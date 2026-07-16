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152 episodes
- In each Random Bird Thursday (RBT) episode, the goal is to highlight a bird species that probably isn't going to get featured in a full-length podcast episode. These are birds we might overlook, even though they certainly deserve some appreciation and attention.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
⚠️ SPOILER ALERT!
The featured species in this episode is the Rufous Cacholote (Pseudoseisura unirufa).
Sound Citations:
Sjoerd Mayer, XC3496. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/3496.
Support the show
- In each Random Bird Thursday (RBT) episode, the goal is to highlight a bird species that probably isn't going to get featured in a full-length podcast episode. These are birds we might overlook, even though they certainly deserve some appreciation and attention.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
⚠️ SPOILER ALERT!
The featured species in this episode is the Rufous-sided Gerygone (Gerygone dorsalis).
Sound Citations:
Colin Trainor, XC138529. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/138529.
Support the show
- 👕 Bird Merch — Get yourself some bird shirts!
~~~
Episode 135 takes on one of North America's most recognizable birds: the Red-winged Blackbird, Agelaius phoeniceus. With a population possibly approaching 200 million, this species is a fixture of wetlands and marshes across the continent, and one of the most intensively studied birds in ornithology.
Ivan explores the biology and behavior that make this bird so compelling: its striking sexual dimorphism, the surprisingly complex story behind those iconic red epaulets, and a breeding system that turns out to be far messier than it first appears. Territorial wars, interspecies conflict, and the occasional human casualty are all part of the picture.
The episode also digs into the Red-winged Blackbird's fraught relationship with agriculture—from the enormous crop damage these birds can cause to the high-tech and sometimes controversial methods farmers use to manage them. And despite being among the most abundant birds on the continent, the species has seen a significant population decline over recent decades.
Link to this episode on the Science of Birds website
Support the show
- In each Random Bird Thursday (RBT) episode, the goal is to highlight a bird species that probably isn't going to get featured in a full-length podcast episode. These are birds we might overlook, even though they certainly deserve some appreciation and attention.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
⚠️ SPOILER ALERT!
The featured species in this episode is Jameson's Snipe (Gallinago jamesoni).
Sound Citations:
Niels Krabbe, XC238296. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/238296.
Niels Krabbe, XC47237. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/47237.
Niels Krabbe, XC238308. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/238308.
Support the show
- 👕 Bird Merch — Get yourself some bird shirts!
~~~
This is Episode 134. Ivan takes on one of the most iconic bird families in the avian world: Accipitridae—the hawks, eagles, kites, buzzards, harriers, and Old World Vultures. It's a massive and diverse group with no good nickname, though Ivan has a few suggestions.
The episode covers the key traits that make these birds such formidable predators—from their hooked bills and locking talons to the bony "brow ridge" that gives them their signature scowl. Ivan also digs into the family's staggering diversity: 249 species across 73 genera.
Along the way, there's some evolutionary biology, a Weirdo Alert, and a look at the ancient giant that makes today's largest eagles seem modest by comparison.
Links of Interest
Haast's Eagle episode of the Blurbs podcast
Harpy Eagle video in Spanish, by Alberto Lobato [VIDEO]
Wild Latitudes: Worldwide birding and nature tours.
Link to this episode on the Science of Birds website
Support the show
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About The Science of Birds
The Science of Birds is a lighthearted exploration of bird biology. It's a fun resource for any birder or naturalist who wants to learn more about ornithology. Impress your birding friends at cocktail parties with all of your new bird knowledge! Hosted by Ivan Phillipsen, a professional birding guide and passionate naturalist with a PhD in Zoology.Podcast website
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