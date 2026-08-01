This episode features an interview with Dr. Jennifer Deal regarding the complex link between hearing loss and cognitive decline in older adults. Dr. Deal explains several hypotheses for how hearing impairment may cause cognitive decline, including increased cognitive load, structural brain changes, and social isolation. She highlights findings from the ACHIEVE trial, which suggest that while hearing interventions might not help everyone, they appear to slow cognitive decline in high-risk populations. Furthermore, the episode addresses the methodological challenges of testing patients with sensory deficits and advocates for universal accommodations in clinical settings. Ultimately, the episode underscores the importance of treating hearing loss to improve quality of life and potentially preserve long-term brain health.

Show notes are available at www.NavNeuro.com/196

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