Ivan Phillipsen
Available Episodes

5 of 74
  Where Does Bird's Nest Soup Come From?
    This episode—which is Number 74—is all about edible bird's nests and Bird's Nest Soup.Edible bird nests are a traditional delicacy in east Asia. Especially in China. For centuries, wealthy Chinese people have consumed edible bird nests. Usually in the form of bird's nest soup.Throughout much of recent history, this dish has been one of the most expensive foods in the world.No wonder people have called edible bird nests the "caviar of the east," or "white gold."Perhaps the primary reason people spend ungodly amounts of money on bird's nest soup is because of its medicinal properties. Well… It's supposed medicinal properties, anyway.In traditional Chinese medicine, it's believed that the benefits you can get from eating these nests include: a prolonged life, increased attractiveness, increased libido, brain health, bone strength, no more diabetes, no more cancer, a stronger immune system, more energy, better looking skin, and better circulation.Wow.  So basically, it sounds like an edible bird's nest is a cure-all—a panacea. That's pretty impressive! But is it true?And where do these nests come from? What do they look like?In today's episode, we'll get into all of that. We'll talk about which birds make these amazing nests, and how they do it.We'll also look at the way people harvest edible bird's nests, the global industry for this product, and some ethical concerns. Links of InterestSalivating for a New Nest [VIDEO]The Swiftlet Tribe, Collocaliini
    4/14/2023
    33:04
  Cranes
    This is Episode 73. It's all about birds in the avian family Gruidae… the cranes.These tall birds are charismatic and super interesting. It's going to be fun to do a deep dive into all things crane today.Humans around the world have celebrated cranes for thousands of years, for their graceful beauty and their exuberant courtship dances. Across many cultures, cranes have inspired paintings, songs, dances, legends, martial arts, heavy construction machinery apparently, and the most iconic animal design in the fine art of origami.It's spring in the Northern Hemisphere right now, and that means that in many parts of the world, cranes are on the move. They're migrating north. Along the way, they stop to rest and refuel at certain staging areas. Hundreds or thousands of cranes can end up at a single staging area or stopover and this can be a wonderful sight to see for birders and other nature lovers.There are a bunch of crane festivals around this time every year. It's a rare thing for any kind of bird to get so much attention and adoration like this. Cranes are just that special.So how about we have our own little crane festival today. Let's get to know these amazing birds. Links of InterestSandhill Cranes and Colts [VIDEO]Crane TrustInternational Crane FoundationWhooping Crane dancing [VIDEO]Common Crane courtship [VIDEO]
    3/26/2023
    53:49
  Hurricanes and Heatwaves: How Does Extreme Weather Affect Birds?
    This episode—which is Number 72—is about what happens to birds, not just in bad weather, but in really bad weather. We're talking hurricanes, floods, droughts, heat waves, tornadoes, maybe even the occasional sharknado, and so on.How do birds deal with all these natural disasters? We'll get into that.We'll be talking mostly about the more immediate effects of storms and other extreme weather on the survival of individual birds and their populations.Birds are tough little buggers. They're tougher than they might look. Many of them live long lives in the face of continual challenges like predators, aggressive rivals, wild temperature swings, strong wind, and heavy precipitation. But an extreme weather event can often be the ultimate test of survival for a bird. Links of InterestThe Southwest Is Facing an 'Unprecedented' Migratory Bird Die-OffWhere Do Birds Go In A Hurricane?
    3/13/2023
    39:46
  What's the Deal With Birds?
    This episode—which is Number 71—is about one particular scientific article.  An article that's near and dear to my heart.This study was published in 2020, in the Scientific Journal of Research and Reviews. You already know the title of the study itself. It's the same as the title of this podcast episode… "What's the Deal With Birds?"The study's author is Doctor Daniel T. Baldassarre. Listen to the episode to find out why  I love this paper...Links of InterestLab Website of Dr. Daniel T. BaldassarrePredatory Publishing websiteChecklist for submitting a manuscript to a journal: Think.Check.Submit
    2/23/2023
    13:11
  Great Blue Heron
    This episode—which is Number 70—is all about the Great Blue Heron. The scientific name for the Great Blue Heron is Ardea herodias.This species is one of the most familiar large birds in North America. So it was inevitable that I'd make a podcast episode about it.The Great Blue Heron is a beautiful, fascinating, and ecologically important bird.Links of Interest'Great Heron' sculpture by artist Dixie Friend GayGreat Blue Heron: Nesting and Mating Behavior [VIDEO]Great Horned Owl attacks Great Blue Heron in Sapsucker Woods [VIDEO]
    2/13/2023
    47:01

About The Science of Birds

The Science of Birds is a lighthearted exploration of bird biology. It's a fun resource for any birder or naturalist who wants to learn more about ornithology. Impress your birding friends at cocktail parties with all of your new bird knowledge! Hosted by Ivan Phillipsen, a passionate naturalist with a PhD in Zoology.
