Normal Curves: Sexy Science, Serious Statistics

Normal Curves: Sexy Science, Serious Statistics

Podcast Normal Curves: Sexy Science, Serious Statistics
Regina Nuzzo and Kristin Sainani
ScienceSociety & Culture

  • Pheromones: Is sexy sweat the key to genetic diversity?
    Sweaty t-shirt dating parties, sex pheromone dating sites, choosing your dating partner by sniffing them up — wacko fringe fads or evidence-based mating strategies? And what does your armpit stain have to do with your kids’ immune systems, or hormonal contraceptive pills, or divorce rates? In this episode of Normal Curves, Kristin and Regina reach back into the 1990s and revisit the scientific paper that started it all: The Sweaty T-Shirt Study. They bring a sharp eye and open mind, critically examining the study and following the line of research to today. Along the way, they encounter interesting statistical topics—including correlated observations, within-person study design, and bar-chart blasphemy—with a short, surprising detour into Neanderthal sex. Statistical topicsCorrelated observationsWithin-person study designBar charts Data and methodological transparencyCherry-pickingMeta-analysisMultiple testingPost-hoc analysesMethodological morals“Repeat after me: Bar charts are not for numerical data.”“Those who ignore dependencies in their data are destined for flawed conclusions.”ReferencesNuzzo, R. Ah, Love at first whiff. Los Angeles Times. May 19, 2008.Papamarko, S. Pheromone parties attempt to match singles by scent. Yahoo!life. April 12, 2012.Sainani, K. Stone Age Gene Swap. Stanford Magazine. November/December 2011.Aldhous, P. Darling, You Smell Wonderfully Different. New Scientist. 6 May 1995.Wedekind C, Seebeck T, Bettens F, Paepke AJ. MHC-dependent mate preferences in humans. Proc Biol Sci. 1995; 260(1359):245-249. doi:10.1098/rspb.1995.0087Hedrick P, Loeschcke V. MHC and mate selection in humans?. Trends Ecol Evol. 1996;11(1):24. doi:10.1016/0169-5347(96)80237-0Wedekind C, Seebeck T. Reply from C. Wedekind and T. Seebeck. Trends Ecol Evol. 1996;11(1):24-25. doi:10.1016/0169-5347(96)81061-5Wedekind C, Füri S. Body odour preferences in men and women: do they aim for specific MHC combinations or simply heterozygosity?. Proc Biol Sci. 1997;264(1387):1471-1479. doi:10.1098/rspb.1997.0204Havlíček J, Winternitz J, Roberts SC. Major histocompatibility complex-associated odour preferences and human mate choice: near and far horizons. Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci. 2020;375(1800):20190260. doi:10.1098/rstb.2019.0260Kristin and Regina’s online courses: Demystifying Data: A Modern Approach to Statistical Understanding  Clinical Trials: Design, Strategy, and Analysis Medical Statistics Certificate Program  Writing in the Sciences Epidemiology and Clinical Research Graduate Certificate Program Programs that we teach in:Epidemiology and Clinical Research Graduate Certificate Program Find us on:Kristin -  LinkedIn & Twitter/XRegina - LinkedIn & ReginaNuzzo.com(00:00) - Introduction (02:27) - Pheromone Dating Parties (06:57) - Pheromone Dating Sites and Genetic Matching (10:47) - The Science of HLA Genes and Mate Selection (18:08) - Breaking Down the Original Sweaty T-Shirt Study (23:08) - Study Design Flaws and Data Transparency Issues (27:31) - Statistical Flaws: Correlated Observations Explained (35:22) - Analyzing the Study's Questionable Results (38:18) - The Pill's Influence on Scent Preferences (41:26) - Overstated Conclusions and Wandering Discussions (46:09) - Media Reactions and the Study’s Public Impact (52:22) - Other Studies and their results (55:01) - Conclusion  
    57:54
  • Normal Curves: Who are we and what is this podcast about?
    Welcome to a lively conversation about science that's like a journal club, but with less jargon, more fun, and a touch of PG-13 flair. In this introduction, Professors Regina Nuzzo and Kristin Sainani share how they met in graduate school, what they’ve been doing since then, how they’ll choose edgy topics and journal articles to dissect, and a bit about what makes them tick. Join them for their fresh, engaging take on scientific studies, data analysis, and statistical sleuthing. Kristin and Regina’s online courses: Demystifying Data: A Modern Approach to Statistical Understanding  Clinical Trials: Design, Strategy, and Analysis Medical Statistics Certificate Program  Writing in the Sciences Program that we teach in:Epidemiology and Clinical Research Graduate Certificate Program Find us on:Kristin -  LinkedIn & Twitter/XRegina - LinkedIn & ReginaNuzzo.com(00:00) - Introduction to Normal Curves (03:49) - How We Met and Our Lasting Friendship (05:24) - Career Paths (08:07) - The Art of Evaluating Scientific Studies (09:06) - Personal Health Journeys and Biases (10:48) - Shameless Course Plugs & Teaching (12:37) - Podcast Origins & Conclusion
    13:31
  • Normal Curves Trailer
    Normal Curves is a podcast about sexy science & serious statistics. Ever try to make sense of a scientific study and the numbers behind it? Listen in to a lively conversation between two stats-savvy friends who break it all down with humor and clarity. Professors Regina Nuzzo of Gallaudet University and Kristin Sainani of Stanford University discuss academic papers journal club-style — except with more fun, less jargon, and some irreverent, PG-13 content sprinkled in. Join Kristin and Regina as they dissect the data, challenge the claims, and arm you with tools to assess scientific studies on your own.
    2:09

About Normal Curves: Sexy Science, Serious Statistics

Normal Curves is a podcast about sexy science & serious statistics. Ever try to make sense of a scientific study and the numbers behind it? Listen in to a lively conversation between two stats-savvy friends who break it all down with humor and clarity. Professors Regina Nuzzo of Gallaudet University and Kristin Sainani of Stanford University discuss academic papers journal club-style — except with more fun, less jargon, and some irreverent, PG-13 content sprinkled in. Join Kristin and Regina as they dissect the data, challenge the claims, and arm you with tools to assess scientific studies on your own.
