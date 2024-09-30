Crash Course Pods: The Universe

Powered by RND
Dr. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, walks #1 New York Times bestselling author John Green through the history of the entire universe - including the parts that haven't been written yet.
  • Ep. 11: How It All Ends
    Ep. 11: How It All Ends
In our last episode, Dr. Katie Mack and John Green discuss what the ultimate fate of the universe might look like. 
    --------  
    1:14:18
  • Ep. 10: The Future
    Ep. 10: The Future
In this episode, Dr. Katie Mack gives John Green an idea of what to expect for the future of our universe. 
    --------  
    58:26
  • Ep. 9: The Cosmos and Us
    Ep. 9: The Cosmos and Us
In our journey through the history of the entire universe, we have finally reached the present. Before we continue moving forward in our timeline, John has some questions for Katie that he's been holding back. 
    --------  
    57:00
  • Ep. 8: Life In Our Universe
    Ep. 8: Life In Our Universe
In this episode, Katie Mack and John Green discuss why life was able to happen.
    --------  
    1:02:48
  • Ep. 7: What’s Keeping the Stars Apart
    Ep. 7: What's Keeping the Stars Apart
In this episode, Katie Mack and John Green discuss the wonder keeping the stars apart... dark energy. 
    --------  
    1:00:14

Dr. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, walks #1 New York Times bestselling author John Green through the history of the entire universe - including the parts that haven’t been written yet.
