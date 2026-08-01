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Navigating Neuropsychology
John Bellone & Ryan Van Patten - NavNeuro
Latest episode
196 episodes
196 | Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline – A Conversation With Dr. Jennifer Deal08/01/2026 | 1h 20 mins.This episode features an interview with Dr. Jennifer Deal regarding the complex link between hearing loss and cognitive decline in older adults. Dr. Deal explains several hypotheses for how hearing impairment may cause cognitive decline, including increased cognitive load, structural brain changes, and social isolation. She highlights findings from the ACHIEVE trial, which suggest that while hearing interventions might not help everyone, they appear to slow cognitive decline in high-risk populations. Furthermore, the episode addresses the methodological challenges of testing patients with sensory deficits and advocates for universal accommodations in clinical settings. Ultimately, the episode underscores the importance of treating hearing loss to improve quality of life and potentially preserve long-term brain health.
Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/196
_________________
If you'd like to support the show, here are a few easy ways:
1) Get CE credits for listening to select episodes: www.NavNeuro.com/INS (for step-by-step guidance, go to: www.NavNeuro.com/CEguide)
2) Subscribe (free) and leave an Apple Podcasts rating/review: www.NavNeuro.com/itunes
3) Check out our book Becoming a Neuropsychologist, and leave it an Amazon rating
Thanks for listening, and join us next time as we continue to navigate the brain and behavior!
[Note: This podcast and all linked content is intended for general educational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of psychology or any other professional healthcare advice and services. No professional relationship is formed between hosts and listeners. All content is to be used at listeners' own risk. Users should always seek appropriate medical and psychological care from their licensed healthcare provider.]
- Today we have the third installment of a mini-series that we call clinical insights. The first episode was #175 on the clinical interview, the second episode was #183 on testing, and today we get into report writing.
Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/195
_________________
If you'd like to support the show, here are a few easy ways:
1) Get CE credits for listening to select episodes: www.NavNeuro.com/INS (for step-by-step guidance, go to: www.NavNeuro.com/CEguide)
2) Subscribe (free) and leave an Apple Podcasts rating/review: www.NavNeuro.com/itunes
3) Check out our book Becoming a Neuropsychologist, and leave it an Amazon rating
Thanks for listening, and join us next time as we continue to navigate the brain and behavior!
[Note: This podcast and all linked content is intended for general educational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of psychology or any other professional healthcare advice and services. No professional relationship is formed between hosts and listeners. All content is to be used at listeners' own risk. Users should always seek appropriate medical and psychological care from their licensed healthcare provider.]
194 | Integration of Brain, Mind, and Body – A Conversation With Dr. Mark Edwards07/01/2026 | 1h 8 mins.This podcast interview explores the complex interplay between the brain, mind, and body, emphasizing that physical and mental health are inseparable. The guest and hosts critique the siloed nature of modern healthcare, which often separates neurology from psychiatry and fails to address how social factors influence biological outcomes. They highlight functional neurological disorder (FND) as a primary example of how beliefs and environmental stressors can manifest as real physical symptoms. To move forward, the speakers advocate for the biopsychosocial model, urging clinicians to adopt a more integrated, "team-oriented" approach to patient care. Ultimately, the discussion calls for a systemic shift in medical training and public understanding to fully integrate interventions on the brain, mind, and body.
Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/194
_________________
If you'd like to support the show, here are a few easy ways:
1) Get CE credits for listening to select episodes: www.NavNeuro.com/INS (for step-by-step guidance, go to: www.NavNeuro.com/CEguide)
2) Subscribe (free) and leave an Apple Podcasts rating/review: www.NavNeuro.com/itunes
3) Check out our book Becoming a Neuropsychologist, and leave it an Amazon rating
Thanks for listening, and join us next time as we continue to navigate the brain and behavior!
[Note: This podcast and all linked content is intended for general educational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of psychology or any other professional healthcare advice and services. No professional relationship is formed between hosts and listeners. All content is to be used at listeners' own risk. Users should always seek appropriate medical and psychological care from their licensed healthcare provider.]
193 | Neuropsych Bite: Psychologists in Integrated Primary Care Settings – A Conversation With Dr. Daniel Mullin06/15/2026 | 17 mins.Today we discuss the role of psychology in integrated primary care settings with Dr. Daniel Mullin.
Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/193
_________________
If you'd like to support the show, here are a few easy ways:
1) Get CE credits for listening to select episodes: www.NavNeuro.com/INS (for step-by-step guidance, go to: www.NavNeuro.com/CEguide)
2) Subscribe (free) and leave an Apple Podcasts rating/review: www.NavNeuro.com/itunes
3) Check out our book Becoming a Neuropsychologist, and leave it an Amazon rating
Thanks for listening, and join us next time as we continue to navigate the brain and behavior!
[Note: This podcast and all linked content is intended for general educational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of psychology or any other professional healthcare advice and services. No professional relationship is formed between hosts and listeners. All content is to be used at listeners' own risk. Users should always seek appropriate medical and psychological care from their licensed healthcare provider.]
192 | Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) for Brain Injury – A Conversation With Drs. Abigail Methley and Will Curvis06/01/2026 | 1h 40 mins.This conversation explores Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) for people with brain injuries. The discussion covers the philosophical and theoretical grounding of ACT, its six core therapeutic processes, examples of cognitive defusion, metaphors to use with patients, cultural considerations, the transdiagnostic nature of ACT, how to use ACT with patients and their families, and much more.
Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/192
_________________
If you'd like to support the show, here are a few easy ways:
1) Get CE credits for listening to select episodes: www.NavNeuro.com/INS (for step-by-step guidance, go to: www.NavNeuro.com/CEguide)
2) Subscribe (free) and leave an Apple Podcasts rating/review: www.NavNeuro.com/itunes
3) Check out our book Becoming a Neuropsychologist, and leave it an Amazon rating
Thanks for listening, and join us next time as we continue to navigate the brain and behavior!
[Note: This podcast and all linked content is intended for general educational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of psychology or any other professional healthcare advice and services. No professional relationship is formed between hosts and listeners. All content is to be used at listeners' own risk. Users should always seek appropriate medical and psychological care from their licensed healthcare provider.]
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About Navigating Neuropsychology
Join John and Ryan as they explore the field of neuropsychology through the presentation of cutting edge scientific findings, discussion of important topic areas, and interviews with experts in a variety of relevant fields. The three main objectives of the podcast are to 1) Provide interesting, relevant, and easily-accessible information for students and professionals in neuropsychology, as well as anyone who is interested in brain-behavior relationships. 2) Begin working towards unification on important areas of debate within neuropsychology, while also encouraging the expression of diverse, creative ideas and opinions. 3) Act as an outlet for innovative ideas and breaking news in the field, to allow listeners to stay abreast of current scientific and professional developments in neuropsychology. Check out www.NavNeuro.com for more information about the show.Podcast website
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