Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to NASA's Curious Universe in the App
Listen to NASA's Curious Universe in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
NASA's Curious Universe

NASA's Curious Universe

Podcast NASA's Curious Universe
Podcast NASA's Curious Universe

NASA's Curious Universe

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
add
Our universe is a wild and wonderful place. Join NASA astronauts, scientists and engineers on a new adventure each week — all you need is your curiosity. First-... More
Science
Our universe is a wild and wonderful place. Join NASA astronauts, scientists and engineers on a new adventure each week — all you need is your curiosity. First-... More

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • To the Stars with Astronaut Jessica Watkins
    In this special season five finale episode, join NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, self-proclaimed “rock nerd” on a journey to the stars.
    4/11/2023
  • Suiting up for Space
    Spacesuits are more than just garments – in the airless vacuum of space or on the freezing surface of the moon, they keep astronauts alive. Explore how NASA engineers like Amy Ross and Paromita Mitra have contributed to the development of the next generation of spacesuits.
    4/4/2023
  • Field Notes: Nhulunbuy, Australia
    Tropical rainforests, snowy mountain peaks, even the Australian outback – NASA experts travel to a wide range of environments right here on Earth to better understand our universe. Miles Hatfield, NASA heliophysics science writer, recaps a recent reporting trip to cover a sounding rocket launch in Australia’s remote Northern Territories.
    3/28/2023
  • How to Build A Spacecraft
    Spacecraft go through a lot - exploring dangerous worlds across the cold expanse of space. Not to mention the chaos of a launch! So how do we build a mission that can take on dangerous environments and the harrowing trip to reach them? Explore the world of mission-building with scientists from Venus’ DAVINCI mission.
    3/21/2023
  • Stargazers Welcome
    The night sky isn’t just for experts, it belongs to all of us! And we here at NASA love to encourage people to go out and take a look. Amateur astronomer Kevin Hartnett, Hubble Social Media Lead Elizabeth Tammi, and the Astronomical Society of Greenbelt take us on a tour of the stars and share how you can join from your own backyard.
    3/14/2023

More Science podcasts

About NASA's Curious Universe

Our universe is a wild and wonderful place. Join NASA astronauts, scientists and engineers on a new adventure each week — all you need is your curiosity. First-time space explorers welcome.
Podcast website

Listen to NASA's Curious Universe, MSL Talk and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

NASA's Curious Universe

NASA's Curious Universe

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

NASA's Curious Universe: Podcasts in Family