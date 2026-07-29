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Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

David Puder, M.D.
Health & WellnessMedicine
Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast
Latest episode

276 episodes

  • Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

    Mentalization-Based Therapy (MBT) Explained: Practical Techniques to Improve Clinical Outcomes in Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD & Narcissism

    07/29/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    In this episode, Dr. David Puder speaks with Robert Drozek, clinical director of the Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT) Clinic at McLean Hospital and teaching associate at Harvard Medical School, about practical Mentalization-Based Therapy techniques to improve clinical outcomes in borderline personality disorder (BPD), OCD, and narcissism. Drozek explains the "What, Why, and How" model of mentalizing, how to address psychic equivalence (rigid certainty), pretend mode, and teleological thinking, and offers concrete strategies clinicians can use in session and assign as between-session work to help patients reconnect with difficult emotions, reduce intellectualization, and develop more flexible, reflective ways of understanding themselves and others.
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  • Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

    Nancy McWilliams on Shame, Transference, Personality Disorders & Becoming a Better Therapist

    07/17/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    In this in-depth interview, Dr. David Puder welcomes renowned psychoanalyst and author Dr. Nancy McWilliams to discuss essential clinical topics from her seminal books Psychoanalytic Diagnosis and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy. Dr. McWilliams shares practical wisdom on working with shame in therapy by emphasizing self-acceptance over mere self-knowledge, along with powerful insights into transference, countertransference, and projective identification. The conversation explores how different therapist personality styles influence clinical work, strengths, and vulnerabilities. Additional highlights include building love and trust in the therapeutic relationship, protecting the therapeutic frame, setting early boundaries, and real-world guidance on handling stalking and boundary violations. 
     
    By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.5 Psychiatry CME Credits.
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  • Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

    Murderbot: Schizoid Personality, Neurodivergence, and the Search for Humanity in AI

    06/26/2026 | 58 mins.
    Dr. David Puder and Dr. Eric Bender explore the Apple TV+ series Murderbot through a psychiatric lens. Based on Martha Wells' Murderbot Diaries, they analyze the hacked SecUnit's journey as a profound portrait of schizoid personality dynamics, neurodivergence, social anxiety, masking, trauma, and the deep human longing for connection while fearing it. Drawing on Nancy McWilliams' work on schizoid dynamics and D.W. Winnicott, the discussion examines AI identity, reflective functioning, PTSD, and what Murderbot reveals about humanity in the age of artificial intelligence. 
    By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.0 Psychiatry CME Credits.
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  • Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

    Side Effect Mastery in Psychopharmacology: Rawlings–Thompson A-F Classification, Low Slow Titration & Real-World Management with Dr. Michael Cummings & Dr. Blaire Heath

    06/19/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Dr. David Puder sits down with psychopharmacology expert Dr. Michael Cummings and Dr. Blaire Heath to discuss Side Effect Mastery in Psychopharmacology. This episode dives deep into the Rawlings–Thompson A-F Classification system for understanding and managing medication side effects, emphasizing low and slow titration strategies to improve tolerability and patient outcomes. They discuss practical, real-world approaches to common challenges, including orthostatic hypotension, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis from SSRIs/SNRIs), tremor management, alopecia from valproic acid and lithium, anticholinergic burden, and much more. Dr. Cummings shares his insights on receptor dynamics, metabolizer status, bedtime dosing, and when to reconsider diagnosis after treatment failures. 
    By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.25 Psychiatry CME Credits.
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  • Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

    Disengagement Precedes Enactment: Mastering Countertransference with Dr. Karen Maroda

    06/12/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    In this episode of the podcast, Dr. David Puder sits down with Dr. Karen Maroda, a renowned psychoanalyst, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and author of influential books including The Power of Countertransference and The Analyst's Vulnerability. Together they explore a powerful clinical insight: disengagement precedes enactment. Learn how therapists' unprocessed countertransference (irritation, boredom, guilt, anger, or helplessness) often leads to emotional withdrawal before erupting into destructive enactments that can rupture the therapeutic relationship.
    Dr. Maroda shares candid examples from her own practice, including a personal enactment she later processed with her patient, and demonstrates practical strategies for catching disengagement early, using constructive self-disclosure, and maintaining emotional presence. The conversation features a live role-play, deep discussion of parentification in therapists' histories, setting healthy boundaries, managing guilt and shame, and turning potential pitfalls into opportunities for deeper connection.
     
    By listening to this episode, you can earn 1.25 Psychiatry CME Credits.
    Link to blog
    Link to YouTube video
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About Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast
Join David Puder as he covers different topics on psychiatry and psychotherapy. He will draw from the wisdom of his mentors, research, in-session therapy and psychiatry experience, and his own journey through mental health to discuss topics that affect mental health professionals and popsychology enthusiasts alike. Through interviews, he will dialogue with both medical students, residents and expert psychiatrists and psychotherapists, and even with people who have been through their own mental health journey. This podcast was created to help others in their journey to becoming wise, empathic, genuine and connected in their personal and professional lives.
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