagement precedes enactment. Learn how therapists' unprocessed countertransference (irritation, boredom, guilt, anger, or helplessness) often leads to emotional withdrawal before erupting into destructive enactments that can rupture the therapeutic relationship.

Dr. Maroda shares candid examples from her own practice, including a personal enactment she later processed with her patient, and demonstrates practical strategies for catching disengagement early, using constructive self-disclosure, and maintaining emotional presence. The conversation features a live role-play, deep discussion of parentification in therapists' histories, setting healthy boundaries, managing guilt and shame, and turning potential pitfalls into opportunities for deeper connection.



By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.25 Psychiatry CME Credits.

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