Casey Luskin: The Origin and Uniqueness of Humans

Survive. Reproduce. Repeat. Is that all we're here for? Some people make this claim, including noted evolutionary biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins. But does it match up with the scientific evidence? On this ID The Future, we're sharing selections from a recent talk by geologist Dr. Casey Luskin on the origin and uniqueness of human beings. You’d be hard-pressed to find another lecture that accomplishes what Casey does here in 30 minutes: review the fossil history of hominids and humans to show the large, unbridged gap between the two, bust the myth that humans are 99% genetically similar to chimps, demonstrate the plausibility of intelligent design to explain the Big Bang origin of the genus Homo, and argue that the human race is unique and unparalleled in its moral, intellectual, and creative abilities. Source