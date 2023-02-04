Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
In Defense of Plants
Plants are everything. They are also incredibly interesting. From the smallest duckweed to the tallest redwood, the botanical world is full of wonder. Tune in f... More
  • Ep. 419 - Ant Dispersal Revisited
    What started as a question about some strange "seeds" in ant ant nest turned into an explosion of scientific investigations into the links between oaks, gall wasps, and ants. We revisit a conversation with Dr. Robert Warren in which we discuss the mind-blowing evolutionary insights that can come from natural history observations and what they could mean for seed dispersal in spring ephemerals.
    4/30/2023
    38:52
  • Ep. 418 - Resisting the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid
    The hemlock woolly adelgid has devastated hemlock populations throughout eastern North America and climate change is only going to make things worse for native Tsuga species. Understanding how to combat such invasive pests is vitally important for species survival and ecosystem health. One fruitful avenue of research involves understanding the capacity for natural resistance in some hemlock trees. Join me and Ecologist Ian Kinahan as we discuss the ins and outs of woolly adelgid resistance and how it may offer a glimmer of hope for North America's hemlock trees.
    4/23/2023
    44:31
  • Ep. 417 - Coping with Change as an Alpine Plant
    Environmental change is something that all organisms must deal with throughout their life. This is especially true for long-lived plants. Adapt or die is often the only options available for most plants, but predicting their responses can be extremely difficult. That is where people like Dr. Megan DeMarche come in. Using long term datasets on centuries old alpine plants, Dr. DeMarche and her colleagues are hard at work trying to understand how alpine plants may or may not adapt to rapid changes in their habitat and how these sorts of data can help improve plant conservation efforts.
    4/16/2023
    53:46
  • Ep. 416 - Duckweed Microbiomes
    The group of plants collectively referred to as "duckweeds" are full of superlatives. Duckweeds boast the smallest flowers in the world, the smallest seeds in the world, and are among the fastest growing plants in the world. Despite their small stature, they also play host to a surprisingly diverse microbiome. How this microbiome affects duckweeds, especially in the context of environmental stresses like pollution has massive implications that stretch far beyond the plants themselves. Join me and Jason Laurich as we explore the fascinating world of the duckweed microbiome.
    4/9/2023
    52:45
  • Ep. 415 - Inside the Minds of Bees
    Thoughts, Memories, Personalities... These aren't concepts that readily jump to mind when someone says bees, but Dr. Stephen Buchmann is here to tell you they should! Join us as we discuss his new book "What a Bee Knows" and what it can teach us about how bees' perception of the world has shaped plants over evolutionary time.
    4/2/2023
    35:54

About In Defense of Plants Podcast

Plants are everything. They are also incredibly interesting. From the smallest duckweed to the tallest redwood, the botanical world is full of wonder. Tune in for a podcast celebrating everything botany.

