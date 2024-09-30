WEAPONIZED with Jeremy Corbell & George Knapp

The TIC TAC at Twenty - The Most Consequential UFO of All Time? - Guest : CDR David Fravor
November 14th marks the 20th anniversary of what may be the most consequential UFO encounter of all time—the Tic Tac case. Sophisticated sensors on ships and planes in the USS Nimitz carrier group detected incursions by unknown objects over nearly two weeks. On the 15th, Navy radar operators finally locked onto one of the objects, and David Fravor, commander of the Black Aces squadron, was sent to investigate. Fravor’s stunning eyewitness encounter would later become a cornerstone of the largest acknowledged UFO investigation ever funded by the U.S. government, eventually inspiring renewed global interest in the UFO mystery. The consequences are still unfolding. To mark the 20th anniversary of the Tic Tac encounter, Dave Fravor sat down with Jeremy and George to recall what he saw that day, adding details never before made public.
“All the king’s horses and all the king’s men…”
•••
Watch the three-part UFO docuseries titled UFO REVOLUTION on TUBI here : tubitv.com/series/300002259
•••
GOT A TIP?
Reach out to us at [email protected]
For breaking news, follow Corbell & Knapp on all social media.
Extras and bonuses from the episode can be found at WeaponizedPodcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:40:59
WEAPONIZED : EPISODE #60
In WEAPONIZED, Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp pull back the veil on the world of the known, to explore the unexplained. This multi-platform investigative series features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, previously-suppressed documents, original audio and video recordings, and hard evidence related to UFOs, the paranormal, cutting-edge science, cover-ups, conspiracies, and big-time crimes. Original, groundbreaking conversations with government whistleblowers, spies, spooks, scientists, military officials, muckraking journalists, filmmakers, historians, artists, musicians, and major celebrities will cast a wide shadow through the other-world… and detail the human experiences that inform these extraordinary phenomena. Your curiosity will be WEAPONIZED.
GOT A TIP?
Reach out to us at [email protected]
•••
Full audio episodes are published across all podcast platforms - and in visual form exclusively at https://WeaponizedPodcast.com and on Corbell’s YouTube channel here https://Youtube.com/JeremyCorbell
Extras and bonuses from episodes can be found at https://WeaponizedPodcast.com For breaking news, follow Corbell & Knapp on all social media.
•••
JEREMY CORBELL is an American contemporary artist and investigative filmmaker with movies on Netflix and Hulu. He is known for his documentary work exploring mysteries in the fields of UFOs, advanced technology and the “dark space” where science confronts the abnormal. Corbell’s films reveal how ideas, held by credible individuals, can alter the way we experience reality and help us to reconsider the fabric of our own beliefs.
FOLLOW JEREMY ON SOCIAL
https://x.com/JeremyCorbell
https://Instagram.com/JeremyCorbell
https://Facebook.com/JeremyCorbell
JEREMY'S WEBSITE
https://ExtraordinaryBeliefs.com
•••
GEORGE KNAPP is an investigative journalist, whose work has been recognized with Edward R Murrow Awards, DuPont, Peabody Awards, and 28 Regional Emmy Awards. He is the chief investigative reporter for KLAS TV (CBS) and a regular host of the syndicated Coast to Coast AM radio show. His numerous exclusives include his reporting on the story of Bob Lazar, the public coverage of Area 51 and Skinwalker Ranch.
FOLLOW GEORGE ON SOCIAL
https://x.com/G_Knapp
https://Instagram.com/GeorgeKnapp66
https://Facebook.com/George.Knapp.125
GEORGE'S WEBSITE
https://MysteryWire.com
•••
*Film editing and Creative Production by Michael Lazovsky https://MichaelLazovsky.com
*Music by Oliver Lewis https://oliverlewis.info & Boomopera https://boomopera.bandcamp.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:38
Journalists vs Secrecy : How UFO Reporters Push Back - Guests : Chris Sharp & Matt Laslo
Reporters who cover UFO-related topics know the risks of pursuing a subject that has been scorned and ridiculed for decades. Intrepid journalists know they risk their professional credibility, but there are other less obvious downsides. In this episode of Weaponized. Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp converse with two journalists who have been on the receiving end of unscrupulous and underhanded slams and insults. Chris Sharp, editor of The Liberation Times, shares details about his explosive reports looking into a multi-agency operation that pursues non-human technology in the world's ocean. Who is pulling the strings on USO secrecy? And Washington DC based congressional reporter Matt Laslo provides an update on the UAP Disclosure Act, which may NOT be dead after all. Both Sharp and Laslo say they have been targeted by trolls and provocateurs and why they are still hopeful that upcoming Congressional hearings can move the UAP subject forward.
