Trailer — Okay, But Birds…

Okay, But Birds… is a weekly science-meets-storytelling podcast hosted by evolutionary biologist Dr. Scott Taylor. Each episode dives into one weird-but-true bird question through smart, funny storytelling and lively interviews with ornithologists, ecologists, artists, and unexpected experts.Follow Okay, But Birds… wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop weekly, and yes, we will talk birdie to you.