Robert Hazen (Minerals)
Dr. Robert Hazen is a mineralogist and astrobiologist based at the Carnegie Institution’s Geophysical Laboratory and George Mason University. His research interests focus on life’s origins, mineral evolution, and mineral ecology. Hazen, who also had a 40-year career as a professional trumpeter, has authored more than 400 articles and 25 books on science, history, and music. Robert joins the podcast to discuss the co-evolution of life and minerals, the stories rocks can tell us if we learn to read them properly, and why humans are drawn to the search for life outside of our planet.
7/6/2023
30:14
Carol Graham (Combatting Despair)
Dr. Carol Graham is interim vice president and director of the Economic Studies program at Brookings, a professor at the University of Maryland, and a Senior Scientist at Gallup. She has spent much of her career studying happiness and wellbeing around the world. Carol joins the podcast to discuss what she calls ‘deaths of despair’ and explains why cultivating hope is essential for societies mired in deeply entrenched problems. Her latest book, The Power of Hope: How the Science of Well-Being Can Save Us from Despair, is available now.
6/22/2023
24:32
David DeSteno (Spiritual Technologies)
Dr. David DeSteno is a professor of psychology at Northeastern University, where he also runs the Social Emotions Group. Throughout his career, Dave has studied the ways in which emotions guide decisions and behaviors fundamental to social living. On his podcast, How God Works, Dave explores the science behind spirituality, specifically considering what we can learn from the careful study of spiritual practices. Dave joins the podcast to discuss how religion “scooped” his scientific findings by thousands of years, why religious rituals are so effective, and what he believes we can gain by talking about science and religion together.
6/8/2023
23:32
Philip Goff (Consciousness)
Dr. Philip Goff is an associate professor of philosophy at Durham University, who researches philosophy of mind and consciousness with a specific focus on how to integrate consciousness into a scientific worldview. His popular book, Galileo’s Error, posits the theory of panpsychism as a plausible explanation for human consciousness. Philip joins the podcast to discuss his lifelong struggle with the problem of consciousness, the relationship between panpsychism and physics, and why he believes there is good philosophical reason to be optimistic about the future of our world.
5/25/2023
22:16
Jimmy Lin (Cancer Research)
Dr. Jimmy Lin is a cancer genomics researcher and entrepreneur who founded The Rare Genomics Institute, a nonprofit organization committed to aiding patients and families affected by rare diseases. He also currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at Freenome, an AI genomics company, where he's developing a blood test to enable the early detection of colorectal cancer. Jimmy joins the podcast to discuss his experience mapping the cancer genome, his spiritual journey, and why he identifies as a 'scientific doxologist.'
