WEAPONIZED with Jeremy Corbell & George Knapp

That Time UFOs Attacked 2,000 Humans - Guest : Thiago Ticchetti

The release of Lue Elizondo's bestselling book Imminent has refocused public attention on one of the strangest - and most disturbing episodes in UFO history. Elizondo recalls the moment when he first learned about the Colares UFO attacks, in which thousands of people in and around the Amazon River community of Colares were physically attacked by UFO objects that swooped down from the sky and occasionally from out of the water. Thousands of people fled their homes and as many as 2,000 reported suffering injuries after being hit by beams emanating from the unknown craft. The Brazilian Air Force launched a major investigation and many years later, their files were released to the public. In this episode of WEAPONIZED, Jeremy and George speak with Thiago Ticchetti, Brazil's top UFO investigator and author about the Colares attacks and what became of the once-secret files. Thiago alleges that astoundingly clear film footage and photos obtained by the Brazilian military were sent to the US but have never been shown to the public. The WEAPONIZED team also reviews assorted conspiracy theories and debunking efforts that have popped up in UAP circle in recent weeks, including some related to Elizondo's book. ••• For UFO cases related to Brazil, reach out to Thiago and check out his excellent work... Thiago Luiz Ticchetti Editor of UFO magazine International Director of the Brazilian Commission of Ufologists (CBU) MUFON's National Director of Brazil MUFON Field Investigator MUFON STAR and ERT Team