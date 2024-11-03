#9 Is there anything we can actually do about polarization?
Whoever wins the election, Americans will still want to rip each other's heads off. Social psychologist Jay Van Bavel helps us understand why we should care about polarization, how we got here, and what, if anything, we can do about it. From the episode: Jay Van Bavel is a social psychologist at New York University and the author of The Power of Us: Harnessing Our Shared Identities to Improve Performance, Increase Cooperation, and Promote Social Harmony: https://www.powerofus.online/ The paper on political sectarianism Jay co-wrote: https://www.jayvanbavel.com/_files/ugd/9c6579_b289e58eb65b461aa67c03f4cc5d4804.pdf Follow Jay on X and Instagram: @jayvanbavel Episode credits: Produced by Yowei Shaw, with help from Anakaren Santana Edited by Tim Howard Mixed by Kyle Pulley
#8 So many tears but what do they say?
We all know that moment - when you feel like you need to cry in front of other people, but don't want to cry. In this episode, Yowei talks to Heather Christle, the author of The Crying Book, to parse what's happening in that moment, what tears are saying and how we should respond to them. From the episode: Heather Christle is a poet and professor at Emory University. She has a new book coming out in March called In the Rhododendrums: A Memoir with Appearances by Virginia Wolf. It's available for preorder in all the usual places. You can follow Heather on Twitter and Instagram @heatherchristle. The Thai Life insurance commerical from our crying experiment Episode credits: Produced by Yowei Shaw and Kim Nederveen Pieterse Edited by John DeLore Mixed by Kyle Pulley
Presenting: The Art of Vulnerability and Connection with Mae Martin (from ReThinking)
Recently, Yowei noticed a pattern among new friends she's making. These friends all make her feel lighter, more playful, and listened to... and they all have a background in improv comedy. Today, we're sharing an interview that gets inside the head of an improv comedian to see how they connect with other people. This episode comes from ReThinking, a podcast where organizational psychologist Adam Grant has lively discussions and debates with people about new thoughts and new ways of thinking. In the interview, Adam talks to comedian Mae Martin about the value of vulnerability in connection and life lessons from the art of improvisation. Listen to more episodes of ReThinking, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rethinking/id1554567118
Did we make our goal???
Finally, a campaign reveal. Did we get additional funding to hire Kim for more hours? Plus, some updates for what's in store for Proxy. Episode credits: Produced by Yowei Shaw and Kim Nederveen Pieterse Mixed by Kyle Pulley
#7 The Proxy Mystery (Part 4 of 4): Ritual
The final installment of Yowei's quest to solve the mystery of proxy converations. In this episode, Yowei talks to a ritual expert and tries explaining what she's learned about proxy conversations to her mom. From the episode: Michael Norton is a behavior scientist, Harvard Business School professor, and the author of The Ritual Effect: From Habit to Ritual, Harness the Surprising Power of Everyday Actions. Yowei's unhinged grieving ritual for her layoff: Gold Star (The Layoff Song) Episode credits: Produced by Yowei Shaw and Kim Nederveen Pieterse Mixed by Kyle Pulley
In life, sometimes we have a unique experience that leaves us with big emotional questions. And sometimes, there’s no one around us who can answer our questions. Each episode, host Yowei Shaw (formerly of NPR's Invisibilia) connects a guest with the “proxies” they need - experts and strangers with shared experience. Not an advice show and definitely not therapy, Proxy offers something different: a space for people to confront, commiserate and even find the comedy (or cringe) through frank conversation.
