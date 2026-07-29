Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
276 episodes
Mentalization-Based Therapy (MBT) Explained: Practical Techniques to Improve Clinical Outcomes in Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD & Narcissism07/29/2026 | 1h 28 mins.In this episode, Dr. David Puder speaks with Robert Drozek, clinical director of the Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT) Clinic at McLean Hospital and teaching associate at Harvard Medical School, about practical Mentalization-Based Therapy techniques to improve clinical outcomes in borderline personality disorder (BPD), OCD, and narcissism. Drozek explains the "What, Why, and How" model of mentalizing, how to address psychic equivalence (rigid certainty), pretend mode, and teleological thinking, and offers concrete strategies clinicians can use in session and assign as between-session work to help patients reconnect with difficult emotions, reduce intellectualization, and develop more flexible, reflective ways of understanding themselves and others.
Link to blog
Link to YouTube video
Nancy McWilliams on Shame, Transference, Personality Disorders & Becoming a Better Therapist07/17/2026 | 1h 39 mins.In this in-depth interview, Dr. David Puder welcomes renowned psychoanalyst and author Dr. Nancy McWilliams to discuss essential clinical topics from her seminal books Psychoanalytic Diagnosis and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy. Dr. McWilliams shares practical wisdom on working with shame in therapy by emphasizing self-acceptance over mere self-knowledge, along with powerful insights into transference, countertransference, and projective identification. The conversation explores how different therapist personality styles influence clinical work, strengths, and vulnerabilities. Additional highlights include building love and trust in the therapeutic relationship, protecting the therapeutic frame, setting early boundaries, and real-world guidance on handling stalking and boundary violations.
By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.5 Psychiatry CME Credits.
Link to blog
Link to YouTube video
Murderbot: Schizoid Personality, Neurodivergence, and the Search for Humanity in AI06/26/2026 | 58 mins.Dr. David Puder and Dr. Eric Bender explore the Apple TV+ series Murderbot through a psychiatric lens. Based on Martha Wells' Murderbot Diaries, they analyze the hacked SecUnit's journey as a profound portrait of schizoid personality dynamics, neurodivergence, social anxiety, masking, trauma, and the deep human longing for connection while fearing it. Drawing on Nancy McWilliams' work on schizoid dynamics and D.W. Winnicott, the discussion examines AI identity, reflective functioning, PTSD, and what Murderbot reveals about humanity in the age of artificial intelligence.
By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.0 Psychiatry CME Credits.
Link to blog
Link to YouTube video
Side Effect Mastery in Psychopharmacology: Rawlings–Thompson A-F Classification, Low Slow Titration & Real-World Management with Dr. Michael Cummings & Dr. Blaire Heath06/19/2026 | 1h 28 mins.Dr. David Puder sits down with psychopharmacology expert Dr. Michael Cummings and Dr. Blaire Heath to discuss Side Effect Mastery in Psychopharmacology. This episode dives deep into the Rawlings–Thompson A-F Classification system for understanding and managing medication side effects, emphasizing low and slow titration strategies to improve tolerability and patient outcomes. They discuss practical, real-world approaches to common challenges, including orthostatic hypotension, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis from SSRIs/SNRIs), tremor management, alopecia from valproic acid and lithium, anticholinergic burden, and much more. Dr. Cummings shares his insights on receptor dynamics, metabolizer status, bedtime dosing, and when to reconsider diagnosis after treatment failures.
By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.25 Psychiatry CME Credits.
Link to blog
Link to YouTube video
Disengagement Precedes Enactment: Mastering Countertransference with Dr. Karen Maroda06/12/2026 | 1h 33 mins.In this episode of the podcast, Dr. David Puder sits down with Dr. Karen Maroda, a renowned psychoanalyst, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and author of influential books including The Power of Countertransference and The Analyst's Vulnerability. Together they explore a powerful clinical insight: disengagement precedes enactment. Learn how therapists' unprocessed countertransference (irritation, boredom, guilt, anger, or helplessness) often leads to emotional withdrawal before erupting into destructive enactments that can rupture the therapeutic relationship.
Dr. Maroda shares candid examples from her own practice, including a personal enactment she later processed with her patient, and demonstrates practical strategies for catching disengagement early, using constructive self-disclosure, and maintaining emotional presence. The conversation features a live role-play, deep discussion of parentification in therapists' histories, setting healthy boundaries, managing guilt and shame, and turning potential pitfalls into opportunities for deeper connection.
By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.25 Psychiatry CME Credits.
Link to blog
Link to YouTube video
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast
Join David Puder as he covers different topics on psychiatry and psychotherapy. He will draw from the wisdom of his mentors, research, in-session therapy and psychiatry experience, and his own journey through mental health to discuss topics that affect mental health professionals and popsychology enthusiasts alike. Through interviews, he will dialogue with both medical students, residents and expert psychiatrists and psychotherapists, and even with people who have been through their own mental health journey. This podcast was created to help others in their journey to becoming wise, empathic, genuine and connected in their personal and professional lives.Podcast website
Listen to Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.