Bedtime Astronomy
Bedtime Astronomy

Synthetic Universe
Welcome Bedtime Astronomy Podcast. We invite you to unwind and explore the wonders of the universe before drifting off into a peaceful slumber.Join us as we tak...
ScienceAstronomySciencePhysics

Available Episodes

  • This Week in Astronomy: Universe's Computer Simulation, Hidden Oceans Detection Technique and WFIRST Updates
    This week we'll be covering:Supercomputer Creates the Biggest Simulation of the Universe;Wobbling Moons of Uranus May Reveal Hidden Oceans Beneath the Ice;Nancy Grace Roman Telescope: A New Eye on the Universe
    14:56
  • Beyond Event Horizon: The Mysteries of Hawking Radiation
    Dive into the mind-bending world of quantum physics and cosmology as we explore Hawking radiation. This groundbreaking theory, proposed by the brilliant Stephen Hawking, suggests that black holes aren't entirely black after all. Join us as we unravel the complex concepts of quantum mechanics and general relativity to understand how black holes can emit particles and slowly evaporate over time.
    19:57
  • This Week in Astronomy: Stellar Inheritance, Cosmic Gravity and Galactic Halo
    In this week we'll be covering:Black Holes Inherit Magnetic Might from Stellar Parents, Simulations Reveal;New DESI Data Sheds Light on Gravity's Pull in the Universe;Hot Gas Halo Encircles the Milky Way
    14:43
  • The Breath of Earth: Unveiling Secrets of Our Atmosphere
    Have you ever paused to wonder about the invisible blanket that surrounds our planet? Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of Earth's atmosphere. From the troposphere where weather brews to the stratosphere that shields us from harmful UV rays, we'll explore each layer and its vital role in sustaining life.
    16:56
  • This Week in Astronomy: Lunar Samples Analysis, Uranus Hidden Heat and Bricks Made from Lunar Soil
    In this episode, we'll cover:Moon's Far Side Holds Secrets: China's Mission Uncovers Ancient Volcanic Activity;Harnessing Uranus' Hidden Heat: A Novel Approach to Solar Power in the Outer Solar System;Building with the Moon: China Tests Bricks Made from Lunar Soil.
    13:49

About Bedtime Astronomy

Welcome Bedtime Astronomy Podcast. We invite you to unwind and explore the wonders of the universe before drifting off into a peaceful slumber.Join us as we take you on a soothing journey through the cosmos, sharing captivating stories about stars, planets, galaxies, and celestial phenomena.Let's go through the mysteries of the night sky, whether you're a seasoned stargazer or simply curious about the cosmos, our bedtime astronomy podcast promises to inspire wonder, spark imagination, and lull you into a restful sleep under the starlit sky.
