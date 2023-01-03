Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Quanta Magazine
  • What Causes Alzheimer's? Scientists Are Rethinking the Answer. (Pt. 1)
    After decades in the shadow of the reigning model for Alzheimer’s disease, alternative explanations are finally getting the attention they deserve. Read more at QuantaMagazine.org. Music is “Redwood Trail” by Audionautix.
    4/26/2023
    34:27
  • Astronomers Say They Have Spotted the Universe's First Stars
    Theory has it that “Population III” stars brought light to the cosmos. The James Webb Space Telescope may have just glimpsed them. Read more at QuantaMagazine.org. Music is “Light Gazing” by Andrew Langdon.
    4/12/2023
    14:36
  • New Chip Expands the Possibilities for AI
    An energy-efficient chip called NeuRRAM fixes an old design flaw to run large-scale AI algorithms on smaller devices, reaching the same accuracy as wasteful digital computers. Read more at QuantaMagazine.org. Music is “Cast of Pods” by Doug Maxwell.
    3/29/2023
    18:55
  • How Supergenes Fuel Evolution Despite Harmful Mutations
    Supergenes that lock inherited traits together are widespread in nature. Recent work shows that their blend of genetic benefits and risks for species can be complex. Read more at QuantaMagazine.org. Music is “Chee Zee Jungle – Primal Drive” by Kevin MacLeod.
    3/15/2023
    18:56
  • Brightest-Ever Space Explosion Reveals Possible Hints of Dark Matter
    A recent gamma-ray burst known as the BOAT — “brightest of all time” — appears to have produced a high-energy particle that shouldn’t exist. For some, dark matter provides the explanation. Read more at QuantaMagazine.org. Music is “Pulse” by Geographer.
    3/1/2023
    12:19

More Science podcasts

About Quanta Science Podcast

Susan Valot narrates in-depth news episodes based on Quanta Magazine's articles about mathematics, physics, biology and computer science.
