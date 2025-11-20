Episode 3: A Duck’s a Duck
Two sets of potential crimes, investigated by more than five sets of law enforcement agencies. Why most of them never took a shot at accountability.
“Operation Night Cat” is a special three-part series from NHPR’s Document team and Outside/In, and is only possible because of listener support. Click here to support independent, investigative journalism.
For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
40:30
40:30
2: Behind the Brick Wall
Episode 2: Behind the Brick Wall
The poaching investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men.
31:42
31:42
1: Why Did the Deer Cross the Road?
Episode 1: Why Did the Deer Cross the Road?
A New Hampshire Fish and Game warden follows a tip to a man’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship with digital trophy rooms.
30:28
30:28
