Normal Curves: Sexy Science, Serious Statistics

Normal Curves: Who are we and what is this podcast about?

Welcome to a lively conversation about science that's like a journal club, but with less jargon, more fun, and a touch of PG-13 flair. In this introduction, Professors Regina Nuzzo and Kristin Sainani share how they met in graduate school, what they’ve been doing since then, how they’ll choose edgy topics and journal articles to dissect, and a bit about what makes them tick. Join them for their fresh, engaging take on scientific studies, data analysis, and statistical sleuthing. Kristin and Regina’s online courses: Demystifying Data: A Modern Approach to Statistical Understanding Clinical Trials: Design, Strategy, and Analysis Medical Statistics Certificate Program Writing in the Sciences Program that we teach in:Epidemiology and Clinical Research Graduate Certificate Program Find us on:Kristin - LinkedIn & Twitter/XRegina - LinkedIn & ReginaNuzzo.com(00:00) - Introduction to Normal Curves (03:49) - How We Met and Our Lasting Friendship (05:24) - Career Paths (08:07) - The Art of Evaluating Scientific Studies (09:06) - Personal Health Journeys and Biases (10:48) - Shameless Course Plugs & Teaching (12:37) - Podcast Origins & Conclusion