Operation Night Cat
Operation Night Cat
Operation Night Cat

New Hampshire Public Radio
Science
Operation Night Cat
  • 3: A Duck’s a Duck
    Episode 3: A Duck’s a Duck Two sets of potential crimes, investigated by more than five sets of law enforcement agencies. Why most of them never took a shot at accountability. “Operation Night Cat” is a special three-part series from NHPR’s ⁠⁠⁠Document ⁠⁠⁠team and ⁠⁠⁠Outside/In⁠⁠, and is only possible because of listener support. ⁠⁠Click here to support independent, investigative journalism. ⁠⁠ For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org. To hear more of Document's investigative journalism, including their three-part series on New Hampshire's YDC scandal, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.  To hear more of Outside/In, NHPR's weekly show where curiosity and the natural world collide (including the three-part series, The Underdogs) subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
    40:30
  • 2: Behind the Brick Wall
    Episode 2: Behind the Brick Wall The poaching investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men. “Operation Night Cat” is a special three-part series from NHPR’s ⁠⁠Document ⁠⁠team and ⁠⁠Outside/In⁠, and is only possible because of listener support. ⁠Click here to support independent, investigative journalism. ⁠ For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
    31:42
  • 1: Why Did the Deer Cross the Road?
    Episode 1: Why Did the Deer Cross the Road?  A New Hampshire Fish and Game warden follows a tip to a man’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship with digital trophy rooms. “Operation Night Cat” is a special three-part series from NHPR’s ⁠Document ⁠team and ⁠Outside/In, and is only possible because of listener support. Click here to support independent, investigative journalism.  For a full list of credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
    30:28
  • Introducing: Operation Night Cat
    Coming soon: A special three-part series from NHPR’s Document team and Outside/In. A New Hampshire Fish and Game warden follows a tip to a man’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship, digital trophy rooms, and one of the biggest poaching cases in recent state history. Then, the hunting investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men.  Host Nate Hegyi has spent the past year digging into what happened next. All three episodes drop here November 20th. Subscribe now.
About Operation Night Cat

A Fish and Game warden follows a tip to someone’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship, digital trophy rooms, and one of the biggest poaching cases in recent state history. Then, the hunting investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men. Host Nate Hegyi has spent the past year digging into what happened next. “Operation Night Cat” is a special three-part series from NHPR’s Document team and Outside/In.
Science, Society & Culture, True Crime, nature