•••
Follow Chris Sharp's work on X at https://x.com/ChrisUKSharp and his publication at https://LiberationTimes.com
•••
Follow Matt Laslo's work on X at https://x.com/MattLaslo and his publication at https://askapol.com
•••
Watch the three-part UFO docuseries titled UFO REVOLUTION on TUBI here : tubitv.com/series/300002259
•••
GOT A TIP?
Reach out to us at [email protected]
For breaking news, follow Corbell & Knapp on all social media.
Extras and bonuses from the episode can be found at WeaponizedPodcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:26:18
UFO Transparency In The Corridors Of Power - Guest : Lester Nare
When Jeremy and George began recording this episode of WEAPONIZED, the proposed UAP Disclosure amendments to the Defense Authorization Act were still alive. By the time the recording session ended, Disclosure was dead for 2024. Nonetheless, the fight goes on. Last week, Jeremy Corbell met with several elected members of the House and key staff members to map out plans for upcoming UFO hearings. At the same time, an experienced lobbyist Lester Nare was also on Capitol Hill urging members to keep pushing for UFO transparency. Will such efforts keep the issue alive in Washington, in spite of significant pushback from powerful interests who prefer that UFO secrets stay buried? In this episode, Jeremy and George provide an update on what members of Congress are thinking, and Lester Nare shares his thoughts on how the fight may unfold in the coming months.
•••
Follow Lester's work on X at https://x.com/LesterNare & https://x.com/UAPcaucus Reach out and see what you can do to help UAP Transparency here... https://UAPcaucus.com
•••
Watch the three-part UFO docuseries titled UFO REVOLUTION on TUBI here : tubitv.com/series/300002259
•••
GOT A TIP?
Reach out to us at [email protected]
For breaking news, follow Corbell & Knapp on all social media.
Extras and bonuses from the episode can be found at WeaponizedPodcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:51
That Time UFOs Attacked 2,000 Humans - Guest : Thiago Ticchetti
The release of Lue Elizondo's bestselling book Imminent has refocused public attention on one of the strangest - and most disturbing episodes in UFO history. Elizondo recalls the moment when he first learned about the Colares UFO attacks, in which thousands of people in and around the Amazon River community of Colares were physically attacked by UFO objects that swooped down from the sky and occasionally from out of the water. Thousands of people fled their homes and as many as 2,000 reported suffering injuries after being hit by beams emanating from the unknown craft. The Brazilian Air Force launched a major investigation and many years later, their files were released to the public. In this episode of WEAPONIZED, Jeremy and George speak with Thiago Ticchetti, Brazil's top UFO investigator and author about the Colares attacks and what became of the once-secret files. Thiago alleges that astoundingly clear film footage and photos obtained by the Brazilian military were sent to the US but have never been shown to the public. The WEAPONIZED team also reviews assorted conspiracy theories and debunking efforts that have popped up in UAP circle in recent weeks, including some related to Elizondo's book.
•••
For UFO cases related to Brazil, reach out to Thiago and check out his excellent work...
Thiago Luiz Ticchetti
Editor of UFO magazine
International Director of the Brazilian Commission of Ufologists (CBU)
MUFON's National Director of Brazil
MUFON Field Investigator
MUFON STAR and ERT Team
Email 1: [email protected]
Email 2: [email protected]
Social Media: ufo.com.br/tt and ufo.com.br
•••
Watch the three-part UFO docuseries titled UFO REVOLUTION on TUBI here : tubitv.com/series/300002259
•••
GOT A TIP?
Reach out to us at [email protected]
For breaking news, follow Corbell & Knapp on all social media.
Extras and bonuses from the episode can be found at WeaponizedPodcast.com
•••
Unknown 9: Awakening releases on October 18, 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Pre-order your copy today and learn more about the Unknown 9 universe at unknown9.com/weaponized
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About WEAPONIZED with Jeremy Corbell & George Knapp
In WEAPONIZED, Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp pull back the veil on the world of the known, to explore the unexplained. This multi-platform investigative series features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, previously-suppressed documents, original audio and video recordings, and hard evidence related to UFOs, the paranormal, cutting-edge science, cover-ups, conspiracies, and big-time crimes. Original, groundbreaking conversations with government whistleblowers, spies, spooks, scientists, military officials, muckraking journalists, filmmakers, historians, artists, musicians, and major celebrities will cast a wide shadow through the other-world… and detail the human experiences that inform these extraordinary phenomena. Your curiosity will be WEAPONIZED. WEAPONIZED is a presentation of Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp.