"Speaking of Psychology" is an audio podcast series highlighting some of the latest, most important and relevant psychological research being conducted today. P... More
Available Episodes
5 of 268
The ‘silent epidemic’ of eating disorders, with Cheri Levinson, PhD
Researchers who study eating disorders sometimes call them the silent epidemic. Despite the stereotype that these disorders afflict only young white women, the truth is that they occur among people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, races, shapes and sizes. Cheri Levinson, PhD, of the University of Louisville, discusses myths about eating disorders, how our toxic diet culture combined with genetic vulnerability can spur eating disorders, what treatments are available, and how researchers are using new technologies to come up with more effective personalized treatments and expand access to care. For transcripts, links and more information, please visit the Speaking of Psychology Homepage.
5/3/2023
42:41
The promise of brain stimulation treatments for depression, with Sarah Lisanby, MD, and Diana Daniele
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) has been a treatment option for people with major depression since it was approved by the FDA in 2008. Today, it is also used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety and for smoking cessation. Sarah “Holly” Lisanby, MD, director of the Noninvasive Neuromodulation Unit at the National Institute of Mental Health, talks about how TMS works and recent advances in TMS treatment, as well as other brain stimulation treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy. Writer Diana Daniele also offers her perspective on how TMS helped her overcome treatment-resistant depression. For transcripts, links and more information, please visit the Speaking of Psychology Homepage.
4/26/2023
38:42
How do you build a successful team? With Eduardo Salas, PhD
Very few people do their jobs entirely on their own. For most of us, doing our job well means being part of a well-functioning team. Eduardo Salas, PhD, of Rice University, talks about the key ingredients of highly effective teams, the difference between team training and team building, what to consider when working on a remote team, the role of team leaders, and how industries such as aviation and medicine – where breakdowns in teamwork can have dire consequences – have evolved in their approach to teamwork. Please help us know more about you and what you would like to hear more of from Speaking of Psychology by filling out our 2023 Audience Survey. For transcripts, links and more information, please visit the Speaking of Psychology Homepage.
4/19/2023
37:32
What you know about aging is probably wrong, with Manfred Diehl, PhD
While ageism may be one of the last socially acceptable biases, research shows that aging often comes with positive changes. And by believing in and propagating negative myths about aging, we can do ourselves real harm. Dr. Manfred Diehl, a lifespan developmental psychologist at Colorado State University, dispels the myth that growing older involves primarily loss and decline and explains how much control we have over how well we age. Please help us know more about you and what you would like to hear more of from Speaking of Psychology by filling out our 2023 Audience Survey. For transcripts, links and more information, please visit the Speaking of Psychology Homepage.
4/12/2023
32:34
How early detection could change autism diagnosis and intervention, with Geraldine Dawson, PhD
About one in 36 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Geraldine Dawson, PhD, of Duke University, discusses why the number of diagnoses has risen so steeply in recent years, why it’s more common in boys than girls, and how research using artificial intelligence and brain biomarkers is making it possible to detect autism risk at younger ages than before – even in infancy. Please help us know more about you and what you would like to hear more of from Speaking of Psychology by filling out our 2023 Audience Survey. For transcripts, links and more information, please visit the Speaking of Psychology Homepage.
"Speaking of Psychology" is an audio podcast series highlighting some of the latest, most important and relevant psychological research being conducted today. Produced by the American Psychological Association, these podcasts will help listeners apply the science of psychology to their everyday lives.