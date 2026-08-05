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Speaking of Psychology

American Psychological Association
Health & WellnessLife Sciences
Speaking of Psychology
Latest episode

440 episodes

  • Speaking of Psychology

    Encore: How living with secrets can harm you, with Michael Slepian, PhD

    08/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    We all keep secrets—on average, people have about 13 secrets at any one time, five of which they have never told another person. Psychologist Michael Slepian, PhD, of Columbia Business School, talks about what types of secrets people keep, why keeping a secret bottled up inside can harm us, how keeping secrets—or sharing them—affects people’s relationships with each other, how we decide whom we can trust with our secrets, and whether other people can tell when we’re holding something back.
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  • Speaking of Psychology

    Encore: Why you should aim to be a “good enough” parent, with Tim Cavell, PhD, and Lauren Quetsch, PhD

    07/29/2026 | 43 mins.
    Being a parent can be tough these days. Dozens of books and articles offer competing answers to questions from how to help siblings get along to how much screen time is too much, and every decision you make feels important. It's no wonder that many parents feel tired, stressed, and unsure of whether they're doing a good job. Tim Cavell, PhD, and Lauren Quetsch, PhD, authors of Good Enough Parenting: A Six-Point Plan for a Stronger Relationship With Your Child, talk about what “good enough parenting” means and why it’s a worthy goal, why nurturing the parent-child relationship is parents’ most important job, why science backs the old adage “choose your battles wisely,” and how to develop loving, supportive relationships with your kids that will stand the test of time.
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  • Speaking of Psychology

    AI “de-skilling”: What happens when we offload our work to AI? With Brooke Macnamara, PhD

    07/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    From writing emails to analyzing medical images, AI is becoming a routine part of many people's work. These tools can boost productivity and free us from tedious tasks -- but what happens when we start relying on them for skills that once required years of practice to develop? Brooke Macnamara, PhD, discusses the psychology of cognitive offloading; what early research suggests about AI's effects on learning, memory and expertise; why novices and experts may be affected differently by AI tools; and how workers can use AI in ways that support, rather than undermine, their long-term skill development.
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  • Speaking of Psychology

    Social media, looksmaxxing, and why men struggle with body image, with Roberto Olivardia, PhD

    07/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    For years, body image concerns and eating disorders were viewed as problems that primarily affected girls and women. But boys and men also struggle with body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, and body dysmorphia -- often in ways that go unnoticed. Roberto Olivardia, PhD, a clinical psychologist at McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School, discusses muscle dysmorphia; why body image disorders in men are frequently overlooked; how social media, the "manosphere," and trends
    like looksmaxxing are shaping young men's ideas about appearance and
    masculinity; and what parents, clinicians, and others can do to help boys and men build a healthier relationship with their bodies.
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  • Speaking of Psychology

    Rethinking sleep and mental health, with Philip Gehrman, PhD

    07/08/2026 | 31 mins.
    Too often, we treat sleep as something we can sacrifice when life gets busy. But a growing body of research finds that sleep is essential to both mental and physical health -- and that sleep problems can be a cause, not just a consequence, of conditions like depression and anxiety. Philip Gehrman, PhD, discusses what happens in the brain while we sleep; how insomnia and disrupted circadian rhythms affect mental health; why psychologists are paying more attention to sleep; and what all of us can do to get better, more restorative sleep.
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About Speaking of Psychology
"Speaking of Psychology" is an audio podcast series highlighting some of the latest, most important and relevant psychological research being conducted today. Produced by the American Psychological Association, these podcasts will help listeners apply the science of psychology to their everyday lives.
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Health & WellnessLife SciencesMental HealthScience

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