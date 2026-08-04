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NASA's Curious Universe

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Science
NASA's Curious Universe
Latest episode

103 episodes

  • NASA's Curious Universe

    Launching Soon: NASA’s Roman Space Telescope

    08/04/2026 | 4 mins.
    NASA is about to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which will change the way we see the universe and settle essential questions about some of the biggest mysteries out there. In a new limited series, Curious Universe takes you behind the scenes with NASA scientists and engineers who made Roman a reality—no Ph.D. required.

    Learn more about the Roman Space Telescope at nasa.gov/roman
  • NASA's Curious Universe

    There’s More Space in Your Life Than You Think

    07/21/2026 | 33 mins.
    In its mission to explore the unknown in air and space, NASA ends up inventing a lot of new things. Then, the agency “spins off” those inventions to companies that produce products to make our lives easier and safer here on Earth. From memory foam mattresses and cordless power tools to wireless headphones and dating apps, NASA Technology is all around you, even if you’re not an astronaut.

    To read NASA's Spinoff publication, visit spinoff.nasa.gov.
  • NASA's Curious Universe

    Meet the Artemis III Crew

    06/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    Meet the astronauts who will fly on Artemis III: Commander Randy Bresnik, Pilot Luca Parmitano, and Mission Specialists Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas. In this special presentation of Houston We Have a Podcast, the Artemis III astronauts discuss their backgrounds and training ahead of them to prepare for one of the most complex human spaceflight missions in history.

    For more information about Artemis III, visit nasa.gov/artemis-iii
  • NASA's Curious Universe

    Catching Up With Perseverance on Mars

    06/02/2026 | 40 mins.
    NASA’s robotic explorers are looking for signs of ancient life on Mars. In its five years and counting on the surface of the Red Planet, the Perseverance rover has collected dozens of rock samples, including tantalizing features that could be signs of past life. Scientists want to keep studying Mars. That’s why NASA plans to send a fleet of next-generation helicopter drones and—one day—astronauts. In this episode, catch up on Perseverance’s biggest discoveries with project scientist Katie Stack Morgan and fly along with Håvard Grip, the pilot for the first-ever flight of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter. 

    For more information, visit nasa.gov/perseverance
  • NASA's Curious Universe

    Bonus: Behind the Scenes of Artemis II with NASA Experts

    05/02/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this bonus episode, go behind the scenes of key moments from Artemis II with NASA experts who made them possible. Engineers who launched the rocket describe the hours-long process that led to a successful liftoff. The leader of the closeout crew recalls his sendoff message as the astronauts were sealed inside their spacecraft. And the Artemis II lunar science lead—aka “Science Lady” in some viral social media posts—explains why the astronauts’ description of the Moon put a huge grin on her face.  

    For more information about Artemis II, visit nasa.gov/artemis-ii
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About NASA's Curious Universe
Come get curious with NASA. As an official NASA podcast, Curious Universe brings you mind-blowing science and space adventures you won't find anywhere else. Explore the cosmos alongside astronauts, scientists, engineers, and other top NASA experts who are achieving remarkable feats in science, space exploration, and aeronautics. Learn something new about the wild and wonderful universe we share. All you need to get started is a little curiosity. NASA's Curious Universe is an official NASA podcast hosted by Padi Boyd and Jacob Pinter. Discover more original NASA shows at nasa.gov/podcasts
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