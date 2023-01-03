Join John and Ryan as they explore the field of neuropsychology through the presentation of cutting edge scientific findings, discussion of important topic area... More
Available Episodes
118| Ecological Validity and Digital Technology – With Dr. Maureen Schmitter-Edgecombe
This episode is a conversation with Dr. Maureen Schmitter-Edgecombe about ecological validity, with a focus on methods for capitalizing on digital technologies to maximize ecological validity in neuropsychology. We cover definitions, methods for assessing ecological validity, naturalistic assessment, smart homes, sensors, privacy and security, and a digital memory notebook.
117| Neuropsych Bite: CerebroFit – With Dr. Vonetta Dotson
This is a conversation with Dr. Vonetta Dotson on her company, CerebroFit Integrated Brain Health, where we focus on business aspects of neuropsychology.
116| Brain Health in Adults – With Dr. Vonetta Dotson
This episode is a broad overview of brain health in adults. We discuss methods for encouraging positive brain health behavior change in our patients, how to help patients who have little to no motivation for change ("precontemplation" stage), the importance of tailoring feedback to a patient's level of health literacy, research support for various forms of brain health (e.g., sleep, nutrition, physical activity), barriers to brain health behavior change (e.g., SES and the physical environment), the relationship between brain health and mental health, and advocacy work in the brain health space.
115| Ethics Vignette 1
Today we give you an ethics vignette where John plays the role of examiner and Ryan plays the role of examinee. Similar to the fact-finding episodes, this is a recording of their real practice session for Ryan's ABPP Oral Exam, since talking through an ethics vignette is one aspect of the exam. John reads the vignette during the episode, but you can also read along by downloading the pdf at navneuro.com/115.
114| Loneliness – With Dr. Ellen Lee
In this episode, we discuss the cognitive and psychological effects of loneliness with Ellen Lee, MD. We cover definitions, epidemiology, various assessment methods (including digital technology), relationships with age, sex/gender, race/ethnicity, and culture, overall physical, cognitive, and mental health effects, and interventions to reduce loneliness.
Join John and Ryan as they explore the field of neuropsychology through the presentation of cutting edge scientific findings, discussion of important topic areas, and interviews with experts in a variety of relevant fields. The three main objectives of the podcast are to
1) Provide interesting, relevant, and easily-accessible information for students and professionals in neuropsychology, as well as anyone who is interested in brain-behavior relationships.
2) Begin working towards unification on important areas of debate within neuropsychology, while also encouraging the expression of diverse, creative ideas and opinions.
3) Act as an outlet for innovative ideas and breaking news in the field, to allow listeners to stay abreast of current scientific and professional developments in neuropsychology.
Check out www.NavNeuro.com for more information about the show.