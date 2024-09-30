Crash Course Pods: The Universe

In our last episode, Dr. Katie Mack and John Green discuss what the ultimate fate of the universe might look like. Head to https://policygenius.com/crashcourse to get your free life insurance quotes and see how much you could save.This show is a production of Complexly. If you want to help keep Crash Course free for everyone, forever, you can join our community on Patreon at http://www.patreon.com/crashcourse
1:14:18
Ep. 10: The Future
Ep. 10: The Future

In this episode, Dr. Katie Mack gives John Green an idea of what to expect for the future of our universe.
58:26
Ep. 9: The Cosmos and Us
Ep. 9: The Cosmos and Us

In our journey through the history of the entire universe, we have finally reached the present. Before we continue moving forward in our timeline, John has some questions for Katie that he's been holding back.
57:00
Ep. 8: Life In Our Universe
Ep. 8: Life In Our Universe

In this episode, Katie Mack and John Green discuss why life was able to happen.
1:02:48
Ep. 7: What’s Keeping the Stars Apart
Ep. 7: What's Keeping the Stars Apart

In this episode, Katie Mack and John Green discuss the wonder keeping the stars apart... dark energy.