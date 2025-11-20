3: A Duck’s a Duck

Episode 3: A Duck's a Duck Two sets of potential crimes, investigated by more than five sets of law enforcement agencies. Why most of them never took a shot at accountability. "Operation Night Cat" is a special three-part series from NHPR's Document team and Outside/In.