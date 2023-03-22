Psychiatry & Psychotherapy Podcast

Join David Puder as he covers different topics on psychiatry and psychotherapy. He will draw from the wisdom of his mentors, research, in-session therapy and ps... More
How Anxiety Can Lead to Growth
In this week’s episode of the podcast, we interview Dr. Kirk Schneider, a psychologist, psychotherapist, and author of, Life-enhancing Anxiety: Key to a Sane World. Dr. Schneider is a practicing psychotherapist and director of the Existential-Humanistic Institute, a psychotherapy training institute. As a former mentee of the great existential psychologist Rollo May and a self-described existential-integrative psychotherapist, he has made significant contributions to the fields of humanistic psychology and existential psychology throughout his career. Link to blog here.
4/27/2023
1:14:50
Microdosing LSD & Psilocybin: The Future of Psychiatry or Placebo?
The idea of using psychedelics to treat psychiatric symptoms has been approaching mainstream popularity thanks to podcasters like Joe Rogan, Tim Ferris, and Sam Harris. As interest in these substances continues to grow, so does the size of the online communities centered around this topic. While there is undoubtedly value in recognizing some of the claims being made about microdosing, it’s important to recognize where the literature currently stands and to identify where there are gaps in understanding. In this episode, Dr. David Puder and Liam Browning discuss the state of Microdosing in current research. Link to blog here.
4/19/2023
1:14:16
Partial and Intensive Outpatient Program for Psychosomatic and Medical Illness
Over the last several years, Dr. Puder has worked as the medical director for Loma Linda University Health’s MEND program, a hospital-based intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial program that works with patients who have chronic illness and their families. Jesse has been a lead therapist instrumental to the program’s success and Brian Distelberg oversees the MEND program and acts as the Director of Research for the program. During this episode, they come together to discuss the MEND program. Link to blog here.
4/12/2023
1:17:58
“Serotonin Toxicity”, Otherwise known as Serotonin Syndrome
In today’s episode of the podcast, we are joined by psychiatrist and neuropharmacologist Dr. Ken Gillman who is the founder and convener of the International MAOI (monoamine oxidase inhibitor) Expert Group and widely recognized as a world expert in serotonin toxicity. Serotonin toxicity (syndrome) is a rare as well as potentially lethal form of toxicity that results from excess serotonin within neuronal synapses. There are numerous poorly written/controlled case reports that have perpetuated misinformation about drugs that can cause serotonin toxicity. While the word “syndrome” is often used, toxicity is a more accurate description given that toxicity represents a spectrum of severity rather than a defined set of symptoms. In today’s podcast, we will discuss the pathophysiology, causes, clinical presentation, criteria, controversies, and medical management of serotonin toxicity. Full blog here.
4/5/2023
1:19:44
Real Self-Care with Pooja Lakshmin
On this week’s episode of the podcast, we interview psychiatrist, author, and founder of Gemma Women, Dr. Pooja Lakshmin. Dr. Lakshmin founded Gemma Women for the purpose of educating women on cultural and social structures that impact their mental health. Gemma also provides community groups, evidence-based conversations, and courses covering topics such as stress, inequity, and structural violence. In her new book, Real Self-Care, she discusses personal experiences that led her to create this transformative movement to redefine wellness. Link to blog here.
Join David Puder as he covers different topics on psychiatry and psychotherapy. He will draw from the wisdom of his mentors, research, in-session therapy and psychiatry experience, and his own journey through mental health to discuss topics that affect mental health professionals and popsychology enthusiasts alike. Through interviews, he will dialogue with both medical students, residents and expert psychiatrists and psychotherapists, and even with people who have been through their own mental health journey. This podcast was created to help others in their journey to becoming wise, empathic, genuine and connected in their personal and professional lives.