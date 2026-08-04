Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLife SciencesThe Quanta Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Quanta Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Quanta Podcast

Quanta Magazine
Life SciencesScience
The Quanta Podcast
Latest episode

356 episodes

  • The Quanta Podcast

    Why Am I Left-Handed?

    08/04/2026 | 26 mins.
    Why are only 10% of people left-handed? Geneticists, developmental biologists, neuroscientists, and evolutionary biologists have all sought explanations, resulting in an astronomical amount of research into the mystery of handedness. No one has put all the pieces together yet, but over the last few years, some major new clues have emerged.
    On this episode of The Quanta Podcast, host Hannah Waters speaks with writer Natalie Wolchover and traces these new clues to uncover the mystery of human handedness.
    This topic was covered in a recent story for Quanta Magazine.  
    Each week on The Quanta Podcast, Quanta Magazine editor in chief Samir Patel and Senior Editor Hannah Waters speak with the people behind the award-winning publication to navigate through some of the most important and mind-expanding questions in science and math.
  • The Quanta Podcast

    Audio Edition: Old ‘Ghost’ Theory of Quantum Gravity Makes a Comeback

    07/30/2026 | 21 mins.
    Has the secret to understanding gravity been hiding in plain sight for nearly 50 years?
    The article Old ‘Ghost’ Theory of Quantum Gravity Makes a Comeback first appeared on Quanta Magazine.
  • The Quanta Podcast

    A Dark Dimension Could Link Two of the Universe’s Great Unknowns

    07/28/2026 | 29 mins.
    Generally, dark energy and dark matter are regarded as separate entities, but recent astronomical observations have spurred scientists to look further into a less widespread idea — that the two are in fact physically intertwined.
    On this episode of The Quanta Podcast, host Samir Patel speaks with Physics Editor Kathryn Jepsen about the theories surrounding dark energy’s ties to dark matter and the possibility of a shared dark universe.
    This topic was covered in a recent story for Quanta Magazine.  
    Each week on The Quanta Podcast, Quanta Magazine editor in chief Samir Patel and Senior Editor Hannah Waters speak with the people behind the award-winning publication to navigate through some of the most important and mind-expanding questions in science and math.
  • The Quanta Podcast

    Is Life Just Different?

    07/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    There’s no scientific consensus about what makes living things so different from inorganic material. Some scientists cite replication or metabolism. Others have another answer: Living organisms are different because they do stuff — for reasons. On this episode of The Quanta Podcast, host Samir Patel speaks with writer Philip Ball on the hotly contested idea of “biological agency” and what it means to be alive.
    This topic was covered in a recent story for Quanta Magazine.  
    Each week on The Quanta Podcast, Quanta Magazine editor in chief Samir Patel and Senior Editor Hannah Waters speak with the people behind the award-winning publication to navigate through some of the most important and mind-expanding questions in science and math.
  • The Quanta Podcast

    Audio Edition: ‘World Models,’ an Old Idea in AI, Mount a Comeback

    07/16/2026 | 9 mins.
    You’re carrying around in your head a model of how the world works. Will AI systems need to do the same?
    The article ‘World Models,’ an Old Idea in AI, Mount a Comeback first appeared on Quanta Magazine.
More Life Sciences podcasts
Trending Life Sciences podcasts
About The Quanta Podcast
Exploring the distant universe, the insides of cells, the abstractions of math, the complexity of information itself, and much more, The Quanta Podcast is a tour of the frontier between the known and the unknown. In each episode, Quanta Magazine Editor-in-Chief Samir Patel speaks with the minds behind the award-winning publication to navigate through some of the most important and mind-expanding questions in science and math. Quanta specifically covers fundamental research — driven by curiosity, discovery and the overwhelming desire to know why and how. Join us every Tuesday for a stimulating conversation about the biggest ideas and the tiniest details.(If you've been a fan of the Quanta Science Podcast, it will continue here. You'll see those episodes marked as audio edition episodes every two weeks.)
Podcast website
Life SciencesScience

Listen to The Quanta Podcast, Stuff To Blow Your Mind and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Quanta Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:41:03 AM
A company fromMADSACK