Coming Soon | Giant Leap with Taylor Wilson

Announcing the podcast Giant Leap. Subscribe to be the first to hear the upcoming Trailer and first episodes.Giant Leap is a new show that explores the future by digging into cutting edge science, and talking with leading thinkers, explorers and scientists across the globe. Hosted by physicist Taylor Wilson and produced by journalists Joey Lovato and Fil Corbitt, Giant Leap will be available as a podcast, YouTube series, and on broadcast radio.Joey Lovato is a producer at Oregon Public Broadcasting, an on-air host at KUNR and previously created and hosted IndyMatters for The Nevada Independent. Fil Corbitt is a critically acclaimed radio maker whose work has appeared nationally and internationally on NPR, USA Today’s The City, the BBC, CBC and several others. Taylor Wilson became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion when he was 14 years old and now is a nuclear physicist based in Reno. Along with his scientific pursuits, he’s a science policy advocate, has given several TED talks, and has hosted science documentaries including for the award-winning HBO series VICE on HBO.The first season of Giant Leap will include interviews with Canadian astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station Chris Hadfield, and former Chief Scientist of NASA and current Undersecretary for Science at the Smithsonian Institution, Ellen Stofan, among others.As Carl Sagan once said, "We live in a society absolutely dependent on science and technology and yet have cleverly arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology…” Giant Leap aims to help people better understand science and technology in a captivating, entertaining format, recorded in Taylor’s working laboratory. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.